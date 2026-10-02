It's official, folks: We've entered sweater weather and, simultaneously, prime binge-watching season. Because when it starts getting crisp and cool outdoors, there's nothing better than to cozy up indoors with a great new show that'll have you clicking "Play" over and over again.

Thankfully, Netflix always has something fresh and buzzy to watch and this weekend poses new exceptions: The streaming service's already massive library got a big boost of new TV titles with the start of October 2026, including a highly anticipated literary adaptation, the final season of a beloved fantasy-drama, and more.

If you're a John Steinbeck fan, you've no doubt had Netflix's new "East of Eden" adaptation on your radar; the Zoe Kazan-penned miniseries features a starry cast including Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist. There's also a new Tamil rom-com series "#Love," about rival dating-app founders, as well as the fourth and final season of the Andie MacDowell-led time-travel drama "The Way Home."

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If you’re on the hunt for something new to settle down with this weekend, these three Netflix shows are worth checking out.

'East of Eden'

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh is the enigmatic and manipulative antihero Cathy Ames in this new adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel of the same name, given the TV miniseries treatment by screenwriter Zoe Kazan. (Her grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the famed 1955 film version starring James Dean.)

As with Steinbeck's book, the ambitious seven-part drama explores the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, particularly the complicated dynamic between half-brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles (Mike Faist) upon Cathy's arrival into their lives.

The stacked cast also includes Hoon Lee as Lee, Martha Plimpton as Faye, Ciarán Hinds as Samuel Hamilton, Tracy Letts as Cyrus Trask, Joseph Zada as Cal and Joe Anders as Aron.

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Watch "East of Eden" on Netflix starting October 1

'#Love'

#Love | Official Trailer | Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi | Netflix India - YouTube Watch On

We're suckers for a good enemies-to-lovers rom-com, and this new Tamil romance plays right into that delicious genre trope.

Aishwarya Lekshmi (as Tara) and Arjun Das (as Matthew) are the founders of rival dating apps—she believes in data-based compatibility, while he believes in good old-fashioned chemistry. The tech-y twosome decide to test their opposing matchmaking theories with a high-stakes 60-day challenge to prove exactly whose philosophy on modern love actually works

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Balaji Mohan, the series is "a fresh take on connection in a digital world, tackling friendship, family, ambition, and the eternal chaos of figuring yourself out," per Netflix.

Watch "#Love" on Netflix starting October 2

'The Way Home' season 4

Preview | The Way Home | The Final Season - YouTube Watch On

After four seasons, Hallmark Original "The Way Home" has come to an end, and if you missed out on that big, bittersweet finale when it aired this past June, Netflix is getting the full final season on October 1 for you to catch up.

The gist of the show? It's a multi-generational family drama following three women of the Landry family—Andie MacDowell's Del, Chyler Leigh's Kat and Sadie Laflamme-Snow's Alice—who reunite at their farm in Port Haven and discover a mysterious pond that acts as a time-travel portal to the 1970s and 1990s, letting them learn important lessons about their family's past along the way.

The fourth season stretches back even further, pulling the gals back into the Roaring Twenties as they're navigating new beginnings in the present.

Watch "The Way Home" on Netflix starting October 1

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