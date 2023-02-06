How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC FA Cup live stream online for free

This Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream pits the teams against each other for the second time in as many weeks, in an FA Cup replay.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream, date, time, channels The Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream takes place on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

► Time 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 8).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on ITV or ITVX (opens in new tab)

Wrexham nearly sealed a massive home victory against Sheffield United but United managed to get a goal in the final minutes to seal a 3-3 draw and ensure a replay. Now National League side Wrexham has to try and beat the Blades at Bramall Lane to move on to the final 16 and a matchup against Premiership side Tottenham Hotspur.

As a competition that is over 150 years old, the FA Cup has some of the richest history in football and the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream should be an exciting new chapter of it. You won’t want to miss a moment of the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC stream, and we’ll show you how to watch it from around the world.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC anywhere

The Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live streams by country

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream on Sportsnet who have exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream as the game will be broadcast on ITV or you can stream it online via ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a VPN.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham AFC preview

Sheffield United have to be thrilled that they are getting a second chance. Granted, the Championship side also has to be kicking themselves that they let things get this far, but at least now they have a chance to make things right.

After taking the lead in the second minute, it seemed that Wrexham — of Welcome to Wrexham fame — would have finally reached a challenge too steep to overcome. After all, Sheffield United, currently second in the Championship, is three tiers above National League Wrexham in the English Football pyramid. They were in the Premier League as recently as 2021 and are currently poised to make a return to the pinnacle of English football. You would expect them to handle lowly Wrexham with ease, and after two minutes it seemed they were going to do exactly that.

But Wrexham may not be so lowly anymore. The Welsh side has been revitalized since the takeover by celebrity owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds and was a bit unlucky to end their last campaign without silverware or promotion to the English Football League Two. This year they have stepped it up even further, and currently sit second in the National League but with two games in hand over league leaders Notts County. They've also played giant-killer in the FA Cup this year already, knocking off Championship side Coventry in the third round.

So when they took the lead on an 86th-minute Paul Mullin goal, it seemed like the team of destiny from Wales would continue on to the fifth round — especially with United down to just 10 men. But a 95th-minute goal from a corner kick saved Sheffield United and forced the two teams to have to do it all over again on February 7. Hopefully, it's just as exciting the second time around.