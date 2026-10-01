Security researchers discover fake ChatGPT ads that trick you into downloading malware

Sponsored Google ads for fake ChatGPT are leading Windows users to download malware in "ClickFix" traps, according to security researchers from the AI company Island.

The sponsored Google ads lead to Custom GPT sites that are built to look like normal ChatGPT websites. These ads pop up when people type terms like "chatgpt" into Google Search.

Unfortunately, for trapped users, the ads do go to legitimate chatgpt.com sites. However, in these instances, entering a prompt makes the fake service direct people to a "backup domain" due to "high traffic."

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Clicking on that link then redirects unsuspecting users to another fake instance of ChatGPT with a fake Cloudflare verification page that contains ClickFix instructions. Island found nearly identical responses across two separate Custom GPTs over a 3-day period in August.

According to the researchers, the malware advertising campaign appeared to involve around 850 paid ads, 26 fake ChatGPT links, and 71 Google Ads campaign IDs over a three-month period from May 2026 through August 2026.

What is ClickFix?

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ClickFix traps are built to trick people into installing or executing malicious commands on their devices. In this instance, the instructions from the backup domain trick Windows into running a command that downloads malware onto your computer.

Once installed, the malware infects the system. It can even survive PC restarts and uses a Telegram bot to send stolen info back to the hackers behind this camping The malware utilizes a tool called NetSupport RAT, which lets attackers remotely control an infected computer.

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Island found that the domains rotated and other Windows malware-delivery forms were identified too suggesting that the attack is not based on a single website.

The company claims an AI tool highlighted the suspicious activity and human researchers confirmed it. However, it's not clear how many people may have been affected by this scam.

Tom's Guide reached out to Google about this campaign and will update this article if the company responds.

How to avoid falling victim to online scams

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The combination of malware and advertising — also known as malvertising — has a long, storied history, which means you should always be careful when clicking on any advertisement online. To stay safe, you could try using one of the best ad blockers, since Google's "sponsored" links are still technically ads; most blockers will hide them.

Beyond that, if you don't have or want an ad blocker, there are some red flags to note when using a search engine and especially if you get linked to a fake instance of ChatGPT.

As for ChatGPT, if you are an existing user or just trying it out, go to chatgpt.com; no need to search for it.

Likewise, I've covered ChatGPT outages quite frequently over the course of the last two years and even at its worst, the AI assistant never sends you to a "backup domain." Don't click that link. If ChatGPT is having issues, you can always check the OpenAI status page.

At the same time, no website verification or CAPTCHA will ever ask you to open Windows Run and paste a command. If a website asks you to press Win + R or run PowerShell, don't do it.

Finally, you should always have one of the best antivirus software solutions installed on your PC. From there, you want to ensure that your antivirus is current, updated and running on all your devices – both your computer and even your smartphone.

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