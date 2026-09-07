5 best new Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Sept. 7-13)

If you're looking to find what new movies and shows Netflix is adding this week, I've got you covered. The streaming service is adding just 15 new movies, shows and live events this week. That's not necessarily a lot to sort through, but you're still going to want some advice on which select few deserve making it onto your watchlist.

Lucky for you, I've got you covered. Top of the list for me is "Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav," which is the newest stand-up special from the "Tires" star. You're also going to want to set a reminder for 8:35 p.m. ET on September 10. That's when the NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams kicks off down under.

Aside from these two events, some fan favorites are returning with new installments. "Call My Agent!" returns with "Call My Agent! The Movie," and Tyler Perry returns with "Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?" Finally, "Dang!," a brand new animated adult comedy series, arrives on Netflix this Tuesday.

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Those aren't the only movies, shows and live events to add to your watchlist this week, though. Here's the full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days, along with my top picks for what you need to stream. Don't forget to check out everything new on Netflix in September 2026 for even more movies and shows to check out.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav'

Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: Stavros Halkias is a Baltimore legend, and he's bringing his hometown to Netflix this week. In "Uncle Stav," he and director Matt Johnson, who directed Halkias in "Tony," taped a brand-new hour-long special at The Lyric theater in Baltimore. Expect topics like a family member coming out to a grandmother with memory issues, which you can watch in the trailer above.

Why you should watch it: As a Maryland native myself, I'm proud to plug Halkias's work, and I'd do it even if it weren't always excellent. Luckily, Halkias is hilarious, so I'm not worried about this hour-long special being anything less than time well spent.

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Watch "Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" on Netflix starting September 8

NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

A post shared by NFL Australia & NZ (@nflaunz) A photo posted by on

Genre: Live sports event

What it's about: This NFL season, Netflix is getting a game to start the year. In what's going to be just the second game of the 2026-27 regular season, the San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Los Angeles Rams, who are not only the Niners' division rival, but odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl. These two won't be facing off in California, though. Instead, they're headed down to Melbourne for some (non-Aussie rules) football.

Why you should watch it: Last year, these two perennial Super Bowl contenders split their regular-season matchups. The Niners took home a close overtime victory in October, and then got blown out in the return match in November. It's anyone's guess who will come out on top this time, though as a Niners fan, I know who I'm pulling for.

Watch the NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams live on Netflix starting at 8:35 p.m. ET on September 10

'Call My Agent! The Movie' (2026)

Call My Agent! The Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: French comedy-drama movie

What it's about: "Call My Agent! The Movie" is set five years after the ASK Agency closed in "Call My Agent!," the series. Andréa (Camille Cottin) is now a director looking to make her feature debut, but just days before filming, she loses her lead actor. Now, she has to bring her ASK team back together to save the production.

Why you should watch it: "Call My Agent!" is probably the most beloved show to come out of France in years. Certainly one of the most beloved. I loved it, and I cannot wait to see more from that world, even if it's a feature film rather than a full season.

Watch "Call My Agent! The Movie" on Netflix starting September 10

'Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?' (2026)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama movie

What it's about: In "Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?," Angela (Tasha Smith) and Marcus (Michael Jai White) summon their closest friends to Europe, 16 years after the events of "Why Did I Get Married?" This time, the wedding is their daughter Jasmine’s (Armani Greer), who is about to marry Wesley (Everett Osborne).

Why you should watch it: If you like Tyler Perry, this movie seems like it will be for you. Especially with the talented Taraji P. Henson joining the cast this time around. Perry's rarely my go-to filmmaker, but I'm fully aware he's got an ardent following. So if his movies are a must-watch for you, make sure to add this to your watchlist.

Watch "Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?" on Netflix starting September 9

'Dang!' season 1

Dang! | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated adult comedy series

What it's about: “Dang!" centers around the Dang family: Ruthie (Stephanie Hsu), Andrew (Andrew Law) and Eunice (Poppy Liu). The latter two have been living fun, carefree lives in New York City. But it all comes to a screeching halt when their older sister, Ruthie, shows up and wants to hang out with them ... because she had an affair, got pregnant and is getting a divorce.

Why you should watch it: For a certain type of comedy fan, "Dang!" should be right up your alley. If you like "Big Mouth," "Mating Season," "Bojack Horseman," etc., then this animated adult comedy show from Michael Schur is a must-watch. If you're not typically one for animated shows, he's also the guy who produced "The Office" and co-created "Parks and Recreation", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and The Good Place." So you're in good hands if you choose to watch "Dang!"

Watch "Dang!" season 1 on Netflix starting September 8

Everything new on Netflix: September 7-13

SEPTEMBER 8

"Dang! (Netflix series)

After their sister Ruthie blows up her perfect life, Andrew and Eunice show her the fun in being flawed as she helps them adult in this animated sitcom.

"Fauda" season 5 (IL) (Netflix series)

Doron faces inner demons and new enemies when an old friend's unsanctioned revenge mission in Marseille draws him into a perilous deep-cover operation.

"Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" (Netflix comedy special)

Fresh off becoming an uncle this year, Stavros Halkias is back for his second Netflix special, Uncle Stav. With the same unruly charm, Stavros has a little more wisdom to pass down this time around, proving you can be both a dirtbag and a role model at the same time.

"Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool" (Netflix film)

Mr. T took the world by storm as an '80s icon. This documentary reveals the full story behind the mohawk, chains and catchphrase from the man himself.

SEPTEMBER 9

"Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?" (Netflix film)

The couples reunite for the destination wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter, bringing drama old and new as they ask, "Why did we get married again?"

"Prom Night"

SEPTEMBER 10

"Call My Agent! The Movie" (FR) (Netflix film)

Five years after ASK Agency closed, debut director Andréa loses her lead actor just days before filming and reunites her old team — for better or worse.

"Crew Girl" (CA) (Netflix series)

After a family scandal, teen rower Teagan Tao moves to a small town and joins an elite prep school's all-boys crew, sparking rivalry and attraction.

NFL Melbourne Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Netflix live event) (5:35 PM PT / 8:35 PM ET)

The NFL lands in Melbourne, Australia for its first-ever regular season game down under as the 49ers and Rams clash in a divisional showdown.

"The Perfect Lie" (NL) (Netflix series)

When one of their own is killed in a house fire, four picture-perfect couples are forced to question everything they thought they knew about each other.

"We Don't Live Here Anymore"

SEPTEMBER 11

"Go Team!" (ES) (Netflix film)

When their team-building event gets downgraded to a tiny village, a cheese company's staff think it can't get worse — then they learn about the layoffs.

"Physical 100: Italy" season 1: Batch 1 (IT) (Netflix series)

One hundred Italian athletes face brutal physical challenges, each battling to outlast the rest and claim the glory of becoming the one true champion.

"Stolen Heartbeats" (CO) (Netflix series)

After an attack leaves Anabel comatose, she and Rafael, a nurse who hears the dead, must fight to keep her alive before her enemies can find her.

"Tribeca 25"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/7/26

"Poor Things"

"Redeeming Love"

Leaving 9/10/26

"Bombshell"

Leaving 9/11/26

"Girlfriends" seasons 1-8

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