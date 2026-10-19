3 movies I’m watching to pass the time until Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI is just one month away. On November 19, the game, 13 years in the making, will finally launch. You'd think after waiting more than a decade, one month will be no big deal, but as GTA 6's release date looms, the wait is feeling longer than ever.

So, I'm passing the time in two ways: firstly, playing the frankly ludicrous amount of new games that have launched in September and October, and secondly, watching some movies to get in the mood. These range from films that have inspired GTA games to a full documentary set entirely within GTA 5. Yes, that's a real movie.

If the wait for GTA 6 is also starting to feel torturous, give these three movies a watch. It'll help pass at least a little bit of the time.

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‘Scarface’ (1983)

Scarface (1983) Blu-Ray Release Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

“Scarface” and Vice City are inextricably linked. The 1983 Brian De Palma epic crime drama was such an inspiration for 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City that at times it borders on a carbon copy. However, GTA 6 will give players a modern-day spin on the franchise’s satirical recreation of Miami (“Scarface” and GTA: Vice City are set in the ‘80s); I don’t expect the parallels to be as stark this time around. But still, “Scarface” is a classic, and giving it a rewatch will certainly get you in the mood for your own digital crime spree across Vice City.

Scarface” centers on Cuban immigrant Tony Montana (Pacino), who arrives in ‘80s Miami alongside his friend, Manny (Steven Bauer). Tony wants to carve out his own slice of the American dream. So what’s a newbie in town to do but start building a criminal empire? But as his power increases, so does his list of enemies. As he becomes increasingly paranoid and unpredictable, all roads lead to a bloody shootout that could see his empire crumble.

Watch "Scarface" on Netflix now

‘Bonnie and Clyde’ (1967)

Bonnie And Clyde (1967) Official Trailer #1 - Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway Movie - YouTube Watch On

One of GTA 6’s most intriguing additions to the franchise is its two playable characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. They’re a criminal couple who certainly appear to have a bit of Bonnie and Clyde about them. 1967’s “Bonnie and Clyde” tells the true story of Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, a loved-up pair who spent their date nights committing robberies across the United States in the 1930s. The inspiration for Jason and Lucia starts right here.

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Starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty as Bonnie and Clyde, respectively, this acclaimed crime drama sees the pair embark on a wild criminal spree during the Great Depression. I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say their tale, and also the movie based on their lives, ends in tragedy, making “Bonnie and Clyde” surprisingly sombre in its final moments. It was nominated for 10 Oscars, winning two: Best Supporting Actress (for Estelle Parsons) and Cinematography.

Watch "Bonnie and Clyde" on Prime Video (buy/rent) now

'Grand Theft Hamlet’ (2024)

GRAND THEFT HAMLET | Official Trailer | Now Streaming on MUBI - YouTube Watch On

Instead of watching a movie that may have inspired the Grand Theft Auto games, why not watch a movie that takes place entirely inside a GTA game? That's the elevator pitch of "Grand Theft Hamlet", a 2024 documentary that uses Grand Theft Auto V as its playground — or should that be stage? Because it's all about two friends attempting to stage Shakespeare’s Hamlet within GTA 5’s open-world map.

It's a ridiculous idea on paper, and the movie does poke fun at the absurdity of it all. However, it rises beyond its central gimmick by going deeper. The doc also explores how we connect to others in a digital age, and how art can offer solace even during the darkest of times. And because it's GTA, a lot of stuff gets blown up at the same time. "Grand Theft Hamlet" is funny and a little moving.

Watch "Grand Theft Hamlet" on Mubi now

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