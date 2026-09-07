The one thing I’ve started to notice for the older folks in my family is how they’re still a bit wary of AI.

Some of them refer to AI as “that ChatGPT thing,” just like I remember them referring to video games as just “Nintendo.” It’s still a foreign concept for the sort of boomers who have entered their retirement age, especially for those who no longer have access to their tech-savvy children in the next room since they’ve finally gotten a place of their own. But I have noticed some people in their 60s and 70s whip out their phones to type out simple prompts and talk to the chatbots they have at their disposal.

If you consider yourself a part of the boomer generation and are looking for ways that AI can assist you in your everyday life, there is a wealth of beneficial uses that come from utilizing the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

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Here are seven of those serviceable methods and a few examples of the sort of prompts that apply to each of them.

1. Get a better understanding of technology-related issues

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I can’t even fathom the number of times my aunts, uncles and grandparents have lit up my phone with texts asking for solutions to their tech problems. Setting up their new phone, getting to the bottom of their Wi-FI disconnection errors, trying to connect their new smart TV to the Wi-Fi, and trying to find out how to use a streaming service on their smart TV are among those common problems.

Asking AI to assist you with those sorts of lingering tech issues can be done using the following example prompts:

Explain how to set up my new iPhone [model name and number] step by step. Assume I’m not very comfortable with technology and don’t skip any steps.

My Wi-Fi keeps disconnecting. Walk me through the most likely causes and tell me exactly what to try, one step at a time.

Explain how to connect my smart TV to Wi-Fi like you’re helping someone who has never done it before.

Explain how to stream [name of streaming service] on my smart TV. Tell me what buttons to press and what I should see on the screen at each step.

I just bought a new Android [model name and number] phone. Give me a simple checklist for transferring my contacts, photos, apps, and messages from my old phone.

I keep running out of storage on my phone. Show me how to figure out what's taking up space and safely free some of it.

2. Tap into a chatbot as a research assistant that can easily explain complex topics

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For those who are in their 60s and older, terms such as “Medicare” start to become more central to your everyday life. And when you’re hoping to gain a bit of crucial information on a trending topic in the tech industry (you gotta keep up with the younger generation and stay in the know!), get an explanation of a financial document you’ve attached to your chosen chatbot and need some advice before you make a major decision, AI can help out in all those cases.

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The following prompts are just a few examples of how you can turn your chatbot into a digital research assistant:

Explain Medicare to me like I'm a complete beginner. Start with the basics and gradually introduce more complicated concepts.

I keep hearing people talk about [technology]. Explain what it is, why people care about it, and whether it has any practical use for someone like me.

Explain this financial document to me in plain English. Highlight anything I should ask a qualified financial professional about. (Make sure you attach the financial document you want more clarity about)

I need to make a decision about [explain your situation]. Give me a balanced summary of the strongest arguments for and against each option.

I'm comparing these two health insurance plans. Explain the major differences in plain English and give me a list of questions I should ask before choosing one. (Be sure to include links or document attachments for both plans alongside this prompt)

3. Turn vacation planning into a simpler affair

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I’m sure there’s a bunch of retirees who want to live a little and do some domestic and international exploring at their age. AI can play the role of your digital vacation planner with ease—ChatGPT even features a wealth of plugins that you can install through the desktop/mobile app itself to make restaurant reservations, plan multi-day excursions, book flights & hotels, find the perfect cruise getaways, etc.

Simply open the sidebar to get access to the “Plugins” menu to see all the “Travel” apps available to you. Then type directly to any of them by @’ing them and mentioning them by name.

These starter prompts should give you a good idea of what you should be asking of your preferred vacation planning chatbot when you need some extra assistance:

Plan a [number]-day vacation to [destination] for me. I prefer a relaxed pace, don't want to feel rushed, and want enough downtime each day.

I'm visiting [destination] for [number] days. Create an itinerary focused on history, great food, and interesting sights, but limit me to no more than three major activities per day.

I'm traveling to [destination] and don't know the local customs. Give me a simple guide to tipping, public transportation, dining etiquette, and common cultural mistakes tourists should avoid.

I'm taking a long flight to [destination]. Create a plan for what I should do before, during, and after the flight to make the trip less stressful.

Act as my travel-planning assistant. Before recommending anything, ask me five questions about my budget, interests, travel style, food preferences and pace. Then build my itinerary based on my answers.

