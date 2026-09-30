I just tested Windows 11 26H2 — here’s how to update now and why Microsoft finally fixed the two worst things about Windows 11

Ever since Windows 11 launched, Microsoft’s redesign of the desktop felt like a series of unforced errors. Locking the taskbar to the bottom broke power-user habits, while the Start menu became an unmovable block of half-useful pinned apps and an aggressive, un-hideable “recommended” feed that felt like free advertising real estate.

The newly released Windows 11 26H2 marks a quiet, decisive retreat from that stubbornness — the first big step in Microsoft’s memo promising improved “performance, reliability, and craft.” By restoring a lot of what we’ve all been missing, the company’s finally delivered the desktop enthusiasts have spent half a decade demanding.

And it feels wonderfully clean. Best of all, since 26H2 arrives courtesy of a swift enablement package (eKB), updating takes just a few quick moments instead of enduring a painfully long operating system overhaul.

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How to get Windows 11 26H2

(Image credit: Future)

So first thing’s first, you must be running Windows 11 version 24H2 or 25H2. If you are, there’s a good chance that when you go to the Check for Updates page that you’ll see it appear.

But there are some systems (like my Asus ROG Zephyrus G14) where it just didn’t appear. At that point, download the enablement package directly from Microsoft.

Enablement packages are different to the dense Windows ISO version updates because they simply flip some internal software switches on features already resting dormant inside the OS.

So if you’re worrying about why the download is tiny and the install takes seconds rather than 45 minutes, there’s your answer!

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These are directly from Microsoft’s servers, and all you’ll need to do is install them, restart your PC and you’ll have 26H2.

Disclaimer While it's called Windows 11 26H2 for x86 chip users (Intel and AMD), Snapdragon X Elite (Arm chip) laptops will get 26H1. Microsoft will be unifying these feature updates next year, but at the moment they're different branches. But both updates have the same features.

The core breakthroughs

As I said, there are two big ones here, but we need to go into some more detail.

The return of the vertical taskbar On modern 16:10 laptop panels and ultra-wide monitors, vertical pixels are precious. Docking the taskbar to the left or right side has cleared that scroll depth for web browsing and documents. Plus, all those system tray items adapt very cleanly into that slender vertical strip that stays out of your workflow. It’s a small tweak that does wonders for keeping you locked in the zone. Just one piece of criticism is that I can't make it disappear when the mouse isn't hovering over the sides or top like I can with the bottom. Hopefully this is remedied.

Granular Start menu de-cluttering Clicking Start was always the bane of my Windows user journey — going from a once simple, clean list to a bloated behemoth of recents, recommendations, widgets and tips. This update now comes with Start menu personalization to eliminate the dead space. The interface ensures you only see what you explicitly choose to keep, and my tweaks are a warmly welcome breath of fresh air to the menu.

Resizing and category view You now have more control over the size of the taskbar and Start menu too, as switching to “small” eliminates the cavernous dimensions in favor of a tight, dense launcher that doesn’t command the entire screen. Finally, shout-out to the automated category view. Instead of loose app clusters or a long alphabetical list, the Start menu can now neatly group apps by activity — turning discovery into a glance rather than a query.

Small changes — big impact

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft has thrown several flashy AI-infused updates at us over the past few years, while forgetting some of the fundamentals in the process. But 26H2 is different — small tweaks that make the core desktop a lot friendlier to enthusiasts and make this the most impactful upgrade to date.

But I want to know what you think about the new update, leave us a comment below.

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