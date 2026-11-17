When it's time to do a bit of extra research into your finances, AI tools like ChatGPT’s Finances dashboard exist to help you do just that (as long as you trust it enough to connect your financial accounts to it through Plaid).

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Gemini has decided to join in on that trend. Google has already begun rolling out Google Wallet as the last connected app to become integrated into Gemini—US users now have the ability to use this feature to get informed responses on their finances based on the linked credit card and bank accounts attached to their Google Wallet profile via Plaid.

Turning Google Wallet on inside Gemini is as simple as clicking on the “Settings” icon (which is the gear wheel that sits across from your Google account name and photo), selecting “Personal Intelligence,” clicking “Connected Apps” and adding the Google Wallet connector. From that point forward, you can prompt the connector by starting your inquiry with “@Google Wallet.”

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Thankfully, Gemini’s Google Wallet powers exist only to give you financial insight—it will never move, manage or invest any of the money attached to your linked accounts. To get the best insights, it’s worth trying out any of the following prompts to see just how helpful it can be.

Get answers to your financial questions

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I decided to ask Gemini itself about the sort of basic questions anyone willing to try its Google Wallet-connected app should ask. Google’s chatbot came back to me with a collection of readily usable prompts—here are 10 that you should keep in your digital back pocket for yourself and anyone else you know who might want to try them out for themselves:

Audit Recurring Charges & Price Hikes: What subscriptions am I still paying for and did any of them go up in price this year?

What subscriptions am I still paying for and did any of them go up in price this year? Build a Reverse-Engineered Savings Plan: Can we review my spending from last quarter so I can save [dollar amount] over the next three months?

Can we review my spending from last quarter so I can save [dollar amount] over the next three months? Set Data-Backed Seasonal Budgets: How much did I spend on gifts and travel last year? Use that to help me set a holiday budget for this year.

How much did I spend on gifts and travel last year? Use that to help me set a holiday budget for this year. Spot "Leakage" in Everyday Categories: How much did I spend on groceries and dining out last month compared to my average?

How much did I spend on groceries and dining out last month compared to my average? Maximize Card Perks & Rewards: Check my cards and passes in @Google Wallet. What available rewards, cashback offers, or special perks do I have right now?

Check my cards and passes in @Google Wallet. What available rewards, cashback offers, or special perks do I have right now? Pull Travel Passes & Loyalty Numbers Hands-Free: Find the boarding pass for my upcoming flight and show me my airline loyalty numbers.

Find the boarding pass for my upcoming flight and show me my airline loyalty numbers. Cross-App Reality Check (Spending vs. Goals): Based on my @Google Wallet spending and my @Gmail confirmations, where is most of my discretionary money going, and does it match the goals in my Memory Summary?

Based on my @Google Wallet spending and my @Gmail confirmations, where is most of my discretionary money going, and does it match the goals in my Memory Summary? Check Your Asset Allocation & Cash Flow Visuals: Generate a chart breaking down my current cash flow and asset allocation across my Plaid-linked accounts.

Generate a chart breaking down my current cash flow and asset allocation across my Plaid-linked accounts. Catch Unrecognized or Duplicate Charges: Scan my @Google Wallet transactions from the past [number] days for any duplicate charges, unfamiliar merchants, or unusual spending spikes.

Scan my @Google Wallet transactions from the past [number] days for any duplicate charges, unfamiliar merchants, or unusual spending spikes. Pull Event Tickets & Transit Passes on the Move: Pull up my concert tickets for tonight and check if I have any transit passes saved in @Google Wallet.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first prompt gets straight to the point, as it scans your linked transaction history to check for any recurring charges and flag any sudden price increases you might have missed.

The second prompt investigates your cash flow, producing a dynamic spending chart while pointing out which purchasing categories you may need to cut back on. The third prompt examines your holiday spending trends from the year prior to see how much you may need to save for the current year’s holiday expenses.

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The fourth prompt highlights all the frequent tap-to-pay purchases you might have made on eating out compared to your grocery spending, which could compel you to ease up on dining out so much and look for cheaper alternatives while shopping.

The fifth prompt goes the extra mile to see if any of your linked accounts have any active offers that you can take advantage of before you make a purchase. The sixth prompt makes finding your boarding pass while you’re at a check-in counter and looking up your loyalty numbers while booking a flight so much quicker.

The seventh prompt works across Gemini’s Personal Intelligence “Memory Summary” feature, your connected Google Wallet and your Gmail to compare what you bought (via email receipts) with how much you spent (via bank/card account info). That way, you can see if you're close or far away from meeting the financial goals you’ve told Gemini about.

The eighth prompt works great as a visual aid since Gemini can generate dynamic charts for you and give you an easy-to-follow visualization of how your money is distributed across your checking and savings accounts. The ninth prompt is effective for doing a quick sweep of your accounts to see if there are any anomalies or accidental double charges that have popped up across your linked accounts.

The tenth and final prompt is efficient since it can bring up any stored concert tickets on your Google Wallet while instantly accessing your local transit pass before you use any public transportation to get to your destination.

Bottom line

I’m surprised it took this long for Google to connect its Wallet tool to Gemini, especially since its competitor ChatGPT offers a similar financial tool already.

Nevertheless, it has finally arrived and sticks out as another useful way to utilize AI to give you a clearer picture of your spending habits so you can make more informed decisions about how to save & spend your money. And besides that, it can bring up any other information you need about your linked accounts to make subscription cancellations or whatever other actions you may need to take.

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