What to watch tonight: Over 300 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+ and more (Nov. 1)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock etc. to see what's recently landed and shine a spotlight on which shows and movies are worth your time. Since it's the first of the month, platforms have added hundreds of new movies to their libraries. On the TV side of things, HBO Max is the one to tune into between the season 4 premiere of "The Gilded Age" and season finale of "Youth," though can also catch the season finale of John Hamm's "American Hostage" over on MGM+.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (Sunday, November 1), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out 5 new shows and movies to watch this weekend.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Top picks to stream tonight

'The Gilded Age' season 4 (HBO Max)

The Gilded Age Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Period drama series

What it's about: The juicy social squabbles continues in Julian Fellowes’ period drama. Set in New York City during the 1880s, it follows New York’s upper crust caught up in the usual mix of romance, family drama and social standing. As Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) works to mend her marriage to George (Morgan Spector), Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) spots an opportunity to reclaim her place among New York’s elite by hosting a dinner for President Grover Cleveland (guest star Jim Gaffigan). Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson) work to rebuild their relationship, while Peggy (Denée Benton) gets ready to marry Dr. Kirkland. There’s just one problem: his mother (Phylicia Rashad), who has no shortage of opinions and isn't afraid to share them.

Why you should watch it: What I love most about “The Gilded Age” is that it knows exactly what kind of show it wants to be. It tackles more serious subjects without losing sight of the extravagant parties and deliciously vicious social rivalries that make this period drama such a fun watch to get swept up in.

Watch "The Gilded Age" season four on HBO Max now

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'American Hostage' (MGM+)

American Hostage Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological thriller series

What it's about: Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, “American Hostage” is a 1970s-set psychological thriller inspired by a terrifying true story. The series stars Jon Hamm as Fred Heckman, a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who gets in way over his head when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis (Giovanni Ribisi) demands an interview on his popular radio news program, dragging Heckman into a tense, life-or-death standoff.

Why you should watch it: Though inspired by real events, the MGM+ series takes the story further, turning it into a gripping, character-focused thriller that delves into the complex dynamic between Heckman and Kiritsis as their increasingly tense conversations play out. In the show's tense and poignant conclusion, Fred must do everything he can to keep Tony alive (and keep his dead-man's switch from triggering) when they’re thrust into the spotlight.

Watch "American Hostage" on MGM+ now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Oct. 30

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"100 días para enamorarnos" season 1

"A Sudden Case of Christmas"

"Air Force One"

"Barbie in the Nutcracker"

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

"Bridesmaids"

"Cliffhanger"

"The Croods"

"The Day After Tomorrow"

"El Chema" season 1

"Falsa identidad" seasons 1-2

"Fury"

"Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"

"Happy’s Place" season 2

"Insidious: Chapter 2"

"Insidious: Chapter 3"

"Looper"

"Mistletoe Murders" seasons 1-2

"The Mummy"

"No Sleep 'Til Christmas"

"Public Enemies"

"Rectify" seasons 1-4

"The Red Road" seasons 1-2

"Resident Evil"

"Resident Evil: Apocalypse"

"Richard Jewell"

"Same Time, Next Christmas"

"Stand by Me"

"Weekend at Bernie's"

"Whiplash"

PRIME VIDEO

iZombie S1-S5 (2015)

A Belle For Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Different Kind Of Christmas (1996)

A Hobo's Christmas (1987)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

A Very Barry Christmas (2008)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

A Wonderful Christmas (2005)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Mine To Give (1957)

American Made (2017)

Annie Hall (1977)

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Be Cool (2005)

Blink Twice (2024)

California Straight Ahead (1937)

Chance Of Snow (2002)

Christmas Classics: O' Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas In Connecticut (1945)

Christmas In Paradise (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dear Santa (2024)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elf (2003)

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas (2014)

Get Shorty (1995)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang 'Em High (1968)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

I Cover The War (1937)

If You Believe (1999)

I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Imitation Of Life (1959)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

It Happened On Fifth Avenue (1947)

iZombie S1-S5 (2015)

Jack Frost (1979)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Jet Pilot (1957)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Let's Have Kids (2026)

Like A Boss (2020)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mermaids (1990)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Nothing Like The Holidays (2008)

