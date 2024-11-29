I'd cancel my phone service now and get this Mint Mobile deal for a crazy cheap $10 a month

It’s been years since I’ve signed up with a traditional postpaid wireless carrier, especially when their unlimited plans start at $60/month on average. And this Black Friday deal from Mint Mobile is yet another reason why I won’t go back anytime soon.

For a limited time, Mint Mobile’s offering its 3-month unlimited cell phone plan with 5GB of data for $10/month with its Black Friday sale. Usually, it’s at the rate of $15/month for 3 months (or $45 in total), but Mint’s basically offering the first month for free — making it a total of $30 for three months of service.

Unlimited Plan with 5GB of data: was $15/month now $10/month @ Mint Mobile

You don't have to overpay with your wireless service. Mint Mobile's usual $15/month for 3 months service for its unlimited plan with 5GB of data is now $10/month for 3 months with this Black Friday deal.

Why it's a great deal

Mint Mobile’s Black Friday deal is appealing because you get unlimited talk and text, along with 5GB of premium data, at the rate of $10/month for 3 months. That’s a fraction of the cost of a traditional wireless carrier. In contrast, you’d spend three times as much with Verizon’s cheapest plan option — a $30/month plan that includes only talk and text.

This Mint Mobile plan also bundles in free calling to Mexico and Canada, and Wi-Fi calling for when you’re in an area with spotty coverage. And best of all, you’ll have access to the fastest 5G speeds if your device offers it.

This is a great deal if you’re looking to save on your monthly cell phone bill. Just know that after the three months are over, it goes back to its usual rate of $15/month — though this is still an excellent rate. If, like me, you need more data, you’re in luck because you can get Mint’s unlimited data plan at the discounted rate of $15/month right now during its Black Friday sale. You won’t have to worry about running out of data ever again.

I often switch back and forth between Visible and Mint because I find they have some of the cheapest cell phone plans around. In some cases, I’ve had both services simultaneously, with one of them being my backup line. We all know very well that wireless carriers may have outages that are out of their control, which is why I always recommend having a backup line, so that you’re hopefully never without cell service.