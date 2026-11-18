With the holiday season just around the corner, I’m turning to Joanna Gaines for inspiration to get my home ready. The “Fixer Upper” star doesn’t disappoint with her recent Instagram post on styling a mantelpiece with a sweet gingerbread theme.

No mantelpiece? No problem! While I’m lucky enough to have one and will use her creative ideas to curate my own cute display, you can easily adapt the look to create gingerbread-inspired decor anywhere in your home.

Styling a mantel with Joanna Gaines

In a recent Instagram post, Joanne Gaines sets to work styling a mantelpiece with decorative products available from Magnolia, the lifestyle and home brand she founded with her husband, Chip Gaines.

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How to create Joanne Gaines' holiday mantelpiece

(Image credit: Magnolia)

When you break it down into stages, creating this look at home is surprisingly simple, whether you splurge on the exact products Gaines uses or opt for budget-friendly alternatives. Here is how to achieve the style both ways.

Gaines starts by building the foundation of the design by intertwining three Real Touch Cedar Mix Garlands, $43 at Magnolia, with red berries (only available in-store). Once she’s happy with the “natural and whimsical” base, she tucks gingerbread houses throughout the greenery.

To make it extra special, she uses Lighted Gingerbread decorations that add a warm glow, mixing two different sizes to add depth and dimension to the display. You can grab the smaller Lighted Cottage Gingerbread House for $25 at Magnolia.

(Image credit: Magnolia)

Of course, a festive mantelpiece wouldn’t be complete without a display of stockings for each family member. Here, Gaines uses Marble and Gilded Stocking Holders, $22 at Magnolia, to display her stockings. Rather than sticking to one design, she mixes up the prints for an eclectic look, blending plaid, velvet and winter tulip-printed designs. I love the richness of velvet, so I would personally opt for the luxurious Chanel Velvet Stocking in Winter Moss, $30 at Magnolia.

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Even with the stockings up, Gaines hasn’t quite finished her display. The final touch is the Joyeux Noel Candle, $30 at Magnolia, featuring warm notes of cranberry, mandarin and clove — once lit, it will feel like Christmas has well and truly arrived.

Create the look for less

(Image credit: Pawliss/Amazon)

I love decorating my home for the holidays, though between buying gifts and hosting, I try to keep a close eye on my budget. While I adore Gaines’ festive decor, I’ve been hunting for ways to get a similar aesthetic for less. Here are six budget-friendly Amazon finds that will bring that same holiday charm to your mantel.

Lulu Home Red Berry Garland: $20 at Amazon This beautiful Red Berry Garland can be intertwined with a pine garland to create the backdrop for your mantel decor. It measures 8.9 feet and includes two hooks at either end of easy hanging. Besides decorating your mantel, it’s the perfect festive decoration to dress your table, or even your front door.

Pawliss Gingerbread House Christmas Village Set: $41 at Amazon Why buy one gingerbread house when you can buy a whole village? This set of three houses all includes warm LED lights, creating a cozy village scene when lit. With textured roofs and realistic icing, these pretty gingerbread houses look good enough to eat.

Minetom Christmas Stocking Holders for Mantel: was $33 now $29 at Amazon Rather than getting out your tool kit to hammer in a nail, you can hang your Christmas stockings from your mantel with these Christmas Stocking Holders. The set includes a reindeer, snowflake, snowman and Christmas tree hook. And if you don’t have a mantel, place them on a shelf or bookcase.

Twistover Tarta Plaid Christmas Stockings, 6 pack: $41 at Amazon This elegant coordinated set of six Christmas stockings includes three designs. Two classic green-and-red plaid stockings sit alongside two green and two white velvet designs. All are finished with a feature bow and come complete with a dark green hanging loop.

Sweet Water Decor Let It Snow Candle, 9oz: $19 at Amazon There’s nothing like a real candle to help you embrace the festive spirit. When lit, this scented soy wax candle will enhance the room with the warming fragrance of cypress, eucalyptus and fig. However, take care where you place the candle when lit, and never leave it unattended when it’s burning.

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