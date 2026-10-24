As the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 enters its final stretch, I’ve spent my evenings back on the dirt trails and misty riverbanks of Red Dead Redemption 2.

If GTA 6 is going to truly justify the thirteen long years of waiting since we first set foot in Los Santos, it cannot rely solely on scale, high-speed chases, or satirical noise.

Instead, it needs to look closely at its western cousin and adopt the patience that made New Austin feel so real. Here are five features that Vice City ought to inherit.

1. Meaningful downtime that exists outside the criminal hustle

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has long understood that the quieter moments between shootouts are what transform an expansive map into a place that feels genuinely lived in. San Andreas gave us gym workouts and awkward dates, GTA 4 had Niko dragged to bowling alleys, and GTA 5 introduced sprawling golf courses.

Yet RDR2 elevated this concept into something meditative, allowing players to lose an entire evening to a poker table, a friendly game of dominoes, or an eccentric vaudeville performance in Saint Denis.

Vice City needs this same commitment to low-stakes immersion, particularly given its focus on Jason and Lucia. Providing opportunities to step away from high-stakes robberies and simply spend time together.

2. Realism that rewards care without becoming a burden There was something quite radical about the way RDR2 treated Arthur Morgan as an actual physical presence in the world rather than a simple floating camera. Forcing players to monitor his weight, dress appropriately for cold mountain air, trim his growing beard, and oil his weapons made him feel human, even if those same systems occasionally tested the patience of players who just wanted to get to the next gunfight. While GTA 6 certainly shouldn't drag players down with heavy survival micromanagement, it could adopt a softer version of this philosophy where taking care of yourself yields satisfying rewards. Small habits like grabbing food from a local street vendor, working out, or choosing an outfit suited for a specific neighborhood could provide subtle boosts to stamina or charisma, ensuring that self-care feels like a natural part of living in the city rather than a tedious chore.

3. Chance encounters that ripple through the world over time The moments that stick with you longest in RDR2 are almost never the scripted story missions, but rather the unscripted encounters with odd strangers along the trail. Stopping to help a man bitten by a venomous snake in the woods feels like a minor good deed, right up until you bump into him days later outside the gunsmith in Valentine, where he proudly pays off your next rifle purchase out of gratitude. A metropolis like Vice City is ripe for a reactive population. Save a stranded commuter, and you gain a useful contact. Start a petty brawl, and a local might hold a long-term grudge. Tied to a subtle reputation system, Vice City would actually remember what you’ve done.

4. A central system that completely changes how you navigate space Hunting and horse bonding were never meant to be throwaway side activities in RDR2; they fundamentally altered the way you moved across the map. GTA 6 needs a signature mechanic that grounds you in its world. Imagine a car ownership system where maintaining a single vehicle unlocks handling perks — making losing your ride feel as heartbreaking as losing a trusted horse. Paired with Leonida’s wild wetlands and social media ecosystem, that would give players a reason to slow down and truly inhabit the city.

5. A living simulation that makes it easy to forget the main story The real magic of RDR2 is that you can ignore the story completely. An evening spent fishing, tracking wildlife, or riding through town at sunset is just as satisfying as any story mission. For me, that freedom is the true benchmark for GTA 6, far more than the promise of a larger map or louder set pieces. Rockstar proved it could create a world that rich once before, and as we count down the final weeks, one can only hope they are about to manage it again, this time bathed in neon light.

(Image credit: Future)

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