There is an unmistakable electricity around GTA 6. We live in an era where everyone’s feeds and watchlists are split across a thousand different niches, yet Rockstar’s return to Vice City has united everyone’s attention in a way I haven't felt in years.

In fact, it is easily the biggest pop-culture event in recent memory, and, arguably, of the 2000s.

I love seeing a single game launch bring the entire entertainment world to a standstill. Yet beneath all that excitement lies a nagging catch: given how long Rockstar takes to build these worlds, once the credits roll we could easily be waiting until the mid-2030s for the studio's next big release.

Instead of chasing another decade long mega project, what I want next from Rockstar is smaller, tighter stories.

What makes GTA 6 special isn't its map size, it's the shared moment

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Part of what makes GTA 6 so exciting has nothing to do with map size or frame rates, it's the thrill of everyone playing the exact same game at the exact same time. Years ago, big launches were cultural earthquakes, with players swapping secrets at work or school the next morning and experiencing a story together.

Many games of today don't operate the same way, even if there's collective hype. Whether you game every night or haven't touched a controller in years, Vice City feels unmissable — which only makes waiting a decade between Rockstar releases feel even harder.

Rockstar is at its best when capturing a specific time and place

(Image credit: Rockstar)

People usually talk about Rockstar in terms of sheer size, from massive maps to sprawling online modes. Yet looking back at the studio’s catalogue, its greatest strength has always been capturing a specific time and place.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nobody touches Rockstar when it comes to period detail. Red Dead Redemption 2 built a tactile portrait of 1899 America. Years earlier, the Rockstar-published, Team Bondi-developed L.A. Noire delivered a moody 1947 detective thriller where reading faces and cruising post-war Los Angeles felt completely unmatched.

Even the controversial Bully endures as a beloved classic precisely because its tight, atmospheric boarding school setting, memorable characters, and lived-in routines felt so convincing. Those games prove that what really pulls me into a Rockstar world is historical authenticity, not square mileage.

After GTA 6, I want smaller period games

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If every new Rockstar project has to out-scale GTA 6, we might only see two or three more games from the studio in our lifetimes, and that feels like a huge missed opportunity.

Once GTA 6 has its moment, I don't want Rockstar vanishing into another 10-year bunker to build GTA 7, although I am waiting on tenterhooks for Red Dead Redemption 3. Instead, I'd love to see the studio carve out space for tighter, 15-25 hour games in the spirit of L.A. Noire.

Just imagine what Rockstar’s writers could do with a gritty 1970s New York crime drama like The French Connection, a 1920s Prohibition bootlegging story, or even bring its storytelling back to its UK roots with a 1960s London drama set inside the era's booming fashion and rock-and-roll scene. The possibilities really are endless.

GTA 6 proves that Rockstar still owns the cultural spotlight like nobody else. Giving us smaller games between its mega-blockbusters wouldn't dilute that magic, but it would let us experience it more than once a decade.

(Image credit: Future)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!