If you missed Prime Day, don’t sweat it — I’m a TV expert and these are the 7 best TV deals still available

After four days of super-sweet savings, the sun has set on Prime Day 2025. But don’t worry — if you missed scoring a killer deal on one of the best TVs on sale, there’s still time to save.

I’ve been testing and reviewing TVs for well over a decade of my life, and when Prime Day rolls around, I turn my attention to TV deal-hunting. I’m intimately familiar with most of the models on sale, so separating the good deals from the not-so-good deals comes naturally to me.

Not only can you trust me when I tell you that there are still some pretty great TV deals available after Prime Day, you can also trust me to help you sift out the best of the best. In fact, some of these TVs are among my favorites of the last few years.

Quick List

About the author

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and I've been covering TVs for over a decade. One of the things I've learned over the years is that not all Prime Day deals disappear the moment the sale is over. Every year after Prime Day, I put my expertise to good use and piece together a short list of the best deals I can still find after the sales event ends.

Best Prime Day TV deals still available

TCL 55" QM6K QD-Mini LED 4K TV: was $599 now $497 at Amazon The TCL QM6K is one of the best affordable TVs of the year. It's Prime Day price might not last, but if you act fast, you can secure a 55-inch set for just under $500. You can read all about why we love this TV in our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review, but here's the basic gist: This model offers Mini-LED backlighting for one of the lowest prices on the market. It's also a decent gaming TV for the price, too (though dedicated gamers might want to shop around). If all you're looking for is an above-average performer with Google TV baked right in, look no further.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $549 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV from 2024 and the 48-inch version is a Best Buy-exclusive model. I absolutely love this TV because it brings the many benefits of OLED TVs down to a price point that most people can justify.

It supports Dolby Vision, features an elegant design, and offers a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 ports that all support 4K gaming at 120Hz. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV for the value OLED TV of the year. By the time you read this, its price may have crept back up to $599, but trust me: That's worth it for a 48-inch OLED TV of this caliber.

TCL 65" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $797 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It's also an especially good TV for gamers on a budget, thanks to an impressive array of gaming enhancements, such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on. (As an aside, I've personally recommended this TV to five people in the last week.)

Roku 75” Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $799 at Best Buy If you're looking for something bigger than 65 inches, the 75-inch Roku Pro Series QLED is on sale for a mind-bogglingly low price. It's one of the best deals I saw on a 75-inch TV during Prime Day. The Pro model comes with Roku baked right in, which is good news if, like me, you appreciate a straightforward, simplistic streaming platform. Being a "Pro" model, this TV arrives with a bright, colorful picture (backed by Mini-LEDs and quantum dots) and impressive out-of-the-box accuracy. Want to combine great performance with easy-to-use features, consider this super-affordable, 75-inch model.

Samsung 85" Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $989 at Best Buy If the 75-inch Roku Pro Series is too small for your living space, there's still time to save a ton of cash on a larger-than-life, 85-inch model. Consider the 85-inch Samsung Q60D. This TV doesn't come with Mini-LED backlighting (which might disappoint folks who are looking for a high-quality picture), but it does deliver a wildly big screen for under $1,000 bucks. It also comes with built-in smart features and a swanky-looking design. This is probably your best bet if you're sifting through leftover Prime Day deals while prioritizing screen size.

LG 65" C4 OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Best Buy This was one of the best-selling TVs during Prime Day for a reason. The 2024 LG C4 may be a year old, but it hasn't lost a step. In fact, the only thing it's lost is several hundred dollars off its price tag. Why do I love this model? It offers class-leading gaming features and superb HDR highlight brightness for a friendlier price than higher-end OLEDs. Check out our full LG C4 OLED TV review for the full picture, but don't wait too long to snatch this deal up — stock is running out.

Sony 65" Bravia A95K 4K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,698 at Amazon We've arrived at my #1 deal of Prime Day: over $1,800 off one of the best TVs I've ever laid eyes on. This impressive 65-inch Sony OLED made its debut a few years ago, but it's been so successful that it has stuck around on shelves ever since. It blends everything we love about OLED TVs with color-boosting quantum dots for bright, bold color. Plus, Sony's top-notch picture processing ensures that everything from upscaled content to fast-paced action looks clean and smooth. I truly do not expect this price to last much longer, so I highly recommend jumping on this deal while you still can. It's absolutely worth it.