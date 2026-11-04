Joanna Gaines’ must-have rug has just dropped to $50 at Wayfair — and it’s giving perfect cozy vibes for fall

Whenever I’m seeking home inspiration or planning to transform my living space with style, Joanna Gaines has always been one of my go-to interior design gurus. And when I'm not exploring her gorgeous Magnolia Home line, I'm slightly obsessed with her cozy, vintage-inspired rug collection.

Which is why I was thrilled to discover that my favorite rug is currently on sale at Wayfair. Right now, the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Junie Denim / Natural Area Rug is $49, down from $79.

That’s a decent 37% discount, and it will bring cozy warmth and vibes for the colder months ahead.

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Plus, it looks stunning and will instantly upgrade your home — just in time for the holiday season. Here’s why I’ll be rushing to put it in my shopping cart.

Save 38% Magnolia Home Junied denim natural area rug: was $79 now $49 at Wayfair Made from power-loomed polyester and designed to be soft and shed-free, this is also OEKO-TEX certified and free from harmful substances. With a size of 18' x 18 inches and its stunning vintage-style pattern, this will instantly give your floors an upgrade.

Why I'll be picking up this rug

Magnolia Home area rug by Joanna Gaines (Image credit: Wayfair)

Part of the Junie Collection from Magnolia Home, this area rug, created in collaboration with Loloi, is a great choice for introducing character and adding warmth to any space. This is especially the case if you want to keep your house warm without turning up the thermostat this season.

Its oriental design and earthy tones are eye-catching, and it’s designed to be shed-free, durable, and super easy to maintain. It’s also stain-resistant, which comes in handy when you have messy children or pets running around.

What I love most about this rug is its incredible versatility — it has a lighter or darker side depending on the angle you view it from. Plus, it comes with a cotton backing material to ensure that your hard floors don’t get ruined.

So if you want to style your home like Joanna Gaines, this rug will bring a touch of vintage designer glam to your home. And at such a great price, this deal won’t be on the shelves for too long.

For more inspo, shop the rest of the Magnolia Home collection.

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