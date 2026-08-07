How to watch 'Anna Pigeon' online — stream the park ranger crime drama series from anywhere

"Anna Pigeon" brings crimefighting storylines to the picturesque backdrops of national parks across North America.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Anna Pigeon" from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'Anna Pigeon' release date and time "Anna Pigeon" premieres on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. • WATCH LIVE — USA Network via YouTube TV

• U.S. — Stream on USA Network or Fandango

• CAN — Crave

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

If you're a fan of the charming rural vibes and splash of drama that comes with shows like "Virgin River" and "Yellowstone" then you're probably going to find that "Anna Pigeon" is your latest obsession on the small screen.

The scenery is spectacular, the characters diverse and the mysteries tricksy and intriguing.

Starring Tracy Spiridakos in the titular role, this 10-part crime drama series sees the character put personal tragedy behind her and devote her life to tackling crime. Adapted from the bestselling novels by Nevada Barr, there's murder and nefarious characters aplenty here.

If you're ready to take on the case, check out the following information regarding how to watch "Anna Pigeon" with live viewing and streaming options available.

How to watch 'Anna Pigeon' for FREE without cable

"Anna Pigeon" is available to watch live and free thanks to services like YouTube TV or Fubo, which give you access to linear TV and cable channels like USA Network, thanks to free-trial periods. You will then decide whether to continue with a paid-for subscription when the free trial ends.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Anna Pigeon' from anywhere

Traveling when "Anna Pigeon" airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Anna Pigeon" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming apps and watch "Anna Pigeon" as normal.

Watch 'Anna Pigeon' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Anna Pigeon" is playing on USA Network on Friday, August 7 — from 10 p.m. ET. New episodes air weekly.

You can also stream USA Network live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Blue carrying USA Network in select markets.

If you miss the episodes on linear TV you can catch them on USA Network's own streaming platform or on Fandango.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'Anna Pigeon' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you can watch "Anna Pigeon" on Crave. The show will follow the same release schedule as the U.S. in the Great White North.

Travelers from the U.S. can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

Can you watch 'Anna Pigeon' in the U.K.?

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There is no plan in place for the broadcast of "Anna Pigeon" in the U.K. as things stand.

If you're a U.S. subscriber traveling in the U.K., a VPN such as NordVPN can help you sign in to your streaming services to find the show.

Can you watch 'Anna Pigeon' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's fairly similar in Australia, with no release plan in place for "Anna Pigeon" Down Under.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without changing accounts or waiting for a local release.

'Anna Pigeon' - episode guide

While we don't have details of every episode of "Anna Pigeon" we do know a bit about the first two:

Episode 1 - Track of the Cat: Anna questions the official explanation when the death of a fellow ranger unsettles the park.

Anna questions the official explanation when the death of a fellow ranger unsettles the park. Episode 2 - Hide and Seek: As Anna Pigeon settles into a more complicated personal life in the park, she discovers a game of hide and seek has taken a dangerous turn; intent on helping a family in crisis, Anna and the other rangers must make a decision that will affect the family's future.

'Anna Pigeon' - trailer

Anna Pigeon Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

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