4. Build fitness and wellness routines

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Staying as physically active as possible in the later years of your life is possible—I can take one look around my neighborhood and be greeted by the inspiring sight of older folks powerwalking, lightly jogging or performing simple stretching exercises in the park. AI can aid you in that regard once you give it a clear set of directions aimed at outlining the perfect exercise routine that’s meant to rejuvenate you and get you some much-needed fresh air.

These are the sorts of prompts you’ll want to present to your digital workout instructor to get you more active:

I’m a [age] who wants to take better care of myself without completely changing my lifestyle. Help me create a simple daily wellness routine that includes movement, healthy meals, relaxation, sleep and time for things I enjoy. Keep it realistic and sustainable rather than intense.

I don't enjoy traditional workouts. Give me [number] ways to build more movement into my normal day through activities like walking, gardening, household projects, hobbies, and outings. Prioritize activities that are enjoyable enough that I’ll actually keep doing them.

I enjoy [list of hobbies]. Create a wellness plan that uses my hobbies to help me stay physically active, mentally engaged, and socially connected. I want wellness to feel like something I enjoy, not another chore.

Help me create a 30-minute morning routine designed for someone in their 60s or 70s who wants to start the day feeling energized and organized. Include gentle movement, hydration, breakfast, planning, and something enjoyable. Don't make it feel like a productivity challenge.

5. Learn new skills and turn them into your latest hobby

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There’s no age limit when anyone’s interested in picking up a new hobby, especially when it comes with learning something new in the process. Using AI to learn the basics of whatever you may be interested in, asking follow-up questions about said topic and doing some outside research on your newly acquired skill-turned-hobby is definitely worth doing, even at an older age.

Here are a few examples of the prompts you can use to pave the way to your next skill-building session:

Teach me the basics of photography. Assume I'm a complete beginner and create a four-week learning plan with one small lesson each day.

I want to learn [name of language]. Create a 15-minute-a-day beginner program that focuses on conversations I'm likely to have while traveling.

Teach me how to play chess. Start at the absolute beginner level and give me exercises after each lesson.

I want to learn gardening. Ask me questions about my yard, climate, sunlight and available time, then create a beginner's learning plan.

I've always wanted to learn woodworking. Create a beginner's curriculum that starts with safety and basic tools before moving into simple projects.

6. Use it to give you an another opinion before making your next big purchase

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I’ve definitely had those moments where the older members of my family call me to ask if purchasing a new TV, smartphone or any other gadget is worth it. I provide all the tech savvy I can during those conversations, but now I make sure to also tell them to refer to AI to ask those same questions for an extra opinion. These sorts of prompts can push you in the right direction whenever you need some more consideration about what you’re set to buy next:

I'm looking for a new TV. My budget is [cash value]. I sit about [number] feet away and mostly watch [types of content. Tell me which specifications actually matter to me.

I'm buying a new smartphone. I care most about battery life, camera quality, and ease of use. Help me determine which features I should prioritize.

I'm replacing my [type of gadget]. Give me a list of features worth paying extra for and features that probably aren't worth the additional cost for someone with basic needs.

I'm overwhelmed by all the technical specifications for [product]. Explain which five specifications matter most for my use case and why.

7. Turn it into your personal scam detector

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ChatGPT users will be happy to know that it features plugins built specifically to help you figure out if a URL, phone number, text message or email is trustworthy or not. The two plugins that I’m alluding to are Malwarebytes and McAfee. Beginning your prompt by @’ing either of those installed plugins, using any of the following prompts, then copying & pasting any of the aforementioned things that might be a scam should make you more aware of what you're dealing with:

Is this link safe to click?

Is the DM I just shared with you from a scammer?

Analyze this email for potential scam warning signs. Explain every red flag you find.

I received this text message. What tactics, if any, does it use to create urgency or pressure me into acting?

Someone claiming to be from my bank sent me this message. What questions should I ask the bank through an official channel before doing anything?

Bottom line

I know it may be hard for some to grasp the concept of using AI to make one’s life easier in some respects and more fulfilling in others. But it can totally be done—the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Microsoft Copilot aren’t just great for professionals; they’re also supportive tools for retirees and empty nesters who need help for a wide range of tasks. Here’s hoping this guide can help you or the older folks you know discover the best ways to include AI tools in their lives to keep them safe from scams, help them build new skills and more.

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