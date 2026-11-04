40 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix, Prime Video and more this week (Nov. 4-10)

There’s plenty to watch across the major streaming services this week, but some movies and shows won’t be sticking around for much longer. From Netflix and Prime Video to Peacock and Tubi, several titles are preparing to leave their respective platforms over the next few days.

That means it’s time to check your watchlist and see if there’s anything you’ve been putting off. I’ve rounded up 40 movies and shows worth catching before they disappear, including a few hidden gems, familiar favorites and titles you might have missed the first time around.

Whether you’re after a gripping horror flick, a compelling crime film, or something a little more romantic, there’s plenty to choose from. So, if any of these have been sitting on your watchlist, now might be the time to watch before they’re gone.

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Top picks to stream before they leave

‘Heart Eyes’ (2025) (Netflix)

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror movie

What it's about: In this horror movie, a masked serial killer known as the Heart Eyes Killer has spent years targeting couples on Valentine's Day. When advertising colleagues Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) are mistaken for a loved-up pair, they find themselves in the killer's crosshairs. Forced to spend the most romantic night of the year fighting for their lives, the unlikely duo must put their differences aside to survive.

Why you should watch it: “Heart Eyes” is a bloody good time if you enjoy your horror with a healthy dose of comedy. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding have great chemistry, while the movie's masked killer delivers some genuinely nasty surprises along the way. I also love how it plays around with familiar slasher tropes, including gruesome kills and creepy moments with plenty of laughs. It's a fun, entertaining watch that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Watch "Heart Eyes" on Netflix until Nov. 8

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‘Surveillance’ (2008) (Prime Video)

Surveillance Official HD Trailer From Executive Producer David Lynch - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What it's about: After a series of brutal murders in a small New Mexico town, two FBI agents arrive to investigate and question three survivors: a troubled police officer, a drug-addicted young woman and an eight-year-old girl. Using surveillance footage and witness interviews, they attempt to piece together what happened during a violent roadside rampage. However, the conflicting accounts reveal that not everyone is telling the truth, and the real story is far more disturbing than it first appears.

Why you should watch it: Jennifer Lynch’s “Surveillance” is a seriously twisted thriller that keeps you guessing right up to its brutal finale. Bill Pullman and Julia Ormond deliver particularly strong performances, while the unsettling atmosphere and unpredictable storytelling make it difficult to know where things are heading. The nonlinear structure slowly pieces together the mystery. It's a nasty, gripping watch that should appeal to anyone who enjoys thrillers with a few surprises up their sleeve.

Watch "Surveillance" on Prime Video until Nov. 10

‘Reminders of Him’ (2026) (Peacock)

Reminders of Him | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama movie

What it's about: Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, this romantic drama follows Kenna (Maika Monroe), who returns to her Wyoming hometown seven years after a tragic accident landed her in prison. Hoping to reconnect with her young daughter, Diem, she faces rejection from the grandparents raising her. However, Kenna finds an unexpected ally in Ledger (Tyriq Withers), a local bar owner with connections to her daughter's family.

Why you should watch it: “Reminders of Him” is a heartfelt romantic drama that should appeal to anyone who enjoys an emotional love story. Maika Monroe delivers a strong lead performance, bringing plenty of feeling to a story about grief, forgiveness and getting a second chance at happiness. The movie has all the ingredients fans have come to expect from Hoover's work, including complicated relationships and some genuinely moving moments. Keep the tissues handy for this one!

Watch "Reminders of Him" on Peacock until Nov. 10

Everything leaving streaming this week

Here’s all the movies and shows leaving streaming this week, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

November 5

“The End of the F***ing World” (seasons 1-2)

“Soul Surfer” (2011)

November 6

"And So It Goes" (2014)

"Mughizh" (2021)

"Red Joan" (2019)

"Sniper: The Last Stand" (2024)

"Safe Haven" (2013)

November 7

"The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 2: The Spirit of Vengeance" (2023)

November 8

"Heart Eyes" (2025)

November 9

"The Lost City" (2022)

"Wizzo School" (2023)

November 10

"Kathlee Madigan: Bothering Jesus" (2016)

"Oregon" (2023)

"Wanted Man" (2024)

PRIME VIDEO

November 7

"Journey to Bethlehem" (2023)

November 10

"23:59" (2011)

"The ABCs of Death" (2013)

"Outrage - The Way of the Yakuza" (English Subtitled) (2010)

"Surveillance" (2008)

PARAMOUNT+

November 7

"Queen Bees" (2021)

HULU

November 7

"Sovereign" (2025)

"Jiaoying Summers: What Specie Are You?" (2025)

"Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'am" (2025)

November 9

"The League" (2023)

November 10

"Skyline" (2010)

"Labyrinth" (1986)

"The Little Hours" (2017)

"Bordertown" (2007)

"Apollo 18" (2011)

"Midnight Sun" (2018)

PEACOCK

November 5

"Inside" (2023)

November 6

"The Great Christmas Switch" (2021)

November 7

"Stumble" (season 1)

November 9

"Love Hurts" (2025)

"Press" (season 1)

"The Real Housewives of Melbourne" (seasons 1-5)

November 10

"Reminders of Him" (2026)

TUBI

November 5

"Funhouse" (2019)

November 7

"65" (2023)

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