What to watch tonight: 52 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (Nov. 4)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with the movies you can watch for free on platforms like Tubi.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 4), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ (2026) (Netflix)

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Family comedy-drama movie

What it's about: Two Christmases after losing his wife, widower Sander Goss (Dennis Quaid) struggles to get along with his teenage granddaughter, Ello. When a medical emergency leaves Ello’s mother in a coma, the family faces an uncertain holiday season. With help from their loyal basset hound, Winstead, and an adorable new corgi puppy, the family must find a way to come together and keep Christmas from falling apart.

Why you should watch it: If you're after something warm and easygoing for your Christmas watchlist, this family-friendly comedy-drama is worth a look. Dennis Quaid brings some familiar charm to the story, while the adorable dogs add plenty of feel-good appeal. It's a sweet choice for a cozy festive movie night.

Watch "A Dog's Perfect Christmas" on Netflix now

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‘The Greatest’ (series premiere) (Prime Video)

The Greatest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical sports series

What it's about: Young Cassius Clay (Jaalen Best) rises from Louisville boxer to global sporting icon Muhammad Ali. Fresh off winning gold at the 1960 Olympics, he sets his sights on the heavyweight championship while navigating newfound fame, family conflict and a changing America. The series also explores the personal relationships and defining moments that shaped the man behind the legendary boxing career.

Why you should watch it: Muhammad Ali's story is fascinating, making this a great watch for sports fans and anyone who enjoys a compelling real-life documentary. Beyond his achievements in the boxing ring, the series offers a closer look at the man behind the famous name and the experiences that shaped his remarkable life. It's also a great opportunity to revisit one of the most memorable periods in sporting history.

Watch "The Greatest" on Prime Video now

‘Stick’ (season 2 premiere) (Apple TV)

Stick — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy series

What it's about: Teenage golf prodigy Santi (Peter Dager) takes the next step towards professional golf, discovering that talent comes with plenty of pressure. Meanwhile, his mentor Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) attempts an unlikely comeback, hoping to become the oldest golfer ever to win a major championship. With help from a new coach (Rhea Seehorn) and trusted caddie Mitts (Marc Maron), Pryce must confront his past and prove he still has what it takes.

Why you should watch it: “Stick” is a great pick if you're after a feel-good comedy with a sporting twist. Owen Wilson brings plenty of charm to the series, while its golf setting gives the story a fun backdrop for some genuinely heartwarming character moments. There's plenty here to enjoy even if you're not particularly interested in golf, thanks to its focus on relationships, second chances and finding your feet.

Watch "Stick" season 2 on Apple TV now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, November 4

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"A Dog's Perfect Christmas" (2026)

"Anaesthesia" (series premiere)

"Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It" (FR) (Netflix documentary)

"Taken: Natalee Holloway" (Netflix documentary)

"Love Is Blind" (season 11 finale)

"A Runaway Bride for Christmas" (2025)

"Deck the Hallways" (2025)

"The Elf on the Shelf: Scout Elf Squad" (2025)

PRIME VIDEO

"The Greatest" (series premiere)

NHL: Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"All the Queen's Men" (season 5 new episode)

"Sacrifice" (season 2 new episode)

UEFA Champions League: AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool (12:45 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Porto vs. Napoli (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: PSV Eindhoven vs. Club Brugge (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Lens vs. Como (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Viking vs. Sabah (3 p.m. ET)

EFL Championship: Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough (2:45 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" (season 3) (Food Network)

"Smallfoot" (2018)

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET)

AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts (8 p.m. ET)

NHL: San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Stick" (season 2 premiere)

"Brothers" (season 1 finale)

"Small Prophets" (season 1 finale)

"Where's Wanda?" (season 2 new episode)

MLS: LAFC vs. New York City FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

HULU

"All’s Fair" (season 2 premiere)

"All’s Fair Podcast"

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"The Lowdown" (season 2 new episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"The Remarried Empress" (series premiere)

"Nature's Yearbook" (season 1)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Dolphin Cove Tales: Shorts" (series premiere)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"The Remarried Empress" (series premiere)

"VisionQuest" (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Reagan" (2024)

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics – 7:30 p.m. ET

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings – 10 p.m. ET

ESPN UNLIMITED

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET)

NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m. ET)

College Football: Ball State vs. Massachusetts (7 p.m. ET)

College Football: Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET)

Women's College Volleyball: Arkansas vs. LSU (7 p.m. ET)

NHL: Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Insidious: The Red Door" (2023)

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