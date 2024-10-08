The rumored Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar price leaked through Best Buy — it's cheaper than we thought
It's not cheap, but it's not as expensive as we thought it might be
The Sonos Arc Ultra is probably going to launch soon. Sure, Sonos has made the difficult decision to delay new products until its broken app gets fixed, but a new leak from Best Buy suggests that the company is ready to launch the new soundbar sooner rather than later.
The leak, which TechRadar first spotted, comes from Best Buy landing pages that seem to have launched a little too soon. As expected, the pages have since been deleted, but not before the publication's Matthew Bolton grabbed a few screenshots.
In the crawled page, we see the text "Premium design worthy of your home. With its distinctive curved shape, low-profile design, and matte finish, Arc Ultra is thoughtfully crafted to look great in" before it trails off. Perhaps more important is the price, which is shown as $999. That's $100 more than the base model Sonos Arc, which is cheaper than we might have expected for the company's high-end model.
Other notable information in the screenshot includes Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi support, and a built-in voice assistant (a feature also available on the original Sonos Arc soundbar). Bluetooth would be a nice upgrade for the more expensive speaker.
We also expect the Arc Ultra to have at least 11 speakers, as that's the number included with the existing model, which is currently on our list of the best soundbars. Sonos could elect to include even more speakers with this model, as it's more expensive. However, if the price is only $100 more, that doesn't leave much room for upgrades unless the overall cost to build the high-end soundbar has dropped.
Between this Best Buy leak and previous information, we're confident that the Arc Ultra is coming, and it's probably not far from being announced. Hopefully, the company will have its app issues sorted before launching the new product, but we'll have to wait and see.
