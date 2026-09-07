I tried this simple window-cleaning hack — and it was hiding in my cutlery drawer

If there’s one household chore that I often forget to do (avoid), it’s deep-cleaning my windows. Although using vinegar on the glass works for a fast fix, tackling the stubborn grime in my window tracks has been a major cleaning challenge.

And while there are various window track cleaning tools available online, I’ve just discovered a simple yet clever hack. What’s more, it involves something already in my cutlery drawer and kitchen cupboard and costs me nothing at all!

So if you’re after a foolproof method to remove stubborn dust and debris from your window tracks, try this easy, expert-approved cleaning tip.

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A damp cloth and a butter knife

Yellow cloth and butter knife on countertop (Image credit: Future)

Who needs expensive tools when you already have makeshift ones in your kitchen? According to an expert, all you need is a damp cloth and a butter knife from your cutlery drawer to help tackle those dusty crevices.

“Most of us will have very dusty windows, but many of us often fail to notice the bits of debris that settle in all those crevices we never really look at or see,” states Heath Showman, window expert at Lifestyle Blinds.

“Window crevices are a good example. The dust settles on the window tracks — these are the sliding channels in the frame joints and in the tiny drainage slots. Unless you’re doing a deep clean, it’s unlikely these will be part of a weekly tidy up. However, failing to clean will mean dirt, dead bugs and mold can all build up.”

He suggests wrapping a damp cloth over the tip of a blunt/butter knife before sliding it along the window tracks to loosen stubborn debris and dust. “Where the pollen and dust is more stubborn, simply push the knife into the side cracks and corners to lift it off,” adds Showman.

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“Spraying with warm soapy water first will help loosen the sticky dirt, and remember to wipe down with a damp cloth after to remove any residue.”

It’s also advisable to use a thicker cloth so the metal edge of the knife doesn’t scratch or damage the frame or window pane.

Sounds simple enough? Here’s what happened when I put it to the test in my home.

What happened when I tried it

Grimy window track (Image credit: Future)

First, I sprayed the tracks of my conservatory windows with soapy water, leaving it to soak for about 15 minutes to loosen any sticky buildup or debris.

Next up, I got my damp cleaning cloth and wrapped it tightly over the tip and blade of my butter knife.

Cleaner window track (Image credit: Future)

After gliding it along the window tracks a few times, I was relieved to see that it had easily lifted the dirt and grime. I continued doing this for all the windows, until they were spotless.

I have to confess, I couldn’t remember the last time I’d given my windows such a thorough clean, so seeing the tracks return to their pristine, original state was a pleasant surprise.

How often should you clean your window tracks?

(Image credit: Future)

While it’s typically the most avoided household chore, exactly how often should you be deep cleaning those window tracks?

“My advice is to check your window tracks and crevices every three or four months,” advises Showman. “But right now, when it’s particularly dry and dusty, a little more often. If not, dirt can also stop windows from sliding well and cause bad smells if mold begins to grow.”

So, if you ever want a quick fix for tackling grime and dust in your window tracks, you might want to look no further than your kitchen drawer.

For more top tips, you can also check out this weird TikTok cleaning hack for spotless window tracks.

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