I'm tracking TV deals live for Prime Day's final 24 hours — these are the OLED, QLED and Mini-LED sales I'd buy
It's your last chance to score the best Prime Day TV deals
All good things must come to an end, including Prime Day. While Amazon's annual sales event has been extended this year, today (July 11) marks the final day of deals, so don't wait if you're looking to make a big saving on a new TV.
We've collected dozens of the best Prime Day TV deals below, but if you want to see the headline picks. The brand-new, 65-inch LG C5 OLED is just $1,746 (regularly $2,696), while the 48-inch LG B4 OLED is just $549 today (regularly $699) over at Best Buy. The killer deals aren't just at Amazon.
The LG C5 OLED is an especially noteworthy deal as it's $50 cheaper compared to its price earlier in the week. In this case, delaying your purchase has paid off.
If you need a bigger TV screen and don't mind a Mini-LED TV, check out the 75" TCL QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV that's just $798 at Amazon (regularly $999). Yes, it's an entry-level Mini-LED TV, but it offers solid brightness and good contrast. And if you want a ludicrously huge television, the 98" TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV has dropped to $1,997 on Amazon. That's a $1,000 discount!
As Prime Day comes to a close, we're highlighting all the best TV deals we can find to ensure you don't miss out on a top-tier last chance saving. We'll be updating this live blog throughout the day, so be sure to check back often.
Amazon Prime Day is a bit of a misnomer. Prime Day started on July 8 but actually lasts through today (July 11). And there's also a strong chance select deals will stick around through the weekend. It's really more of a Prime Week.
Not to be outdone by Amazon, retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have competing deal days with exceptional offers of their own. In particular, Best Buy has a great selection of TV deals during its Black Friday in July sales event.
We recommend comparing deals from the various retailers before you buy, or you can let us do the legwork for you and scroll down to see our top deals now.
Best Prime Day TV Deals
- Insignia 40" F20 Full HD TV: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
- Toshiba 75" M550 Smart Fire TV: was $779 now $499 @ Amazon
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 4K TVs: from $549 @ Amazon
- Hisense 75" U7N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $898 now $749 @ Amazon
- TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $798 @ Amazon
- TCL 65" QM7K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $797 @ Amazon
- Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $897 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $1,197 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C5 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,511 @ Amazon
- Sony 55" Bravia 8 II 4K OLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,498 @ Amazon
- TCL 98" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $2,999 now $1,997 at Amazon
OLED Prime Day Deals
Launched in 2025, the Sony Bravia 8 II takes up after the Sony A95L OLED TV, one of the most beloved OLED TVs from three years past. The Bravia 8 II takes up several upgrades, like increased contrasts and improved motion handling. It's also set to have some of the widest color coverage in OLEDs of the year, which is a stellar get for an already incredible display.
65" for $2,998
The Sony Bravia A95L is a QD-OLED TV that combines two display technologies: quantum dots for vibrant colors/expanded brightness and OLED for perfect blacks/infinite contrast. That results in a picture that isn't merely good, it's sumptuous with every type of content, every time. In our Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superlative picture and top-notch sound, mated with the outstanding Google TV interface and a cornucopia of other useful options.
Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, the Z85 OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio, plus a 120Hz refresh rate, with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support for the gamers. If you're on a budget, at $98 off the 55-inch model is under $800, although the 65-inch model we've also covered below is on sale too for $800 off for just $997 — we've covered that below. If you can stretch, the 65-inch model is deal to take.
Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. The included Bravia Cam also opens up a variety of useful smart features.
All aboard! The LG C4 train is leaving the station. As we enter the back half of 2025, this mid-range marvel will go out of stock before you know it. At just $1,199 for a 65-inch version, you'll be hard pressed to find a better sale price for the remainder of the year. I absolutely love this OLED TV, as it offers class-leading gaming features and superb HDR highlight brightness for a friendlier price than higher-end OLEDs. Get it while you can.
The LG C5 OLED is the TV I'd buy this week. It's the 2025 model, so it's brand-new, and delivers an incredible performance for the price. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV from 2024 and the 48-inch version is a Best Buy-exclusive model. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV for the value OLED TV of the year.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on an OLED TV. For $900, you're getting an OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS that's also home to a slew of game streaming apps. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
If you need a 65-inch OLED, check out this model from Panasonic. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options, but the $800 of savings on the 65-inch model are too good to pass up.
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
The LG G4 is a stunning TV. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with a handy four HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode.
The Samsung S90F OLED TV is an enticing new entry, offering 144Hz refresh rate on one of Samsung's best upscaling processers. It also has Tizen OS, which is built with tons of free channels not to mention several cloud gaming services, and a full Gaming Hub for all your settings in one place. The S90F also has tons of AI baked into it, like an AI Sound Pro that boosts audio dramatically.
42" for $1,097
48" for $1,297
77" for $2,997
The Z95A is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.
60-85 inch TV deals
The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.
Sony's Bravia 2 II (read as "mark two") launched this year, offering budget pricing on a serious LED screen. While it may not boast sophisticated display technology, it does come equipped with special PS5 features that enhance visuals for gaming, and it's kitted with Google TV, so you have access to all your favorite content, plus tons of free channels.
The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value-intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.
Get one of the cheapest Samsung QLED TVs for even cheaper at an enormous 85-inch screen size. This is perfect for the HDR movie lovers and sports fans, who always need just a bit more room for each game, whether it's basketball or college football. The Q60D is also built on a 60Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support.
Looking for something bigger than 65 inches? The 75-inch Roku Pro Series QLED is on sale for a mind-bogglingly low price. It's one of the best deals I've seen this week on a 75-inch TV. Like the Roku Plus Series, the Pro model comes with Roku baked right in. Being a "Pro" model, this TV arrives with a bright, colorful picture and impressive out-of-the-box accuracy. If you're looking to combine Mini-LED backlighting with easy-to-use features, consider this set.
The QM6K is a quantum dot-enhanced Mini-LED TV that has a lot going for it. Its picture quality is impressive and it gets even better when you turn on picture settings like Filmmaker mode or Dolby Vision IQ HDR. In our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review we said its feature set, picture quality, and price point are the perfect combination for anyone looking for an affordable TV.
The 65-inch TCL QM7K isn't quite as impressive as higher-end Mini-LED TVs, but it's a perfect fit for budget-conscious shoppers who'd still prefer to upgrade to something with impressive picture quality. This set comes with a pair of HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs as well as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Dolby Vision support. For more information, check out our full TCL QM7K review.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Sporting Mini-LED with full array local dimming, the Hisense U7 promises incredible picture quality and brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and HLG support are included. For gamers, this TV also has 144Hz Game Mode Pro and HDMI 2.1 support.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
50-59 inch TV deals
This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series smart TV is the smaller brother of the full-featured massive 65-inch and 75-inch models. Despite its smaller size it still packs an impressive amount of technology including hands-free use with Alexa built-in. Normally priced at $549 it is now $359.
The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.
This Mini-LED TV launched this year, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.
It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.
Full disclosure: I've not yet tested the QN70F, one of Samsung's mid-range TVs for 2025. That said, I've seen it up close and personal, and for this price, it's well worth considering. Like the rest of the brand's Neo QLED lineup, the QN70F blends quantum dots and Mini-LED backlighting for a punchy presentation. The QN70F is also packed with gaming features, like four HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. That's fantastic for the price point.
32-49 inch TV deals
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.