Reap The Wild Wind (1942)

Reindeer In Here (2022)

Remember The Night (1940)

Robin Hood (2010)

Rudolph And Frosty's Christmas In July (2014)

Rudolph's Shiny New Year (2013)

Santa Who? (1997)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)

Scrooged (1988)

Sea Spoilers (1936)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Conqueror (1956)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Front Page (1974)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Heiress (1949)

The Internship (2026)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Nativity Story (2006)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Public Eye (1972)

The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)

The Rundown (2003)

The Spoilers (1942)

The Tangerine Bear (2000)

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)

Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage (2008)

Three Wise Guys (2005)

Tower Heist (2011)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)

Ulzana's Raid (1972)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1999)

Yoroï (2025)

Zoot Suit (1982)

PARAMOUNT+

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

48 Hrs.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Proposal

A Very Brady Sequel

A.C.O.D.

All I Want For Christmas

Allied

American Son

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Ballistic*

Beautiful Girls

Behind Enemy Lines

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Charlotte's Web

Christmas Takes Flight

Coach Carter

Cold Mountain

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Domestic Disturbance

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody's Fine

Falling in Love

First Blood

Fit For Christmas

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Footloose (1984)

Footloose (2011)

Four Brothers

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Gone Girl

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Happy Feet

Hard Eight

Hard Rain

Harriet The Spy

Hitch

Home For The Holidays

Hook

Horton Hears a Who!

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

Imagine That

Instant Family

Internal Affairs

It's a Wonderful Life

Jersey Girl

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Last Holiday

Love, Rosie

Moonage Daydream

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

Must Love Christmas

No Code Of Conduct

No Strings Attached

Nobody's Fool

Norbit

Outside Providence

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)

Pike River*

Private Parts

Queen of The Damned

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Rango

Reindeer Games

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Safe Haven

Sahara

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scrooge

Scrooged

Seabiscuit

Selena

Selma

Serendipity

Shall We Dance?

Snoopy, Come Home

Snow Day

Stop-Loss

Surviving Christmas

The A-Team

The Back-up Plan

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Experts

The Fighting Temptations

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The General's Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners

The Hunt for Red October

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Italian Job

The King of Kings

The Little Prince

The Manchurian Candidate

The Outsiders

The Weather Man

Trading Places

Twister

Uncommon Valor

Universal Soldier

Virtuosity

When Christmas Was Young

White Christmas

World Trade Center

HBO MAX

Youth season 1 finale

3 Days to Kill

America America

Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

Christmas with The Kranks

The Desert Song (1944)

Destination Tokyo

Dune (1984)

Elf

Enemy (A24)

Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)

The First Purge

Flipper (1963)

Four Christmases

Gay Purr-ee

The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)

The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Glass Bottom Boat

Hands of a Stranger

Happy Feet

Hoot

House of Women

The Hypnotic Eye

Jerry Maguire

Jodorowsky's Dune

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Meet Me in St. Louis

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nobody Lives Forever (1946)

The Polar Express

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

The Predator (2018)

Project X (2012)

Red Sparrow

Rise of the Guardians

Scream (1996)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Skyscraper (2018)

They Were Expendable

This is Not a War Story (HBO)

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)

The Wolverine (2013)

You're a Big Boy Now

HULU

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Why Him? (2016)

DISNEY+

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

PEACOCK

OJ’s Accomplice - two-part docuseries

2 Fast 2 Furious

12 Strong

13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi

2012*

Air Force One

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Another Man’s Wife*

Babe

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood*

Beetlejuice

Belfast*

The Best Man Holiday

The Boss Baby

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Contractor

The Croods

Despicable Me

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

End of Watch

The Family Man

Fargo

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Friendsgiving*

Gifted

Hacksaw Ridge

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Identity Thief

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

Kung Fu Panda

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Lone Survivor

Love Actually

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Nightcrawler*

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride and Prejudice

The Princess Bride

Rango

Rise of the Guardians

Scent of a Woman

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Shack

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

The Star*

Sweet Home Alabama

Trolls

Unbroken

Up in the Air

Wild Child, Season 7 - Premiere (NBC)

MGM+

American Hostage — season finale

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