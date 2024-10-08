I review TVs for a living and these 9 65-inch Prime Day TV deals are my picks

Amazon's Prime Day has finally kicked off and with it there's a ton of awesome TV deals to snag in time for the holidays. With the basketball season just around the corner and NFL football taking up our Sundays, it's the perfect time to get that home cinema upgrade you've always wanted.

You'll find that the prices on some of the best LG TVs have been slashed, including those in the 2024 LG TV lineup, plus some incredible QLED and Mini-LED TV models. We've wrangled together the best options that fit within the 65-inch range with prices that can't be beat anywhere. From OLED TVs to QLEDs, there's more than enough deals below to give you that solid TV upgrade you've been looking for.

Major brands, from Sony to Hisense, bring unbeatable prices to the forefront on some of of their most valued TVs. If more premium models and big-sized TVs are what you're after, check out our ongoing live TV Prime Day deals blog for the best possible discounts on displays.

There's so much to enjoy this Prime Day and the deals are only just getting started. Looking for a some serious audio upgrades to go along with your new TV? Check out our Prime Day soundbar deals to make the most of your new purchase, or snag a gaming PC deal to put that overly expensive PS5 Pro to shame.

Best Prime Day TV deals

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon

The flagship Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV is a monster of a display with serious kick and brightness to beat most of the competition. It leverages many of the most advanced features on the block and serves as a value proposition for that home cinema upgrade in line with the upcoming 2024 NBA season.

Hisense 65" S7N CanvasTV QLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,098 @ Amazon

Taking cues from the likes of Samsung's The Frame, Hisense's CanvasTV is a display that fuses all the right specs on a design that screams Museum of Art. It's not quite on the level of an OLED, but makes for a perfectly camouflaged TV with its Art Mode and anti-glare coating. A 144Hz refresh rate also means Hisense didn't skimp on performance and it uses multi-channel surround sound to make the most out of its 2.0.2 speaker system.

TCL 65" QM7 QLED TV: was $1,099 now $699 @ Amazon

TCL always has some incredible TV deals but its QM7, now down by $400, is a veritable steal due to its strong gaming chops. TCL teamed up not only with the NFL but also Call of Duty to make its 2024 TVs the most apt for motion processing and it shows. With its new QD-Mini-LED technology, the QM7 pulls out all the stops and comes equipped with the latest HDR certifications on one of the brightest panels yet.

LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's newest value OLED TV offering. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Amazon Fire 65" Omni LED TV: was $759 now $597 @ Amazon

Amazon, of course, is knocking down many of its TVs for Prime Day and the Omni LED TV is a value option for those who don't need too much raw power. This 65-inch model could do wonders for the right shopper when set up in a kitchen or bedroom and even has hands-free controls thanks to its built-in Alexa support.

LG 65" G3 OLED TV: was $2,796 now $1,846 @ Amazon

All hail the LG G3 OLED, one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It might be last year's model but it still offers some serious power thanks to its Dolby Vision plus support and 4.2 channel speaker system. This sits at the top of LG's 2023 lineup and boasts incredible performance now made all the cheaper thanks to Prime Day.

Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $597 @ Amazon

Hisense, like TCL, has some incredibly-priced TVs and budget models, with the U6N being its latest design. You shouldn't expect too much of an upgrade with this TV but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

One of the few Sony models to make the list is this year's brand new OLED design in the Bravia 8, which has some powerful specs baked in. It's not the flagship but still has some kick to it with studio-calibrated picture, IMAX Enhanced support and even PS5-exclusive features. This is the TV to get as an upgrade for the PS5 Pro and it's all the better thanks to this Prime Day deal.