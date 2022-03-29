PlayStation Plus Essential vs. Extra vs. Premium: Which tier is right for you?

Sony is planning a big revamp for PlayStation Plus, which may help it compete more directly with Xbox Game Pass. This summer, Sony will expand PS Plus functionality, offering a full library of games to stream and download, in addition to the subscription’s current online features.

However, these additions will come at a cost. PlayStation Plus will soon split into three separate tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. Functionality and price will differ considerably among the three. If you plan to upgrade your PS Plus subscription, read on to find out which tier will best suit your needs.

PlayStation Plus Essential

PlayStation Plus Essential is the easiest of the three tiers to explain. That’s because it’s basically the same as the PlayStation Plus subscription you can buy today. PS Plus Essential costs $10 per month, $25 per quarter or $60 per year, just as PS Plus does today. It will also offer the same benefits: online play, cloud saves, two rotating, downloadable games per month and PlayStation Store discounts.

At present, PS Plus also gives PS5 players access to the PlayStation Plus Collection: more than a dozen downloadable PS4 games. It’s not clear whether this benefit will remain as part of PS Plus Essential, or whether Sony will restrict these games to the higher tiers.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Here’s where things start getting interesting. PlayStation Plus Extra includes all the same benefits as PS Plus Essential. However, it also lets players download “a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games.” At launch, these games will include Death Stranding, God of War (2018), Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal.

The service will offer both first- and third-party fare. PS Plus Extra costs $15 per month, $40 per quarter or $100 per year.

PlayStation Plus Premium

PlayStation Plus Premium is the most feature-rich — and the most expensive — tier of the three. First off, Premium will include all of the features found in the Essential and Extra tiers. On top of that, players will also get access to hundreds of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. Players will be able to download or stream PS1, PS3 and PSP games; PS3 games will be streaming-only. Additionally, players can stream these back-catalog games to a PS4, PS5 or PC.

Finally, Premium will offer “time-limited game trials,” although it’s not clear which games Sony intends to include here, or how long the trials will be. PlayStation Plus Premium will cost $18 per month, $50 per quarter or $120 per year.

Which PlayStation Plus tier should you choose?

The good news is that it should be remarkably simple to choose among the various PlayStation Plus tiers. If you’re happy with the current PlayStation Plus service and don’t want anything else out of it, stick with PS Plus Essential. Playing online and storing saves in the cloud are both arguably worth the price of admission.

If you want an instant library of modern games, but don’t care much about the classics, PlayStation Plus Extra is probably the way to go. On the other hand, if you want to explore a much bigger chunk of Sony’s back catalog, it’s probably worth investing in PlayStation Plus Premium.

You could also make an argument for Premium if you don’t have a PS4 or PS5, and want to stream hundreds of titles to your PC. This is currently a benefit of PlayStation Now — and PS Now subscribers should be pleased to hear that Sony will automatically convert their subscriptions to PS Plus Premium later this year.