What to watch tonight: 48 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max and more (Sept. 30)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 30), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ (2026) (Netflix)

The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime documentary

What it's about: “The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part” follows a journalist and detective as they investigate a killer whose charming persona concealed a history of failed marriages and suspicious deaths spanning more than 30 years. The documentary examines the investigation and the disturbing trail of relationships and deaths that eventually drew attention.

Why you should watch it: If you like true crime documentaries that gradually piece together a disturbing investigation, this new Netflix original is an intriguing watch. It offers plenty of archival material and courtroom detail for true crime fans who enjoy slow-burning cases and surprising revelations.

Watch "The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part" on Netflix now

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‘Sacrifice’ (season 2 premiere) (Paramount+)

Genre: Legal drama-thriller series

What it's about: “Sacrifice” centers around Daniella Hernandez (Paula Patton), a high-powered entertainment lawyer who represents Hollywood’s elite while trying to protect her family’s legacy. In season 2, she enters the world of high finance as Beverly launches a mayoral campaign and Dom attempts to build a legitimate future. New threats also complicate Daniella’s plans.

Why you should watch it: This series is a compelling choice for anyone looking for a glossy legal drama packed with high-stakes cases, complicated relationships and family conflict. Paula Patton brings plenty of intensity to the lead role, while season 2 expands the story with new professional challenges across its 10-episode run.

Watch "Sacrifice" season 2 on Paramount+ now

‘Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos’ (2026) (HBO Max)

Unmasking A Monster: Aileen Wuornos | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime docuseries

What it's about: “Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos” revisits the case of serial killer Aileen Wuornos through interviews, archival footage and previously unseen material. The three-part docuseries examines her life, the investigation into the murders of seven men, her arrest and the legal proceedings that followed, while exploring how her story became internationally known.

Why you should watch it: This docuseries offers a fresh look at one of the most notorious criminal cases in American history. The combination of archival footage, interviews and previously unseen material gives the series plenty for true crime fans to dig into, while its three-part structure makes it an easy binge.

Watch "Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos" on HBO Max now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Sept 30

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Arena" (Netflix series)

"The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part" (Netflix documentary)

"Love is Blind: Netherlands" (season 1) (Netflix original)

"Ancient Aliens" (season 13)

"Hoarders" (season 16)

"Thomas & Friends: Really Helpful Engines" (2026)

"Seduced by His Lies" (2025)

"Babes" (2024)

"The Thicket" (2024)

"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (2016)

"I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer" (2006)

"What's Your Number?" (2011)

PARAMOUNT+

"Sacrifice" (season 2 premiere)

"The Amazing Race" (season 39 premiere)

"Average Joe" (season 2 finale)

UEFA Women’s Champions League — League Phase Matchday 2

HBO MAX

"Unmasking a Monster: Aileen Wuornos" (season premiere)

"AEW Dynamite" (new episode)

NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Slow Horses" (season 6 new episode)

"Women in Blue" (season 2 finale)

"Brothers" (new episode)

"Last Seen" (new episode)

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35) (new episode)

"R.J. Decker" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0" (2021) (subbed & dubbed)

"One of them Days" (2025)

DISNEY+

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast" (season 2 episode)

PEACOCK

"Days of Our Lives" (new weekday episode)

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (next-day episode)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" (next-day episode)

"Watch What Happens Live" (next-day episode)

MLB Wild Card Series: Phillies vs. Braves (2 p.m. ET)

MLB Wild Card Series: White Sox vs. Astros (5 p.m. ET)

MLB Wild Card Series: Red Sox vs. Yankees (8 p.m. ET)

MLB Wild Card Series: Cubs vs. Padres (10 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

"SportsCenter" (new episode)

"First Take" (new episode)

"Get Up" (new episode)

"The Pat McAfee Show" (new episode)

"NFL Live" (new episode)

"Big Day with Peter Schrager" (new episode)

"Pardon the Interruption" (new episode)

WNBA: Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics (7 p.m. ET)

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings (9 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Pet Sematary" (1989)

"WWE Evolve" (new episode)

"Beyond the Gates" (season 2 new episode)

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