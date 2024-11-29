Best Black Friday phone deals 2024 live: Huge savings on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, Pixel 9 and more

Black Friday is finally here, and today is the perfect day to dig into some of the best deals on new phones. We've seen plenty of great prices on the latest and best smartphones, and they're not going to be disappearing anytime soon.

I would know too. I've been reviewing phones for the past 16 years, so you can trust me when I say I know how to spot a good Black Friday phone deal. Frankly, given all the discounts we've seen on some of the best phones we've tested and reviewed this year, now is the perfect time to upgrade your dusty old handset.

Our favorite deals at the moment include an offer from Boost Mobile letting you buy the iPhone 16 for just $0.01 at Amazon. (As Friday morning, similar deals for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were temporarily unavailable while inventory is restocked — so be sure to check back later for discounts on these more expensive models. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra costs just $949 @ Amazon, which is $350 off. On a budget? The Google Pixel 9 is now just $299 through Mint Mobile, which is $500 off — and significant a drop from its previous all-time low.

But there's more than just handsets on sale for Black Friday. there are plenty of deals on phone plans and accessories, like a year's worth of unlimited data service for $240 through Ultra Mobile. Or alternatively you can pick up a MagSafe-compatible PopSocket grip for just $15 — a 50% discount.

If anything, though, Black Friday shows exactly why you should never buy a phone at full price. No matter what device you choose, it's guaranteed to go down in price at some point, and I'm going to be going through all the retailer and wireless carriers to uncover the best deals you may not have known about. Especially for those of you looking for the best foldable phones, since they're usually prohibitively expensive — and a good deal can make the price tag a little more palatable.

So whatever phone you're looking for, make sure to keep your web browser pointed here. Because me and my colleagues will be hunting down and sharing the best Black Friday phone deals throughout the day.

Best Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 16: $0.01 with Boost Mobile unlimited plan @ Amazon

Top-of-the-line iPhones cost a fortune, but Boost Mobile is running a deal through Amazon where you can get Apple's latest flagship for a penny so long as you sign up for the carrier's $65 unlimited data plan. Opting for more storage increases the cost. Similar deals for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro are listed as unavailable when we last checked, but we've seen inventory get refilled before, so keep checking if you want the Pro phone.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: get a $250 gift card @ Visible

Visible is giving you a $250 gift card that you can spend later on when you buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That could be spent on paying for an entire year's worth of unlimited service if you opt to pay annually, which would be $275. Meaning, this deal practically makes it only $25 out of your pocket to have service.

iPhone 16 Pro: Free Apple Watch and iPad with unlimited contracts @ Verizon

Get up to two extra devices with your new iPhone with this deal. Just make sure to click the "Show me options for this offer next" checkbox before moving on from the first page. You can pick from an 10th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch SE 2nd gen, although be aware that these are all cellular models, and can only be bought with their own unlimited data contracts.

iPhone 16: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon's iPhone 16 deals are official. Simply trade in any phone, in any condition and you'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy

You can get bigger discounts if you need a contract with your new iPhone, but if you just want the device, Best Buy will give you a flat $100 gift card upon delivery or pick-up of your new iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple iPhone 16: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy

As with the Pro iPhone deal above, you get a $100 gift card when you buy the iPhone 16 from Best Buy - no questions asked.

iPhone 15: $5.99 a month w/ unlimited plan @ AT&T

Get an unlimited data plan and you can save a whole bunch on last year's standard iPhone. The discounts comes in the form of bill credits, so this is a saving that'll appear over time.

Apple iPhone 14: $11/month with Verizon/AT&T plan @ Walmart

Now this one's irresistible for many reasons. Through Walmart, you can get a 256GB iPhone 14 for $11/month for 36 months when it's activated on either AT&T or Verizon. Given its slimmer size and excellent A15 Bionic performance, this deal is hard to pass up on a new iPhone that's two years old at this point.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was $729 now $529 at Best Buy By activating this phone with a carrier (under the Pricing Options menu), you can save a tidy amount on Apple's first large iPhone. Otherwise, you get a $100 discounts on the unlocked version. The iPhone 14 Plus' long battery life and still-impressive cameras and performance help it keep up with newer phones.

