How to watch 'Mysterious Islands' season 2 online from anywhere

"Mysterious Islands" is back for a second season with a bunch of new and extraordinary islands to explore.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Mysterious Islands" season 2 from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'Mysterious Islands' S2 release date and time "Mysterious Islands" season 2 premieres on Monday, August 17 in the U.K. on Nat Geo

• U.S. — release date TBA

• U.K. — National Geographic (Aug 17)

• CAN — Super Channel (Sep 26)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The latest season begins with a trip to the Bay of Bengal and to North Sentinel Island, a place previously untouched and off-limits. We then travel to Argentina's floating eye island, a piece of land with otherworldly vibes.

Across the second season of "Mysterious Islands" we'll see plenty more incredible and little known landmarks from our world, all with the iconic voice of Martin Yap to walk us through the adventure.

If you're keen to learn more about the most interesting islands on our planet, check out the following information regarding how to watch "Mysterious Islands" season 2 with live viewing and streaming options available.

Watch 'Mysterious Islands' season 2 from anywhere

Traveling when "Mysterious Islands" season 2 airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Mysterious Islands" season 2 from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming apps and watch "Mysterious Islands" season 2 as normal.

Can I watch 'Mysterious Islands' season 2 in the U.S.

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We expect season 2 of "Mysterious Islands" to air on the Nat Geo channel, but right now we have no official confirmation on when it will arrive.

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K., you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Can you watch 'Mysterious Islands' season 2 in Canada?

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You'll have to wait a little while to catch "Mysterious Islands" season 2 in Canada. The show arrives on Super Channel from September 26.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'Mysterious Islands' season 2 in the U.K.

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You can "Mysterious Islands" season 2 a little earlier in the U.K. with the show set to air on Nat Geo on Monday, August 17.

The easiest way to access this is via your linear TV provider whether that be Sky (£22/month) or Virgin Media (£28.99/month).

We also expect it to release on Disney+, but we have had no confirmation as yet about it's availability.

NordVPN can help you watch your usual channels if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

Can you watch 'Mysterious Islands' season 2 in Australia?

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There is no plan to broadcast or stream "Mysterious Islands" season 2 Down Under at the moment.

The solution? If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'Mysterious Islands' season 2 - Episode Guide

We only have details for the first two episodes of "Mysterious Islands" season 2, but they sound fascinating already...

North Sentinel: The Forbidden Island - A mysterious wooden carving pulled from a Polish island lake hints at ancient spiritual protection rituals. Treasure recovered from a sunken Spanish galleon in the Bahamas raises new questions about one of history's richest shipwrecks. Floating Eye Island - A phantom island off the coast of Ireland appears on maps for centuries despite no proof it ever existed. A perfectly circular floating island discovered in Argentina's wetlands raises questions about natural forces versus human design.

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