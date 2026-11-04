How to watch 'Alaska State Troopers' season 2 online — stream The Last Frontier police series from anywhere for free

"Alaska State Troopers" returns after a 10-year hiatus. Watch as police officers in Alaska undertake what some consider the toughest job in law enforcement: keeping the remote wilds of The Last Frontier safe. Episode 1 of season 10 airs at 8 p.m. ET on November 4.

Here's how to watch "Alaska State Troopers" season 10 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Overview 'Alaska State Troopers' season 10 premieres Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E in the United States and Canada.

• U.S. — A&E via Philo(free trial), Sling, DirecTV (free trial)

• CAN — A&E (Canadian feed)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Police Officers in the 49th state show us what day-to-day duties are really like when your job is to protect and serve.

'"Alaska State Troopers" season 10 follows real-life law enforcement officers as they jo about their job including traffic stops, high speed pursuits and drug busts.

Experience the frontline with "Alaska State Troopers" season 10 and see what it really means to be a cop.

Read on to find out how to watch "Alaska State Troopers" season 10 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Alaska State Troopers' season 10 from anywhere in the world

If "Alaska State Troopers" season 10 isn’t available where you are right now, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out while you’re away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you’re traveling.

We’ve tested plenty of options, and the VPN we rate best overall is NordVPN. It ticks the boxes for most viewers: it’s easy to use, works on a wide range of devices, and delivers fast, consistent speeds. You can also try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to NordVPN’s no-quibble money-back guarantee.

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✅ Unlocks streaming services Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Alaska State Troopers" S10 from abroad.

Using a VPN is straightforward; follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As noted, NordVPN is our preferred option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Sling/Philo/etc and stream new episodes of 'Alaska State Troopers' season 2 online.

How to watch "Alaska State Troopers" season 10 in the U.S. without cable

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In the U.S., "Alaska State Troopers" season 10 airs live on A&E on November 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

No need to buy a cable package – you can stream cable channels such as A&E via cable-cutting services like DirecTV (free trial)

You should also consider DirecTV's free trial, which allows you to watch episode one of 'Alaska State Troopers' season 2 for free (cancel before the trial ends).

Other services such as Philo and Sling also include A&E.

A&E also have their own streaming serve; A&E Crime Central. "Alaska State Troopers" seasons 1-9 are available to stream on there right now. A&E Crime Central are currently offering a 7-day free trial.

Not in the U.S. right now? A VPN can help you access your usual streaming services while you’re overseas. We recommend NordVPN (try risk-free) for its speed, reliability, and ease of use.

How to watch 'Alaska State Troopers' season 10 online in Canada

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In Canada, 'Alaska State Troopers' season 10 also debuts Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET on A&E through participating cable and satellite providers.

Traveling outside Canada? A VPN such as NordVPN can help you keep up with 'Alaska State Troopers' season 2 as if you were still at home.

Can I watch 'Alaska State Troopers' season 2 online in the U.K.?

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No, "Alaska State Troopers" season 10 is not available anywhere in the U.K., be it online or via linear TV. Your best option is to keep an eye out for a later U.K. release or a buy-to-own listing on digital stores like Prime Video or Apple TV, where the franchise has previously been available to purchase.

If you’re a U.S. resident temporarily in the U.K., you may be able to use a VPN such as NordVPN to securely access your existing streaming subscriptions while abroad.

Can I watch "Alaska State Troopers" season 10 online in Australia?

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Australia doesn’t currently have a confirmed broadcaster for season 10. If you’re happy to wait, keep an eye on buy-to-own stores such as Apple TV and Amazon Video in the weeks and months after the U.S. debut.

If you’re a U.S. subscriber traveling in Australia, a VPN like NordVPN can help you access your usual services from back home.

Alaska State Troopers Season 10 trailer

"Alaska State Troopers" Returns for a New Season November 4 on A&E - YouTube Watch On

"Alaska State Troopers" season 10 - Episode guide

Here's what we know about season 10 so far:

Episode 1 - Nov 4

Episode 2 - Nov 11

Episode 3 - Nov 18

Episode 4 - Nov 25

Where can I watch previous seasons of "Alaska State Troopers"? Seasons 1-9 are currently available on A&E Crime central, A&E's dedicated streaming service. Season 2 is expected to join the platform later in 2026 after its initial run on A&E.

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