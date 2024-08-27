I gave this pro controller the ultimate upgrade to beat stick drift — and it only took 5 minutes

Let’s face it: the standard controllers that come with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X are good but not great. Sure, both the DualSense and the Xbox Wireless Controller offer improvements over their predecessors, but sooner or later, most serious gamers will find themselves wanting just a bit more.

While Sony went all in by designing an entirely new controller for the PS5, Microsoft focused more on refining a formula that already worked with its previous Xbox controller. Whether it was a matter of cost, supply chain issues at the time, or just wanting to get their latest consoles out quickly, both companies omitted a few features from their respective controllers that have become increasingly common in this console generation.

For starters, neither the DualSense nor the Xbox Wireless Controller have back buttons , which as an aging gamer myself, have proved invaluable for my tired thumbs. However, the most striking omission, without a doubt, has to be Hall Effect sensors .

Unlike traditional analog sticks that use potentiometers with moving parts that can wear out over time, ones equipped with Hall Effect sensors are significantly less likely to develop stick drift — a problem that has plagued both Sony and Microsoft’s controllers as well as Nintendo’s Joy-Cons . As such, gamers who want a controller that won’t develop stick drift have turned to more premium pro controllers . Unfortunately, though, not every pro controller comes equipped with Hall Effect sensors, I’m looking at you, DualSense Edge .

Another popular pro controller that doesn’t have them is the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Thankfully, this controller’s unique design allowed PDP to add them as an optional add-on after the fact. I just upgraded my Victrix Pro BFG controller, and I never thought eliminating stick drift for good could be this easy.

Making the case for modularity

(Image credit: Future)

The main thing that immediately sets the Victrix Pro BFG apart from the Xbox Elite Series 2 , Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra , Razer Wolverine V2 Pro and many other pro controllers is its modular design. Not only can you swap out its thumbsticks and D-pad, but you can also change their orientation depending on whether you prefer symmetrical, PlayStation-style analog sticks or asymmetrical, Xbox-style ones.

Don’t get me wrong, there are other modular controllers like the Thrustmaster eSwap X 2 Pro , and the DualSense edge is somewhat modular since you can swap out its analog sticks with new ones when they wear out. However, Sony’s pro controller can’t be outfitted with Hall Effect sensors. You can send the ones that come with the DualSense Edge out to a third-party company like TonkaModz to upgrade them for you, but there’s no off-the-shelf option yet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Earlier this month, though, PDP released its new Hall Effect Modules for the Victrix Pro BFG, which the company sent me to check out. At $40 for a pair, they cost the same as two replacement stick modules for the DualSense Edge, yet they also add a bit of flair to the controller. The black version of the Victrix Pro BFG has black analog sticks and buttons, and the white version is outfitted similarly. These new Hall Effect Modules both come in purple with a white or black base to match either version of the controller.

Victrix Pro BFG Controller (PlayStation Edition): was $180 now $155 @ Amazon

The Victrix Pro BFG is a modular, pro controller that works with PS5, PS4 and PC. It has four remappable back buttons and trigger stops. You can reverse its left module depending on whether you want symmetrical or asymmetrical analog sticks. Both the white and black versions of the Victrix Pro BFG for PlayStation are currently on sale but the white one is slightly cheaper thanks to this deal.

A simple swap

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In the picture above, you can see the original left and right modules that came with the Victrix Pro BFG on the bottom and the new Hall Effect sensor-equipped ones above them. Apart from the extra purple on the D-pad, the face buttons and the analog sticks, the biggest difference between the two is that PDP’s new Hall Effect Modules for the controller lose the PlayStation branding on their buttons in favor of an Xbox-style layout.

If you primarily play on Sony’s consoles, this could be a deal breaker, though I think most experienced gamers know which button is which without looking down. However, if you jumped from PC for those sweet PS5 exclusives, you’ll feel right at home as most of the best PC game controllers are based on Microsoft’s Xbox layout. It’s a shame there isn’t an easy way to swap the buttons themselves, but PDP could release more Hall Effect Modules specifically designed for PlayStation down the line.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Inside the carrying case that comes with the Victrix Pro BFG controller, there’s a little purple screwdriver that’s used to swap between the different modules. Even though you’re dealing with small hex head bolts, you don’t have to worry about them falling out of the modules themselves.



As you would when swapping to the Victrix Pro BFG’s Fight Pad module, you just need to unscrew the existing modules and remove them from the controller. From there, just drop in the new Hall Effect modules, screw them in, and you’re ready to go.

It’s worth noting that you will need to recalibrate the controller’s analog sticks once this module swap is complete. Thankfully, you can do this right from the controller without connecting it to a computer. This support document walks you through the whole process, and even if you’re not upgrading the controller, it’s still a good idea to familiarize yourself with this process as you will need to repeat it anytime you go from a symmetrical to asymmetrical analog stick layout.

Victrix Pro BFG Hall Effect Module Pack: $40 @ PDP

Available in either black or white, these new modules can be used to easily and quickly add Hall Effect sensors to the Victrix Pro BFG’s analog sticks. The purple on the analog sticks, d-pad and face buttons really makes the controller pop while also eliminating stick drift. However, the A,B,X,Y button layout could be confusing for die hard PlayStation players.

Stopping stick drift in its tracks

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even though the existing modules in my Victrix Pro BFG controller hadn’t yet shown any signs of developing stick drift, these new Hall Effect ones are a worthwhile upgrade for peace of mind alone.

While the controllers that come with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will likely be fine for most people, I choose to use a pro controller whenever possible. The reason being is that I like having access to all of the extra buttons that can usually be found on the underside of a pro controller. Likewise, they often come with other nice extras like trigger stops, rubber grips and a carrying case for storing and transporting your controller.

At $180, the Victrix Pro BFG is two times more expensive than a standard DualSense controller but still cheaper than Sony’s DualSense Edge Pro controller. The additional functionality helps justify this higher price, but these new Hall Effect modules ensure that you can reliably use the Victrix Pro BFG for years to come.

It’s a shame the controller didn’t come equipped with Hall Effect sensors from the get-go, but thanks to its modular design, PDP was able to update it after the fact. I’m sure a $40 upgrade will be welcome for owners of the Victrix Pro BFG, as this definitely beats having to shell out even more for a brand new, stick drift-proof pro controller.

Stick drift continues to be a problem for Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. Still, now that Hall Effect sensors have become more popular and sought after by gamers, there’s a big chance that we could see them become standard in the next generation of consoles.