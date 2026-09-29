Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (September 29-October 5)

Netflix’s top 10 TV shows list is always changing, which can make it tricky to figure out what’s actually worth adding to your watchlist. There are plenty of options competing for your attention right now, from returning crime dramas and mystery thrillers to brand-new releases that have quickly climbed the rankings. If you’re looking for something to binge this week, I’ve picked out three shows from Netflix’s current top 10 that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

There’s a nostalgic comedy bringing viewers back to a familiar college campus with a new generation of students, a dark true crime drama revisiting one of America’s most infamous murder cases, and a twisty mystery that strands a group of guests at a remote hotel after a suspicious death. They’re very different shows, but each offers something that should make your next Netflix binge a little easier to choose.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘A Different World’

A Different World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“A Different World” is a 10-episode sequel series that arrived on Netflix exactly 39 years after the original NBC sitcom first premiered in 1987, and it’s already made a big impression with viewers. Produced by original series visionary Debbie Allen alongside Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and showrunner Felicia Pride, the new series brings the beloved HBCU sitcom into a new era. Unlike the multi-camera format of the original, the 2026 revival uses a single-camera setup, giving it a more modern and cinematic feel while still keeping a connection to the show that came before it.

The sequel returns to Hillman College, where freshman Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, begins her college journey. As she settles into campus life, she forms friendships with a new group of students who help her feel comfortable. Deborah also has to deal with the expectations that come with being the daughter of two Hillman alumni while trying to establish herself on her own terms. Alongside the new students, several familiar faces from the original series return, connecting the new generation to Hillman’s past.

Stream "A Different World" on Netflix

‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” is the fourth installment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s hit “Monster” anthology series on Netflix. It takes the franchise into the 19th century for the first time and also marks its first season centered on a woman. The series puts its own spin on the infamous Lizzie Borden case, bringing together Victorian gothic horror, family drama and some darker moments of humor rather than simply retelling the events as a traditional true crime drama. It’s a pretty different direction for the “Monster” series, but one that makes this season stand out.

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Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty) is a young woman living with her wealthy family in 1890s Massachusetts. Trapped in a difficult household with her strict stepmother Abby (Rebecca Hall), Lizzie finds an unexpected ally in Maggie (Vicky Krieps), a new maid who arrives at the family home. As their relationship grows closer, the pair begin plotting against those who have mistreated them. Soon, Lizzie’s father Andrew (Charlie Hunnam) and stepmother Abby wind up dead, setting off an investigation and a sensational trial.

Stream "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" on Netflix

‘The Final Problem’

The Final Problem | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a fan of a good mystery, “The Final Problem” is one to add to your watchlist this week. This Spanish four-episode limited series is a stylish take on the classic whodunit, with plenty of inspiration from Agatha Christie and old-school mystery movies. It isn’t a direct Sherlock Holmes adaptation, though. Instead, the story follows a retired actor who became famous for playing Sherlock Holmes and suddenly finds himself having to use those detective skills in a real-life mystery. If you enjoyed movies like “Knives Out” or “And Then There Were None,” this could be the perfect pick.

In 1959, thirteen people become stranded on a small island near Mallorca when a violent storm cuts them off from the mainland. When English tourist Elisa Mander is found dead at their hotel, what initially appears to be suicide is soon revealed to be murder. Retired actor Benjamin Basil (José Coronado), who once played Sherlock Holmes on screen, finds himself investigating the death. With nobody able to leave the island and every guest and member of staff a potential suspect, Basil searches the secluded hotel for answers.

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Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "A Different World" (2026)

2. "Wonka's the Golden Ticket" (2026)

3. "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" (2026)

4. "The Great British Baking Show" (2026)

5. "Not a Stranger" (2026)

6. "Crew Girl" (2026)

7. "Death of the Pastor’s Wife" (2026)

8. "Doc" (2025)

9. "The Final Problem" (2026)

10. "The Gentlemen" (2024)

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