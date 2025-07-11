I'm tracking TV deals live for Prime Day's final 24 hours — these are the OLED, QLED and Mini-LED sales I'd buy

All good things must come to an end, including Prime Day. While Amazon's annual sales event has been extended this year, today (July 11) marks the final day of deals, so don't wait if you're looking to make a big saving on a new TV.

We've collected dozens of the best Prime Day TV deals below, but if you want to see the headline picks. The brand-new, 65-inch LG C5 OLED is just $1,746 (regularly $2,696), while the 48-inch LG B4 OLED is just $549 today (regularly $699) over at Best Buy. The killer deals aren't just at Amazon.

The LG C5 OLED is an especially noteworthy deal as it's $50 cheaper compared to its price earlier in the week. In this case, delaying your purchase has paid off.

If you need a bigger TV screen and don't mind a Mini-LED TV, check out the 75" TCL QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV that's just $798 at Amazon (regularly $999). Yes, it's an entry-level Mini-LED TV, but it offers solid brightness and good contrast. And if you want a ludicrously huge television, the 98" TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV has dropped to $1,997 on Amazon. That's a $1,000 discount!

As Prime Day comes to a close, we're highlighting all the best TV deals we can find to ensure you don't miss out on a top-tier last chance saving. We'll be updating this live blog throughout the day, so be sure to check back often.

Amazon Prime Day is a bit of a misnomer. Prime Day started on July 8 but actually lasts through today (July 11). And there's also a strong chance select deals will stick around through the weekend. It's really more of a Prime Week.

Not to be outdone by Amazon, retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have competing deal days with exceptional offers of their own. In particular, Best Buy has a great selection of TV deals during its Black Friday in July sales event.

We recommend comparing deals from the various retailers before you buy, or you can let us do the legwork for you and scroll down to see our top deals now.

Best Prime Day TV Deals

OLED Prime Day Deals

Sony 55" Bravia 8 II OLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,498 at Amazon Launched in 2025, the Sony Bravia 8 II takes up after the Sony A95L OLED TV, one of the most beloved OLED TVs from three years past. The Bravia 8 II takes up several upgrades, like increased contrasts and improved motion handling. It's also set to have some of the widest color coverage in OLEDs of the year, which is a stellar get for an already incredible display.

65" for $2,998

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $897 now $799 at Amazon Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, the Z85 OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio, plus a 120Hz refresh rate, with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support for the gamers. If you're on a budget, at $98 off the 55-inch model is under $800, although the 65-inch model we've also covered below is on sale too for $800 off for just $997 — we've covered that below. If you can stretch, the 65-inch model is deal to take.

Limited time deal! Sony 65" Bravia A95K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,498 at Amazon Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. The included Bravia Cam also opens up a variety of useful smart features.

LG 65" C4 OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Best Buy All aboard! The LG C4 train is leaving the station. As we enter the back half of 2025, this mid-range marvel will go out of stock before you know it. At just $1,199 for a 65-inch version, you'll be hard pressed to find a better sale price for the remainder of the year. I absolutely love this OLED TV, as it offers class-leading gaming features and superb HDR highlight brightness for a friendlier price than higher-end OLEDs. Get it while you can.

New price low! Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,247 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on an OLED TV. For $900, you're getting an OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS that's also home to a slew of game streaming apps. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

Panasonic 65" Z85A 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon If you need a 65-inch OLED, check out this model from Panasonic. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options, but the $800 of savings on the 65-inch model are too good to pass up.

Panasonic 65" Z95A 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $1,997 at Amazon The Z95A is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

60-85 inch TV deals

TCL 98" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $2,999 now $1,999 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Sony 65" Bravia 2 II TV: was $699 now $648 at Amazon Sony's Bravia 2 II (read as "mark two") launched this year, offering budget pricing on a serious LED screen. While it may not boast sophisticated display technology, it does come equipped with special PS5 features that enhance visuals for gaming, and it's kitted with Google TV, so you have access to all your favorite content, plus tons of free channels.

Samsung 85" Q60D QLED TV: was $1,699 now $989 at Best Buy Get one of the cheapest Samsung QLED TVs for even cheaper at an enormous 85-inch screen size. This is perfect for the HDR movie lovers and sports fans, who always need just a bit more room for each game, whether it's basketball or college football. The Q60D is also built on a 60Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support.

Roku 75” Pro Series QLED TV: was $1,699 now $799 at Best Buy Looking for something bigger than 65 inches? The 75-inch Roku Pro Series QLED is on sale for a mind-bogglingly low price. It's one of the best deals I've seen this week on a 75-inch TV. Like the Roku Plus Series, the Pro model comes with Roku baked right in. Being a "Pro" model, this TV arrives with a bright, colorful picture and impressive out-of-the-box accuracy. If you're looking to combine Mini-LED backlighting with easy-to-use features, consider this set.

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $899 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

50-59 inch TV deals

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $299 now $219 at Best Buy Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV (2024): was $459 now $339 at Amazon The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Amazon 55-inch Omni Series Fire TV: was $549 now $339 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series smart TV is the smaller brother of the full-featured massive 65-inch and 75-inch models. Despite its smaller size it still packs an impressive amount of technology including hands-free use with Alexa built-in. Normally priced at $549 it is now $359.

Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.

Limited time deal! Hisense 55" U7QG Mini-LED TV: was $899 now $597 at Amazon This Mini-LED TV launched this year, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.

Hisense 55" U8 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $878 at Amazon It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

Samsung 55” QN70F Neo QLED TV: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy Full disclosure: I've not yet tested the QN70F, one of Samsung's mid-range TVs for 2025. That said, I've seen it up close and personal, and for this price, it's well worth considering. Like the rest of the brand's Neo QLED lineup, the QN70F blends quantum dots and Mini-LED backlighting for a punchy presentation. The QN70F is also packed with gaming features, like four HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. That's fantastic for the price point.

32-49 inch TV deals

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $169 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.