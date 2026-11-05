November 19, 2026 is a date that’s been etched into my memory, circled in red on my calendar and set up as a day where I’m considering using my PTO to enjoy it.

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI has made plenty of headlines (some good, some bad). There’s plenty to be excited about from a gameplay perspective, such as its dynamic weather, deep relationship systems and vastly improved behaviors for NPCs (Non-Playable Characters). Not being able to truly celebrate a midnight launch for the game since there’s no actual physical disc for the game is a major bummer, though.

Even with all the controversy surrounding GTA 6, I’m still hyped beyond belief for what is undoubtedly the biggest game release of the year. As soon as November came calling, I tapped into ChatGPT and requested its help with preparing for its impending launch.

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ChatGPT gave me a list of tasks to do, games worth checking out and gaming gear I should consider picking up to further enhance my GTA 6 experience.

What it told me to do first

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

When I presented this prompt (“Grand Theft Auto VI is releasing on November 19. What are the best ways to prepare for its launch?”, ChatGPT gave me a bunch of activities to tend to before the big day arrives. A lot of them stood out as objectives I’ve already considered doing, such as muting any GTA 6-related keywords on social media to avoid spoilers.

The one pre-launch ritual it told me to pay close attention to is to get my console storage ready for the game itself. Rockstar already announced that their latest open-world experience will take up 212 GB on PS5 consoles and pre-loading for that device will start on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time (Eastern Time Zone, for me). My PS5 Pro has 685 GB of free storage, so my console is more than ready for the pre-load process.

What it told me I should play to get in the right mindset

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Since I want to save my PS5 Pro’s internal storage for GTA 6 and enjoy games similar to it on my Xbox Series X, I felt it was time to sift through a bunch of titles that deliver a mix of open-world crime gameplay, Florida-inspired adventures, immersive driving and incredible storytelling. After I asked ChatGPT a follow-up question (“And what gams should I play to get myself in the right mood for Grand Theft Auto VI?”, ChatGPT curated 10 picks I should consider trying out.

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Out of that list of games ChatGPT recommended, five of them stood out as first-time experiences I’ll jump into before November 19 finally arrives (I know you’ll be shocked to know that I haven’t touched any of these games yet…):

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition: This is arguably the most important game to revisit. It gives you the original Vice City atmosphere: neon lights, beaches, palm trees, criminal empires and an unforgettable 1980s soundtrack. Get reacquainted with the city that inspired GTA VI.

This is arguably the most important game to revisit. It gives you the original Vice City atmosphere: neon lights, beaches, palm trees, criminal empires and an unforgettable 1980s soundtrack. Get reacquainted with the city that inspired GTA VI. Red Dead Redemption 2: If there's one game that demonstrates Rockstar's ability to create an incredibly immersive world, it's this one. Experience exceptional environmental detail, memorable characters, unpredictable encounters and storytelling.

If there's one game that demonstrates Rockstar's ability to create an incredibly immersive world, it's this one. Experience exceptional environmental detail, memorable characters, unpredictable encounters and storytelling. Watch Dogs 2: Explore a vibrant city, hack vehicles, cause chaos and take on missions with a group of hackers. Its humor, social commentary and open-world freedom feel very GTA-like.

Explore a vibrant city, hack vehicles, cause chaos and take on missions with a group of hackers. Its humor, social commentary and open-world freedom feel very GTA-like. Saints Row: The Third Remastered: A ridiculous, over-the-top criminal adventure full of outrageous missions, weapons, vehicles and hilarious situations. For the fun, unpredictable side of GTA.

A ridiculous, over-the-top criminal adventure full of outrageous missions, weapons, vehicles and hilarious situations. For the fun, unpredictable side of GTA. Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut: Explore a wonderfully detailed Japanese entertainment district, get involved in criminal rivalries and discover dozens of entertaining side activities. It captures the joy of exploring a living city where something interesting is always happening.

What it told me to consider buying to enrich my experience

(Image credit: Rockstar)

For my final prompt aimed at getting ChatGPT to build out my GTA 6 pre-launch checklist, I themed it around getting the best gaming gear that could fully immerse me in my return to Vice City.

This is the prompt that I went with: “What gaming monitor, gaming headset, and soundbar should I consider getting to truly enjoy my Grand Theft Auto VI experience on PS5 Pro?” ChatGPT laid out three top picks for each category, but I took special note of the items that it chose as its most viable options:

My monitor pick: The ASUS ROG Strix XG32UCDS for value, or the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 if you prefer its screen treatment and smart-monitor features.

The ASUS ROG Strix XG32UCDS for value, or the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 if you prefer its screen treatment and smart-monitor features. My headset pick: Sony INZONE H9 II for a comfortable, straightforward PS5 Pro setup. If sound quality matters more than weight or noise cancellation, I'd lean toward the Audeze Maxwell 2.

Sony INZONE H9 II for a comfortable, straightforward PS5 Pro setup. If sound quality matters more than weight or noise cancellation, I'd lean toward the Audeze Maxwell 2. My soundbar pick: Samsung HW-Q990F if you're using a TV and want surround sound. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is more practical for smaller rooms.

Samsung HW-Q990F if you're using a TV and want surround sound. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is more practical for smaller rooms. One important compatibility warning: If you're buying a monitor and soundbar together, don't assume they'll connect directly. With a gaming monitor, you'll need to verify its audio output options. An HDMI audio extractor or eARC adapter may be necessary, and it must preserve 4K/120Hz, HDR and VRR if you want those features. For a desk setup, a good headset and compact speakers may be more practical than an expensive home-theater soundbar.

After considering all the options ChatGPT gave me, I added the ASUS ROG Strix XG32UCDS monitor and the Sony INZONE H9 II headset to my Amazon wishlist (I can live without a soundbar right now…).

The takeaway

ChatGPT’s pre-launch GTA 6 checklist gave me plenty to do for two weeks and a few more days before Rockstar’s newest release lands. Gearing up my PS5 Pro for the pre-load process, enjoying some similar open-world epics on my Xbox Series X and upgrading my gaming monitor & headset before the big day arrives have become my marching orders.

Now I have everything I need to do, play and buy to get in the right mood before I raise my star level to six during my first rampage through the neon-lit streets of Leonida.

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