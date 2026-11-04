Dreaming of a white Christmas? The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast is in

Since I flipped my calendar over to November, I feel I can officially start thinking about Christmas. The weather forecasters at The Old Farmer’s Almanac are thinking about it too.

But while I’m gathering the ingredients to make homemade mincemeat, they’ve been checking the skies for snow and whether we’ll have a white Christmas this year.

What counts as a white Christmas?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) a white Christmas can be declared when their is at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. It doesn’t have to snow on December 25th, as long as a decent covering remains.

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Will there be a white Christmas where you live?

(Image credit: The Old Farmer's Almanac)

Their newly released winter outlook divides the continent into starkly contrasting camps, with the chance of a white Christmas varying by region.

A white Christmas

There are only three regions where the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a white Christmas for sure. If you live in the Northeast, the High Plains and Alaska, you can expect a decent covering of snow on Christmas Day.

Chance of a white Christmas

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Although only three regions have a guaranteed white Christmas, a few others have a good chance of a flurry, including the Lower Lakes, Ohio Valley, the High Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. And the Appalachians are divided; if you live in the north, you’re unlucky to see snow, but there is a chance for those in the south.



Better luck next year

If you were hoping for a white Christmas, you will be disappointed if you live in the Atlantic Corridor, the Southeast, Florida, the Deep South, and the Upper Midwest. If you live in the Heartland, Texas-Oklahoma, the Desert Southwest, the Pacific Southwest and Hawaii, you will also go without.

Snowplow The Original Snow Pusher: $79 at Amazon This essential tool consists of a wide blade shovel (36-inch wide), designed to easily shovel snow. With its sturdy 'tuff' brace support system and ergonomic, fiberglass handle, it will make lightwork out of heavy-duty shovelling.

Looking back

(Image credit: NOAA Climate.gov/NCEI)

If you’re curious about your odds of having a snow, the NOAA has published a map which shows the historical chances of having a white Christmas, using data from 1991 to 2020. But do remember, this map is based on historical data.

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