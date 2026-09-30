Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (September 30-October 6)

Prime Video’s top 10 list is always changing, but there are a few shows that deserve a little more attention than the rest. With plenty of options to choose from, finding something worth settling in for can be frustrating, especially when you’re looking for a show you can actually binge rather than something to dip in and out of. This week, I’ve picked out three shows from Prime Video’s current top 10 that are worth adding to your watchlist.

First up is the new action-packed “Reacher” spin-off following a former military investigator turned private detective as she looks into the suspicious death of an old friend. There’s also a seven-part retelling of the Merlin legend that puts the legendary wizard at the center of an epic story about the birth of Britain. Finally, a 2017 sci-fi series imagines humanity returning 400 years after its extinction, with three people brought back to a world that has moved on without them.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Neagley’

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Still holding strong in the No. 1 spot is “Neagley,” the new action-thriller and first official spin-off from the “Reacher” universe. While it shares plenty of DNA with “Reacher,” the new series puts a different character at the center of the story and takes things in a slightly different direction. Instead of following a wandering drifter, “Neagley” focuses on corporate security and a high-stakes investigation that pulls its characters into a much bigger conspiracy. The story is also completely original, having been written specifically for TV rather than adapting one of Lee Child’s novels.

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a former Army investigator and longtime colleague of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) who now works as a private investigator in Chicago. When her childhood friend Tommy dies after walking into an oncoming train, police initially treat the death as an accident. However, Neagley receives a mysterious message from Tommy that makes her question what really happened. She begins investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, eventually uncovering evidence that points to something much larger.

Watch "Neagley" on Prime Video

‘Rise of the Merlin’

The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin” is a seven-episode fantasy series that puts a more grounded spin on the classic Arthurian legend. Originally produced as a live-action series for DailyWire+, it has since arrived on Prime Video for a wider audience. Rather than going down the traditional high-fantasy route, the show is set in 5th-century post-Roman Britain and presents the story with a much grittier, more historical feel. It’s based on Stephen R. Lawhead’s “The Pendragon Cycle” novels and focuses on the early lives of Taliesin and Merlin, offering a fresh look at the origins of two legendary figures.

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Set in Roman-occupied Britain, Merlin (Tom Sharp) is the young prophet who becomes caught up in the struggle for the future of the island. As Britain’s tribes descend into conflict and invading forces threaten to seize control, Merlin’s journey takes him from his early years through exile and into the heart of a divided kingdom. Along the way, he encounters powerful rulers, forms important alliances and discovers more about the role he is destined to play. The seven-part series follows his efforts to bring rival factions together and ultimately help establish the conditions for the rise of the king.

Watch "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" on Prime Video

‘Extinct’ (2017)

Official Trailer: Extinct, New Sci-Fi TV Series Coming October 2017 - YouTube Watch On

If you enjoy a good post-apocalyptic series, “Extinct” is worth checking out. The show was originally planned as a feature film before being expanded into a 10-episode TV series, with “Ender’s Game” author Orson Scott Card and Aaron Johnston behind the project. It follows a group of survivors trying to make sense of a world that has been changed by an alien invasion, giving the series plenty of survival drama alongside its sci-fi mystery. “Extinct” was actually canceled after its first season, but the story still reaches a fairly satisfying stopping point, thanks to its origins as a standalone movie script.

The series is set 400 years after humanity has been wiped out, when an alien civilization restores three people named Ezra (Chad Michael Collins), Abram (Yorke Fryer) and Feena (Victoria Atkin). Awakening in an abandoned settlement, the trio must learn what happened to the human race and why they were brought back. As they explore their unfamiliar surroundings, they encounter other survivors, strange alien technology and a group known as the Skin Riders. Their search for answers leads them to discover more about the first humans who were restored and the forces threatening the newly revived population.

Watch "Extinct" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Neagley" (2026)

2. "Reacher" (2022)

3. "Sterling Point" (2026)

4. "Off Campus" (2026)

5. "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" (2026)

6. "Blue Ridge" (2024)

7. "Extinct" (2017)

8. "Judy Justice" (2021)

9. "When Calls the Heart" (2014)

10. "The Trial" (2019)

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