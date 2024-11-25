PlayStation’s Black Friday sale is live with the best PS5 games from $4 — here’s the 15 deals I’d buy right now

PlayStation is currently discounting everything from the PS5 Slim to the PSVR 2 (see our live blog for best deals), but once you’ve picked up some new gaming hardware, you’ll naturally want some games to play next. And that’s where the PlayStation Store’s massive Black Friday sale can help.

I track PlayStation Store sales all year long, and the digital storefront’s Black Friday sale is living up to its billing. There are almost 1,500 deals across PS5 and PS4 games with some of the biggest games of 2024 dropping to lowest prices ever. These include Silent Hill 2, Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, EA Sports College Football 25 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

My favorite picks in this epic sale include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $39 (was $69), God of War Ragnarök for $29 (was $69) and Lies of P for $35 (was $59). And those just are some of the deals that you need to get in your cart now. I’m rounding up all the best deals down below.

Plus, I’ve also included some of the best PS5 game deals at Amazon and Best Buy for gamers who prefer buying game discs over digital downloads.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Sonic Frontier: was $59 now $17 at Amazon The fastest hedgehog alive returns in Sonic Frontiers. The Blue Bur's first open-world 3D adventure sees him and his pals transported to an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures and strange structures. Naturally, to find the missing Chaos emeralds and foil the latest scheme of the sinister Dr. Eggman, you'll need to run really fast and platform across a wide variety of obstacles. Taking inspiration from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Sonic Frontiers is a new spin on a classic formula.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $18 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art and novels.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $19 at Walmart A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring with the critically acclaimed Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launching over the summer.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $59 now $14 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $69 now $19 at Amazon One of the most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies you just might be surprised by this one.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth: was $69 now $24 at Amazon The Like a Dragon series returns in its most ambitious entry to date. Infinite Wealth switches up the franchise in several key ways, most excitingly moving the action from its native Japan to the new setting of sun-soaked Hawaii. Offering a dynamic battle system and a story that veterans of the long-running series will love (but newcomers can also enjoy) this is an eccentric and compelling RPG.

Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $28 at Best Buy Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces and all the brutal fatalities you'd expect from Mortal Kombat. It offers thrilling online play paired with a richly cinematic single-player campaign that reshapes the Mortal Kombat universe. This is also the ideal starting point for newcomers to the MK series.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother, and it's even been further enhanced to take advantage of PS5 Pro.

Dead Space: was $69 now $15.50 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal.