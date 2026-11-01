What to watch tonight: Over 300 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+ and more (Nov. 1)
Plus, our top streaming picks for those who don't want to endlessly scroll
When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.
I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock etc. to see what's recently landed and shine a spotlight on which shows and movies are worth your time. Since it's the first of the month, platforms have added hundreds of new movies to their libraries. On the TV side of things, HBO Max is the one to tune into between the season 4 premiere of "The Gilded Age" and season finale of "Youth," though can also catch the season finale of John Hamm's "American Hostage" over on MGM+.
Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (Sunday, November 1), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out 5 new shows and movies to watch this weekend.
Top picks to stream tonight
'The Gilded Age' season 4 (HBO Max)
Genre: Period drama series
What it's about: The juicy social squabbles continues in Julian Fellowes’ period drama. Set in New York City during the 1880s, it follows New York’s upper crust caught up in the usual mix of romance, family drama and social standing. As Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) works to mend her marriage to George (Morgan Spector), Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) spots an opportunity to reclaim her place among New York’s elite by hosting a dinner for President Grover Cleveland (guest star Jim Gaffigan). Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson) work to rebuild their relationship, while Peggy (Denée Benton) gets ready to marry Dr. Kirkland. There’s just one problem: his mother (Phylicia Rashad), who has no shortage of opinions and isn't afraid to share them.
Why you should watch it: What I love most about “The Gilded Age” is that it knows exactly what kind of show it wants to be. It tackles more serious subjects without losing sight of the extravagant parties and deliciously vicious social rivalries that make this period drama such a fun watch to get swept up in.
Watch "The Gilded Age" season four on HBO Max now
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'American Hostage' (MGM+)
Genre: Psychological thriller series
What it's about: Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, “American Hostage” is a 1970s-set psychological thriller inspired by a terrifying true story. The series stars Jon Hamm as Fred Heckman, a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who gets in way over his head when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis (Giovanni Ribisi) demands an interview on his popular radio news program, dragging Heckman into a tense, life-or-death standoff.
Why you should watch it: Though inspired by real events, the MGM+ series takes the story further, turning it into a gripping, character-focused thriller that delves into the complex dynamic between Heckman and Kiritsis as their increasingly tense conversations play out. In the show's tense and poignant conclusion, Fred must do everything he can to keep Tony alive (and keep his dead-man's switch from triggering) when they’re thrust into the spotlight.
Watch "American Hostage" on MGM+ now
Your streaming guide: Friday, Oct. 30
Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:
NETFLIX
- "100 días para enamorarnos" season 1
- "A Sudden Case of Christmas"
- "Air Force One"
- "Barbie in the Nutcracker"
- "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"
- "Bridesmaids"
- "Cliffhanger"
- "The Croods"
- "The Day After Tomorrow"
- "El Chema" season 1
- "Falsa identidad" seasons 1-2
- "Fury"
- "Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"
- "Happy’s Place" season 2
- "Insidious: Chapter 2"
- "Insidious: Chapter 3"
- "Looper"
- "Mistletoe Murders" seasons 1-2
- "The Mummy"
- "No Sleep 'Til Christmas"
- "Public Enemies"
- "Rectify" seasons 1-4
- "The Red Road" seasons 1-2
- "Resident Evil"
- "Resident Evil: Apocalypse"
- "Richard Jewell"
- "Same Time, Next Christmas"
- "Stand by Me"
- "Weekend at Bernie's"
- "Whiplash"
PRIME VIDEO
- iZombie S1-S5 (2015)
- A Belle For Christmas (2014)
- A Christmas Carol (1999)
- A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
- A Different Kind Of Christmas (1996)
- A Hobo's Christmas (1987)
- A Shot In The Dark (1964)
- A Very Barry Christmas (2008)
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
- A Wonderful Christmas (2005)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
- All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)
- All Mine To Give (1957)
- American Made (2017)
- Annie Hall (1977)
- Bad Santa (2003)
- Bad Santa 2 (2016)
- Be Cool (2005)
- Blink Twice (2024)
- California Straight Ahead (1937)
- Chance Of Snow (2002)
- Christmas Classics: O' Christmas Tree (1999)
- Christmas In Connecticut (1945)
- Christmas In Paradise (2022)
- Darkest Hour (2017)
- Dear Santa (2024)
- Deck The Halls (2011)
- Duck Soup (1933)
- Elf (2003)
- Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas (2014)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Good Will Hunting (1998)
- Gretel & Hansel (2020)
- Hang 'Em High (1968)
- Holiday Affair (1949)
- Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
- I Cover The War (1937)
- If You Believe (1999)
- I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
- Imitation Of Life (1959)
- In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
- It Happened On Fifth Avenue (1947)
- iZombie S1-S5 (2015)
- Jack Frost (1979)
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
- Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
- Jesus Revolution (2023)
- Jet Pilot (1957)
- Jingle All The Way (1996)
- Last Holiday (2006)
- Last Tango In Paris (1973)
- Let's Have Kids (2026)
- Like A Boss (2020)
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Mermaids (1990)
- No Hard Feelings (2023)
- Nothing Like The Holidays (2008)
- Reap The Wild Wind (1942)
- Reindeer In Here (2022)
- Remember The Night (1940)
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Rudolph And Frosty's Christmas In July (2014)
- Rudolph's Shiny New Year (2013)
- Santa Who? (1997)
- Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)
- Scrooged (1988)
- Sea Spoilers (1936)
- Some Like It Hot (1959)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Species (1995)
- Surviving Christmas (2004)
- Tank Girl (1995)
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Addams Family 2 (2021)
- The Conqueror (1956)
- The Delta Force (1986)
- The Front Page (1974)
- The Happy Elf (2005)
- The Heiress (1949)
- The Internship (2026)
- The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
- The Nativity Story (2006)
- The Pink Panther (1964)
- The Pink Panther (2006)
- The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
- The Public Eye (1972)
- The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)
- The Rundown (2003)
- The Spoilers (1942)
- The Tangerine Bear (2000)
- The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)
- Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage (2008)
- Three Wise Guys (2005)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- Twins (1988)
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)
- Ulzana's Raid (1972)
- Uncle Drew (2018)
- Valley Girl (2020)
- Wargames (1983)
- We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1999)
- Yoroï (2025)
- Zoot Suit (1982)
PARAMOUNT+
- 13 Going on 30
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 48 Hrs.
- A Boy Named Charlie Brown
- A Christmas Proposal
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A.C.O.D.
- All I Want For Christmas
- Allied
- American Son
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Another 48 Hrs.
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Ballistic*
- Beautiful Girls
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Charlotte's Web
- Christmas Takes Flight
- Coach Carter
- Cold Mountain
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Distant Thunder
- Domestic Disturbance
- Doubt
- Dreamgirls
- Enemy at the Gates
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Everybody's Fine
- Falling in Love
- First Blood
- Fit For Christmas
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Flight Of The Intruder
- Footloose (1984)
- Footloose (2011)
- Four Brothers
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Garfield: The Movie
- Gone Girl
- Hamburger Hill
- Happy Christmas
- Happy Feet
- Hard Eight
- Hard Rain
- Harriet The Spy
- Hitch
- Home For The Holidays
- Hook
- Horton Hears a Who!
- Hotel for Dogs
- Hugo
- Imagine That
- Instant Family
- Internal Affairs
- It's a Wonderful Life
- Jersey Girl
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Last Holiday
- Love, Rosie
- Moonage Daydream
- Morning Glory
- Mousehunt
- Must Love Christmas
- No Code Of Conduct
- No Strings Attached
- Nobody's Fool
- Norbit
- Outside Providence
- Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)
- Pike River*
- Private Parts
- Queen of The Damned
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Racing with the Moon
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Rango
- Reindeer Games
- Revolutionary Road
- Rules of Engagement
- Safe Haven
- Sahara
- Santa Stole Our Dog!
- Scrooge
- Scrooged
- Seabiscuit
- Selena
- Selma
- Serendipity
- Shall We Dance?
- Snoopy, Come Home
- Snow Day
- Stop-Loss
- Surviving Christmas
- The A-Team
- The Back-up Plan
- The Big Short
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Experts
- The Fighting Temptations
- The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
- The General's Daughter
- The Guilt Trip
- The Honeymooners
- The Hunt for Red October
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- The Italian Job
- The King of Kings
- The Little Prince
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Outsiders
- The Weather Man
- Trading Places
- Twister
- Uncommon Valor
- Universal Soldier
- Virtuosity
- When Christmas Was Young
- White Christmas
- World Trade Center
HBO MAX
- Youth season 1 finale
- 3 Days to Kill
- America America
- Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)
- A Christmas Carol (1938)
- A Christmas Story
- Christmas with The Kranks
- The Desert Song (1944)
- Destination Tokyo
- Dune (1984)
- Elf
- Enemy (A24)
- Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)
- The First Purge
- Flipper (1963)
- Four Christmases
- Gay Purr-ee
- The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)
- The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)
- The Glass Bottom Boat
- Hands of a Stranger
- Happy Feet
- Hoot
- House of Women
- The Hypnotic Eye
- Jerry Maguire
- Jodorowsky's Dune
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
- The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)
- The Man Who Invented Christmas
- Meet Me in St. Louis
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
- Nobody Lives Forever (1946)
- The Polar Express
- Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
- The Predator (2018)
- Project X (2012)
- Red Sparrow
- Rise of the Guardians
- Scream (1996)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
- The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
- Skyscraper (2018)
- They Were Expendable
- This is Not a War Story (HBO)
- A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)
- The Wolverine (2013)
- You're a Big Boy Now
HULU
- A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
- Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
- The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
- We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
- Why Him? (2016)
DISNEY+
- We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
PEACOCK
- OJ’s Accomplice - two-part docuseries
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- 12 Strong
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi
- 2012*
- Air Force One
- Almost Christmas
- American Sniper
- Another Man’s Wife*
- Babe
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood*
- Beetlejuice
- Belfast*
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Boss Baby
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- The Contractor
- The Croods
- Despicable Me
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- End of Watch
- The Family Man
- Fargo
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Friendsgiving*
- Gifted
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Identity Thief
- It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Jingle All the Way
- Kung Fu Panda
- The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
- Lone Survivor
- Love Actually
- Madagascar
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Fockers
- A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
- Nightcrawler*
- Notting Hill
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Pride and Prejudice
- The Princess Bride
- Rango
- Rise of the Guardians
- Scent of a Woman
- The Secret Life of Pets
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- The Shack
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- The Star*
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Trolls
- Unbroken
- Up in the Air
- Wild Child, Season 7 - Premiere (NBC)
MGM+
- American Hostage — season finale
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Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating. She's also a puzzle fan and can often be found contributing to the NYT Connections coverage on Tom's Guide
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