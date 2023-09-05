The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 has a number of improvements over the first-gen model, including a beefier motor, full suspension, turn signals, and built-in Apple Find My support.Iits range remains as great as ever, though this Segway is large and heavy.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: Specs Size (unfolded): 49.8 x 47.6 x 22.4 inches

Weight: 53.5 pounds

Motor: 1000W

Wheel size: 9.5 x 2.5-inch, pneumatic

Max speed: 23 mph

Range (estimated): 43 miles

Max rider weight: 265 pounds

Battery: 36V/15.3 Ah

When I tested the original Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max , I was a big fan of the scooter’s range, design, and handling — it’s why that model remained on my list of the best electric scooters for so long. Its replacement, the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2, surpasses the original in almost every way, with a smoother ride and some welcome amenities including turn signals and some theft-prevention measures such as Apple Find My support.

Yes, the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 is every bit as heavy as the original, so it’s not good for those who have to tote their scooter up or down stairs. But its excellent range means you’ll be riding this scooter for a long time. Read the rest of my Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review to see why I’m so high on this model.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: Price and availability

The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 started shipping in July 2023. Its regular price is $1,299, though you can often find it on sale at Best Buy and other retailers.

Segway only sells this scooter in one color: black with yellow accents.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: Design

The look of the Max G2 isn’t all that different from the original; it’s a scooter that leans more toward the functional rather than the flashy. Except for some yellow trim around the wheels, the design is best described as subdued. I do like how the rear fender swoops upward for the much larger tail light; it’s vaguely reminiscent of a car from the late ‘50s, minus the chrome.

The rear wheel of the Max G2 connects to the body with two large spring shock absorbers; a third hydraulic shock absorber cushions the ride for the front wheel.

Aside from that, the biggest design change from the original Kickscooter Max are turn signals at the end of the handlebars. Flip a little switch on the left handlebar, and bright orange LEDs will start flashing, letting cars know which way you’re planning to turn. Depending on your size, though, your body may block the turn signals from being seen by the cars behind you.

I like that the turn signals are mounted up high; thus far, other scooters with turn signals I’ve tested (the Glion Balto and the Apollo City) have them mounted down low, near the wheels. Ideally, there should be turn signals in both locations, but if I had to guess, having them on your handlebars would make them more visible.

Like many other Segways, the Max G2 has a simple but functional display in the middle of the handlebars, which shows your current speed, estimated battery life, and related info.

As with the original, the Max G2 is a heavy scooter. At 53.5 pounds, I’d be loath to carry it up one step, let alone a flight of stairs. It even outweighs the Niu Kqi3 Max, itself a chunky 46.3 pounds.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: Performance

The 1000-Watt rear motor in the Max G2 provided more than enough power for me to get up both a 6% grade hill at around 11-12 miles per hour, and a 9% grade at around 5-6 MPH. I would say that the Max G2’s performance was very close to the NIU Kqi3 Pro, which is our favorite scooter overall.

I also liked that, even if I hammered the Max G2’s throttle, the scooter accelerated at a steady pace, and struck just the right balance between aggressive and pokey. I didn’t feel like the scooter was going to fly out from beneath my feet, nor was I left waiting for it to get up to speed. Likewise, its brakes slowed me down quickly, but not so fast that I felt like I was going to go over the handlebars.

I also appreciated the Max G2’s suspension, which offered a comfortable ride over potholes and other road obstacles. I wouldn’t advocate running over big cracks on purpose, but it’s nice to know that the scooter can handle the occasional divot.

At night, the Max G2’s headlight was very bright, illuminating everything starting at about 10 feet in front of the scooter. I liked that the top of the beam was flat, rather than curved; it’ll help prevent your headlight from blinding oncoming drivers. The turn signal lights were also much more visible in the dark, too.

In the middle of testing the Max G2, the scooter started losing power while I was riding it, and displayed an error message on its display. I sent the scooter back to Segway, and they sent me a second review unit, which did not have any issues. Should you encounter any issues like I did, Segway offers a two-year warranty.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: App and features

Once a rarity, more and more electric scooters can now be paired with an app to customize various aspects of your ride. Even so, the Max G2 and the Segway Ninebot app ( Android , iOS ) have a couple of features that hopefully will become standard on more rides.

Two anti-theft features are included: The first requires you to enter a code on the scooter in order to operate it. Enter the code wrong, and the Max G2’s brake engages, making it difficult to even roll the scooter. The Max G2 also has Apple Find My support built in, so even if the scooter goes missing, you can locate it on a map. As with Apple AirTag s, the scooter’s FindMy data was accurate, allowing me to keep tabs on it all day long.

Other features in the app include regenerative braking and traction control; in my experience, regenerative braking doesn’t add all that much to your battery, but it’s nice to have in any case. I did not test traction control, as I didn’t ride the scooter in the rain.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: Range

Segway estimates the Max G2 will have a range of 28 to 43 miles, depending on the size of the rider, how aggressively you ride, and the weather conditions you ride in. With the battery at 100%, the Segway app estimated I had 25 miles left in the tank, so to speak. A somewhat hilly ride of 5.5 miles on an 85-degree drained the battery by 25%, so that would leave me with an estimated range of 22 miles. Similar rides left me with similar results. That’s at the low end of what Segway advertises, but that’s the norm for most electric scooters.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: Verdict

The second-generation of Segway’s long-range scooter has a number of nice improvements that make for a better overall ride. The range is largely the same — mine was on the lower end of the company’s estimates — but I enjoyed its handling, as well as features such as the turn signals and built-in Apple FindMy/