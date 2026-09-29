iPhone 18 Pro variable aperture lens just added to Apple's Final Cut Camera — here's how it works

If you want to get professional with your videos, you should check out Final Cut Camera on your iPhone. The Apple-owned app features recording and shooting options that you won't find in the normal Camera app, including exposure control and monitoring tools that pros use.

For those with or planning to get the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max, today Apple released an update to Final Cut Camera that adds support for the new variable lens, a streamlined UI and more.

What is Final Cut Camera?

(Image credit: Apple)

For the unfamiliar, the iOS Camera app is already pretty good for shooting videos with simple controls, HDR and SDR recording, slow motion and even a Cinematic mode. However, if you want more control with settings and option adjustments, it can be a bit of a pain.

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Final Cut Camera puts those controls front and center with an interface that lets you swap between exposure modes, change frame rate, color modes and encoding formats. It also includes multicam recording to sync multiple iPhones.

What's new

(Image credit: Apple)

Version 2.4 brings a new interface meant to give you easier access to settings like shutter angle, ISO, and white balance using customizable overlays. The updated controls include a new tally light to indicate when recording is underway, and a two-finger tap control to clear the viewfinder so you can see your shot.

The update also supports the new Variable Aperture lens in the iPhone 18 Pro models. This will let you dial in your aperture settings or choose your shutter priority and aperture priority modes.

For editing, version 2.4 gets Cinematic mode effects for your videos including those captured in ProRes and Apple Log. This will let you adjust focus points and depth of field while editing in Final Cut Pro.

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Finally, in iOS 27 the app now has support for professional video scopes, clean SDI out and genlock offset.

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