Apple iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $179 @ Best Buy

I will admit that the iPhone SE (2022) is old at this point, but this 3rd generation model is still the cheapest iPhone that Apple still carries. One of the reasons why I love this phone is because it's incredibly compact and it can still deliver outstanding photos with its single main camera.

Price check: $179 @ Walmart

iPhone 13: was $399 now $199 @ Straight Talk

Straight Talk is slashing the price of the iPhone in any color for the 128GB version. Whether you're a new customer, upgrading a line, or adding a new line, you can get the iPhone 13 for $399. Activate that line with a Silver Unlimited plan or higher and you can take off another $200. That's not too shabby, considering that it initially launched at $799.

Best Black Friday Android deals

Moto G 5G 2023: was $139 now $39 @ Best Buy

I know a phone deal is exceptional when it costs less than a dinner date on a weekend. Best Buy has the Moto 5 5G 2023 down to $39 when it's activated on a carrier. Make sure you select the correct box under Pricing Options to get the discount. Sure the Moto g 5G is a pretty basic phone, but it manages to pack a 6.5-ich display with 120Hz refresh rate, 48MP main camera, and 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A15: was $159 now $99 at Walmart Even more entry-level than other Galaxys, Walmart's nearly slashing the price of the Samsung Galaxy A15 for AT&T Prepaid to a whopping $99, which is down from its normal $159 cost. It packs a large 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, MediaTek 6835 processor, and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024: was $399 now $149 @ Best Buy

Don't be tricked to thinking it's basic because the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is big on productivity, thanks to how it comes with a stylus for that pen meets paper experience. Impressively, too, it offers long battery life performance with its mark of 15 hours and 1 minute on Tom's Guide's battery benchmark test. Note: To get the full discount, you need to activate this phone with a carrier. Select the relevant box under Pricing Options when you add the phone to your cart.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount for Black Friday. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Samsung's entry-level Galaxy A phone features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro. On the front you'll find a 13MP lens.

Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $349 at Amazon Even though it's technically not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile Lowest price: Save $500 on the price of a Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile, plus grab yourself an unlimited plan for just $15 a month. Like all Mint plans, this deal also includes unlimited calls and texts, 5G, and tethering at no extra cost. Your phone will also automatically unlock after 60 days, letting you move to any carrier you like once your plan ends.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $349 at Best Buy Best Buy has an insane deal on the Pixel 8. At $399, it's still cheaper than the Pixel 8a, which is crazy given how the Pixel 8 is higher on the totem pole. I love how for a compact sized phone, the Pixel 8 still carries a sharp looking display, excellent cameras that can handle low light, and even can lend me a hand with its Google AI features.

Note: You'll need to select the options for "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" to get the extra savings.

OnePlus 12: was $799 now $549 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12 is without question the best phones out there because it undercuts many of its competitors on price. It's already cheaper at $799, but OnePlus' early Black Friday slashes it down to $549. In addition to sporting the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 like its peers, the OnePlus 12 offers ridiculous fast charging and one of the longest battery life we've tested.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $592 at Amazon The 2023 flagship Pixel still delivers the goods thanks to a long software update window, great cameras and a bright display. And you can buy it for less than an entry level Pixel 9 with this deal.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $659 at Amazon Small but still mighty, the Galaxy S24 is a capable flagship Android phone that you might still consider small in a world dominated by huge handsets. Its cameras, chipset performance and AI features match or better any other full-size flagship phone you could throw at it.

