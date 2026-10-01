3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including a twisting mystery movie with Tom Hanks based on a best-selling book (Oct. 1-7)

Now’s a great time to be looking for thriller movies on Netflix. On October 1, the streaming service added almost 50 movies to its library, and I’ve combed through the full list to pick out a trio of thrillers worthy of your watchlist.

My picks this week include a mystery thriller in which Tom Hanks unravels a centuries-old conspiracy. Or how about a gritty spy game featuring Matt Damon’s first performance as the iconic Jason Bourne. Alternatively, if you’re in a Halloween mood, I’ve found an intense horror-thriller that is on the shorter side, but packs in plenty of scares.

These are the latest thrillers just added to Netflix; get them on your watchlist if you're craving some excitement in your weekly streaming.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘The Da Vinci Code’ (2006)

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Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code” was a literary phenomenon when it was published in the early 2000s, and just a few years later, Hollywood fast-tracked a movie adaptation starring Tom Hanks. The movie was controversial for its portrayal of the Catholic church. Still, it went on to become a major hit, ranking as the second highest-grossing movie of 2006. It’s packed with twists, even if the runtime feels bloated.

Expert American symbologist Robert Langdon (Hanks) is called upon by the French police to help solve a bizarre ritualistic murder in Paris. Working with a cryptographer, Sophie (Audrey Tautou), Langdon discovers a series of clues on the victim’s body that point towards a centuries-old secret society. But when he’s framed for the crime, Langdon and Sophie go on the run, while also trying to solve a series of ciphers that could reveal long-buried secrets.

Watch "The Da Vinci Code" on Netflix now

‘The Bourne Identity’ (2002)

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This month, Netflix has become the streaming home of the Jason Bourne franchise. The platform now offers the complete series, including the original trilogy and the two subsequent sequels. Things begin with 2002’s “The Bourne Identity,” a fantastic thriller that was noteworthy at the time for being a more grounded alternative to the James Bond franchise, which in the early 2000s had jumped the shark and gone far too silly.

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I have my issues with the latter two Bourne films, but the initial trilogy is excellent. “Identity” in particular is a great franchise starter, introducing viewers to Matt Damon’s superspy, who begins the movie being pulled from the ocean with two bullets in his back. Unable to recall his past or even name, he starts a quest for answers, which brings him into conflict with a shadowy CIA organization. Be sure to watch “The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum” after.

Watch "The Bourne Identity" on Netflix now

‘Hush’ (2016)

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Mike Flanagan is the master of horror television, having helmed Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass,” and the upcoming “Carrie” show for Prime Video. However, he’s also a pro when it comes to filmmaking; see 2016’s “Hush” as proof. This dark thriller is extremely lean, running just 80 minutes, and using nearly every minute of its runtime to keep the high-stakes tension flowing. It’s a real heart-in-mouth watch. Perfect for Halloween season.

Maddie Young (Kate Siegel) is a reclusive author who lost the ability to hear and speak as a teenager. Living in a remote home, she becomes the target of a sadistic masked killer, who uses her inability to hear to his advantage to enact a twisted campaign of terror. “Hush” is a home invasion horror-thriller that will have you hooked until the final moments.

Watch "Hush" on Netflix now

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