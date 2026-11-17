Google's latest AI model might be one of its most useful yet, especially if you've ever wished you could create your own app without knowing how to code.

The model is designed to be faster and more efficient at everyday tasks, including coding, research, analyzing documents and building interactive websites. Unlike Gemini 4 Carbon, which focuses on more demanding reasoning tasks, Hydrogen prioritizes getting things done quickly without sacrificing too much intelligence.

But what caught my attention was Google's claim that Hydrogen can build more functional, feature-complete websites in fewer prompts.

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I immediately thought about our family budget. Between groceries, recurring bills, subscriptions and the everyday purchases that add up faster than expected, I wanted something that would show where our money was going without requiring me to build a complicated spreadsheet.

Better yet, I wanted something I could share with my husband so we could look at the numbers together.



Note: for this experiment, these numbers are arbitrary. Which reminds me, be sure your app is secure before sharing financial information.

The Gemini Hydrogen prompt to try

(Image credit: Future)

Here's the exact prompt I used to create a budget for my family:

Build me a fully functional, interactive website that helps me figure out where my money goes every month.

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I want to enter my monthly income, recurring bills, groceries, subscriptions and miscellaneous expenses.

The website should automatically calculate how much money I have left, show an interactive breakdown of my spending, identify my three biggest opportunities to save money and let me simulate what happens if I cancel subscriptions or reduce spending.

Make it beautiful, modern, mobile-friendly and simple enough for someone who doesn't understand budgeting.

Use realistic sample data so I can test it immediately. Make every button, slider and calculation functional, not just decorative.

Do not ask follow-up questions. Make reasonable design decisions yourself and build the complete experience.

Before finishing, check the calculations, test the interactions and correct any problems you find. Tell me if anything could not be verified.

Why this prompt works so well with Hydrogen

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What makes this prompt interesting is that there are several things happening at once. Gemini needs to create the website, build the calculations, organize the information in a way that makes sense and connect everything so the numbers update when you change your spending.



The key is the interactivity of the site. For example, canceling a $15 subscription should immediately increase the amount of money you have left by $15. Reducing your grocery budget should change your spending breakdown, and the savings recommendations should reflect the expenses you've entered.

It's exactly the kind of interactive web development that Google says Hydrogen is particularly good at. And best of all, you don't have to be "coder" to make it work for you.

The prompt also gives Gemini some creative freedom. You can certainly tell the model what colors you want, but I kept the prompt short for the sake of function. I didn't specify colors, layouts or exactly where every button should go because I just wanted to see my money/budget all in one place. You can do that, but you don't have to because the model make those design decisions on its own so you can focus on other things.

How to try it yourself

(Image credit: Future)

Head to Gemini and select Gemini 4 Hydrogen from the model options. It was the default for me, but if not, just select it from the model picker. It's free for everyone. If you don't see it, try logging out and refreshing.



Google says Hydrogen is rolling out to users globally, although free accounts may access it through automatic model selection rather than a dedicated model choice.

Paste the prompt into the chat and ask Gemini to generate the website. Once it provides a working preview or code, explore the experience before adding your own numbers.

Start by changing the monthly income, removing a subscription and adjusting the grocery budget. Check whether the totals update correctly and whether any savings recommendations actually match the spending categories.

You should also test the website on your phone, since the prompt specifically requests a mobile-friendly design.

One important thing to remember is that generating a website and publishing one are different steps. If you want to share your budgeting app with your spouse, you'll need to use an available sharing or publishing option, or host the generated files yourself.

The takeaway

I'm already a fan of Gemini Hydrogen. It has proven to be a useful model in so many ways, particularly when I want questions answered quickly and intelligently.

A budgeting website is a good example because it's personal, practical and easy to evaluate. You don't need programming experience to know whether the numbers add up, whether the buttons work or whether the finished app makes managing your money easier.

And the same approach could work for a meal planner, family chore tracker, vacation budget or personalized fitness dashboard. Give it a try and let me know your thoughts about this model in the comments.

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