Don't wait for Prime Day to start — 3 queen mattresses under $160 on Amazon now
We've spotted the Amazon mattress sales worth snapping up before Prime Day — including an EgoHome queen bed for just $151
Prime Day is a fantastic opportunity to transform your sleep set up for less and while things officially start tomorrow, we’ve spotted some great deals to browse today. A queen mattress under $160? Easy! Our favorite sale so far is 26% off the 10" EgoHome Memory Foam mattress at Amazon, bringing a queen size down to just $151.32.
Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs means considering your budget, preferences and sleep position. Generally, we suggest upping your budget to invest in a durable mattress that stays comfortable for longer.
However, if you’re looking for a guest room bed or a temporary mattress, these budget-friendly brands are great options. They're also ideal for a dorm room, if you're heading to college in a few weeks.
While we expect to see even more deals in the upcoming Prime Day mattress sales, these already-live mattress sales under $160 are too good to miss. Check them out and see if any suit your sleep.
1. 10" EgoHome Memory Foam mattress: Queen was $205.59 now $151.32 at Amazon
This all-foam mattress is made up of four layers, starting with a soft fabric cover, then a fiberglass-free inner cover, a green tea gel memory foam layer and a high-density durable base foam. Gel memory foam is better than traditional foam at dissipating body heat and the green tea infusions are designed to keep the bed fresher for longer. While it won’t compare to this year’s best cooling mattresses, it’s a great choice for those living in hot climates or who naturally sleep warm. Currently, there’s 26% off, taking a queen down to $151.32 (was $205.59). Like many cheap mattress options, there isn’t a sleep trial or warranty advertised.
2. GAESTE 8” Queen Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress: Queen was $229.98 now $159.98 at Amazon
Sporting an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ label and a 4.5 star rating from over 2,600 reviews, this mattress is a true crowd pleaser, all while costing only $159.98 in the Amazon sales (was $229.98). Like many of the best Amazon mattresses, this bed is made of two simple layers: two inches of gel memory foam, and six inches of durable base foam. While we’d usually suggest buying a mattress with at least a 10” thickness, many customers report the eight inch design offers great pressure relief. However, it's unlikely to last as long as a taller mattress. With a zip cover that can be put in the washing machine, the GAESTE is a great option for a low-maintenance guest room mattress. Like EgoHome, the brand don’t appear to offer a sleep trial or warranty.
3. Best Price Mattress 10” Queen Mattress: Queen was $219.99 now $151.59 at Amazon
The Best Price memory foam mattress stands at 10” tall, with a similar three layered structure to both of the above mattresses. And like the EgoHome, it also incorporates green tea into its foams for added freshness. Despite the low price you can rest assured knowing that the foams used are Certi-PUR US certified, meaning they have been screened for any toxic materials. The brand also boasts an OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certification, ensuring that every part of the mattress is safe and non-toxic. While customers do report strong off-gassing, it’s praised for its soft, pressure-relieving feel. It's unlikely to be as supportive as our top picks in this year's best memory foam mattress guide, but with a queen just $151.59 and a 10-year warranty, we think it’s a solid, low-budget option.
