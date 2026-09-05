I tried a music hammock that vibrates to the beat of any song — and I wanted to take it home with me

If I could buy one thing from IFA 2026, it would be the "Vibrating Music Hammock". Unfortunately for me (and you), you can't buy it. The Vibrating Music Hammock is designed by Parker Hertzberger, a designer from the Netherlands, and is more of a festival installation than a purchasable experience.

The Vibrating Music Hammock is oh-so fun. Effectively, it's a hammock with a steel frame that vibrates. The vibrations follow the bass and rhythm of any song (as long as it's bassy, of course), resulting in a completely immersive, cocoon-like experience. And yes, I would install this in my yard in a heartbeat if I could buy it.

IFA 2026 is full of innovative, weird, and wacky tech, from a drone + action camera combo to a vacuum cleaner for your vacuum cleaner. I even tried an AI-assisted espresso machine! Even though our Best of IFA awards didn't include a music hammock section, this is the music hammock of my heart.

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So how does the vibrating music hammock work?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

If you've ever been to a live concert, you'll know that you can feel loud bass. This is because low sound frequencies have more physical energy and carry more air. In essence, the vibrating music hammock commands these sound waves into a physical sensation. Imagine Thor wielding thunder — that's the music hammock with low-frequency sound waves.

Thanks to the steel frames, the sound waves travel through the hammock's fabric, and through your body.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

As it's a sensory instillation, the vibrating music hammock is intended to immerse you in the music rather than behave like a traditional speaker. There's not much detail in the music, so don't expect one of the best speakers attached here — it's all about the vibes (literally).

My entire body vibrated to the rhythm of the electronic music on offer, and I honestly could've stayed there all day. I could've gone straight to sleep. My back no longer hurt. My feet stopped aching. This was utterly relaxing and immersive, like the music cousin of a sensory deprivation tank.

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So why can't I just buy one?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

As I mentioned earlier, this isn't a product you can simply buy and own. It's a festival or event experience. The designer, Parker Hertzberger, manually delivers, sets up, and mans the instillation throughout the event. I'm sure he's got better things to do than come to my backyard and build me a few hammocks.

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

Even so, I can't help but wonder if making my own vibrating music hammock might be easier than it sounds. It's fabric and steel, right? Famous last words.

I'll leave making vibrating music hammocks to the experts, but a girl can dream.

Would you like a music hammock in your backyard? Feel free to let me know in the comments.

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