Google Google Pixel 9 128GB : was $799 now $548 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 comes with an improved Google Tensor 4 chip, 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. While it might not be as powerful as the Pro model, the base Pixel 9 has a lot to offer the user looking for something cheaper.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon This small but powerful flagship Pixel offers some of the smartest cameras and software features around, with this Amazon discount making it the more affordable default price of a standard Pixel.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL gives you an instant $250 off the cost of the phone, which makes the phone much more satisfying to buy at $849; versus its usual cost of $1,099. Best of all, the discount is instant and doesn't require any trade-ins of any kind,

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $949 at Amazon This Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It has a massive 6.8" display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Add the highly-rated cameras and a high-end smartphone that'll make even the most tech-savvy people drool. With $250 off, it's the right time to buy. There's a reason we gave it a 4.5 in our S24 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419 now $1,299 at Samsung This Samsung Store offer costs a little more than the Amazon one, but it's covering the 512GB model. That means, you get double the storage from the base model for what you'd normally pay for the standard S24 Ultra. Second, you can save even more money by picking one of the unique Samsung-only colors — green, blue or orange.

Galaxy sale: up to $1,500 off @ Samsung

Samsung is having a huge sale on its entire Galaxy line. For instance, you can get up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in or $200 off with no trade. You can also save up to $800 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or up to $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with trade-in.

Best Black Friday foldable phone deals

Motorola Razr 2024: was $699 now $99 at Cricket Wireless New Cricket Wireless customers can snatch up the Motorola Razr 2024 for $99, or existing customers can get it for the same price when they add a line. This is an epic deal for a foldable phone because of how much of a bigger upgrade it is than last year's model. Specifically, it has a larger, higher resolution outer screen that works nicely for selfies and vlogging.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $349 @ Amazon

The Motorola Razr 2023 was already proof that foldable phones could be affordable, but the year old device is even more tempting at $348. At this price, it competes against some of the best cheap phones around. I also love how you can still pair the tiny external display with the rear cameras for vlogging — which you can't do on a traditional slate phone.

Motorola Razr Plus 2023: was $999 now $399 @ Best Buy

If you want an even better flip-style foldable phone, Motorola Razr Plus 2023 gives you more with its larger outer display, better dual cameras, and faster Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. You'll get the best deal from Best Buy on this phone, but you'll get the most savings by having it activated to a carrier.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,317 at Amazon Buying either the Navy or Pink version of the latest Galaxy Z Fold gets you over 30% off, a noticeable saving on what's normally a very expensive phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains one of the top foldables if you want beautiful displays inside and out, a durable design, impressive performance and lots of AI features to try.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Mint, 256GB): was $1,099 now $772 @ Amazon

The latest Samsung flip foldable is down $307 before Black Friday if you buy the green version. Its Galaxy AI features help you understand different languages, fix photos and more, while the flexible screen gives you new ways to watch video or capture photos and clips hands-free.

Best Black Friday UK phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,249 @ Laptops Direct

Samsung's latest big-body foldable is the price of a more typical flagship phone thanks to this offer. So you can enjoy the dual-screen, tablet-style experience without feeling quite so guilty about how much it costs.

iPhone 16: was £839 now £779 @ Giffgaff

It's not a huge discount, but this £50-off deal on the iPhone 16, alongside a choice of pay-in-full or pay monthly options makes it an easy one to take advantage of. You could be enjoying this phone's new Apple Intelligence features and Camera Control key before Black Friday even arrives.

Google Pixel 8a: was £499 now £369 @ Google

One of the best cheap phones around is even cheaper right now, with the offer up for grabs until December 3rd. Google's latest A-series phone stands out with its wealth of AI features, long software support promise and a much-improved display. It's all the phone you could want for less than half the price of a flagship phone.

iPhone 14: was £599 now £549 @ Argos

2022's basic iPhone is still going strong even today, and this deal will help you save money on the already discounted price. Running the same software as the latest iPhone 16, the iPhone 14's strong chipset, battery life and cameras are here to offer users holding onto older phones a major upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999@ Samsung

Ultra performance without an ultra-expensive price is what will attract people (including perhaps you) to this Samsung offer. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with four powerful rear cameras, a built-in stylus, long software support and lots of Galaxy AI features to play with. It's the complete package, and one of the best Android phones on the market.

OnePlus 12R: was £649 now £449 @ OnePlus

Buying direct from the manufacturer can be an advantage, as we see in this offer on the mid-range OnePlus 12R. This model is focused on performance, offering speedy charging, a smooth display and a potent chipset that mobile gamers in particular will love.