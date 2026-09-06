We polled nearly 5,000 of our readers on 2026's most anticipated show — and there was a clear winner
Here's the No. 1 show fans can't wait to see
I blinked and somehow we're barreling toward fall. So far this year, we've been treated to a decent stream of new movies and shows across the best streaming services. But which upcoming releases have people the most excited?
At the top of last month, we polled our readers to pick their most anticipated TV show for the rest of 2026 — just like how we asked for your input as part of the inaugural Tom’s Guide Movie Awards in March. Nearly 5,000 readers responded, choosing between big ticket superhero series like "Lanterns" on HBO Max, Apple TV's slate of prestige television led by "Slow Horses" season 5, and more.
Some of the shows in our poll like "Reacher," "Lanterns," and "Outer Banks" have dropped since voting stopped, so we're going to focus on upcoming shows instead. You can find the full results of the poll below.
Only one TV show emerged as the winner of our readers' hearts and minds, and "Slow Horses" season 6 on Apple TV, where we'll see Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and the rest of the crew return for more spy-related hijinks. It came in second after "Reacher," with nearly 1,000 votes (20%).
The next up-and-coming show with the most votes was "The Terminal List" season 2 in fourth place with 416 votes (8%). Next month, Chris Pratt will return as Navy SEAL lieutenant commander James Reece, now living in exile after the first season's violent finale. Just behind it was the "Reacher" spin-off "Neagley" with 400 votes (8%), a crime serial set to debut on Prime Video on September 16.
Pulling up the rear was HBO Max's Harry Potter reboot with 276 votes (6%), which debuts on Christmas. Not far behind it with 233 votes (5%) was "Crystal Lake," Peacock's "Friday the 13th" prequel series starring Linda Cardellini, William Catlett, and Callum Vinson as a young Jason Voorhees. You can expect that next month as well, just in time for Halloween.
Finally, in dead last was "The Witcher" season 5, proving that Liam Hemsworth is struggling to fill Henry Cavill's shoes. Given that Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for this one, even going so far as to pull it from the streamer's 2026 calendar, all signs point to season 5 getting pushed to 2027 anyway.
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The complete breakdown of votes
- Reacher season 4 — 1,397 votes (29%) | Prime Video
- Slow Horses season 6 — 952 votes (20%) | Sept. 16 on Apple TV+
- Lanterns — 460 votes (9%) | HBO Max
- The Terminal List season 2 — 416 votes (9%) | Oct. 21 on Prime Video
- Neagley — 400 votes (8%) | Sept. 16 on Prime Video
- Outer Banks season 5 — 311 votes (6%) | Netflix
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — 276 votes (6%) | Dec. 25 on HBO Max
- Crystal Lake — 233 votes (5%) | Oct. 15 on Peacock
- The Witcher season 5 — 231 votes (5%) | Premiere TBD on Netflix
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Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating. She's also a puzzle fan and can often be found contributing to the NYT Connections coverage on Tom's Guide
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