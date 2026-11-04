Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (November 4-10)

There’s always something worth watching on Prime Video, but with so many shows competing for a place on the trending list, figuring out what deserves a spot on your watchlist can be tricky. The streamer’s top 10 shows list is actually a handy place to start, but not everything trending is necessarily worth binge-watching. So, I’ve picked out three shows from this week’s rankings that I think are worth your time.

That includes a little something for everyone, whether you’re after a gritty action-thriller now streaming its second season, a crime comedy pairing an unlikely duo with plenty of chemistry, or a lighthearted romantic drama full of unexpected connections. They offer three very different viewing experiences, but each has something that makes it worth adding to your watchlist. Here’s what I’d be checking out this week.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Terminal List’

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s “The Terminal List” is back, and it’s clearly still a hit with viewers, currently sitting at No. 1 on the platform’s charts. Based on Jack Carr’s bestselling military thriller novels, the action-packed series also leans into its psychological drama and the emotional weight that comes with these experiences. After a four-year wait since its 2022 debut, all eight episodes of season 2 are now available to stream, giving fans plenty to get stuck into. If you enjoy shows like “Reacher” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” this should be your next pick.

James Reece (Chris Pratt) is a Navy SEAL commander whose entire platoon is ambushed during a covert mission. After returning home with conflicting memories of what happened, Reece begins investigating the operation and discovers that the people responsible may be closer to home than he ever imagined. As he follows a trail of evidence, he finds himself caught up in a far-reaching government conspiracy. Season 2 picks up after Reece completes his revenge mission, following him as he’s drawn into a new operation involving the CIA, a former ally and a resurgent Al-Qaeda network.

Watch "The Terminal List" on Prime Video

‘Wild Cards’

Wild Cards | Official Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Fancy something a little lighter after all the action and drama? “Wild Cards” is a fun crime series that should be right up your alley if you enjoyed shows like “Psych,” “White Collar” or “Castle.” It has witty banter and an entertaining central partnership with plenty of episodic mysteries, making it an easy show to dip in and out of. All 10 episodes of season 3 are now available on Prime Video, so you can catch up at your own pace without needing to buy individual episodes or sign up for an extra subscription. It’s a great choice when you want something entertaining.

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“Wild Cards” follows the unlikely partnership between demoted detective Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) and clever con artist Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan). After Max is arrested and helps Ellis solve a local case, the pair are offered a chance to turn things around. The catch is that they have to work together, with Ellis relying on traditional police work and Max using her talent for disguises, elaborate schemes and talking her way into almost any situation. As they investigate a new case each week, the two gradually learn how to work as a team, despite their very different approaches to solving crimes.

Watch "Wild Cards" on Prime Video

‘Love in Disguise’

“Love in Disguise” is a fun South Korean series that puts a fresh spin on the romantic comedy formula by adding a little mystery and suspense. Based on the popular Kakao web novel, the show brings together the playful chaos of a gender-swap rom-com with the twists of a corporate thriller. It’s a slightly different take on the K-drama formula, giving viewers plenty of romantic complications alongside a more suspenseful storyline. If you enjoy Korean dramas that offer romance, comedy and a few unexpected twists, this one is worth checking out.

Kang Jae-hee (Seol In-ah) is a former special forces officer turned detective who goes undercover to investigate Yoon Yi-jun (Yim Si-wan), the wealthy heir to a powerful business empire and the prime suspect in his secretary’s murder. To get close to him and uncover evidence, Jae-hee disguises herself as a man and takes a job as his personal secretary. However, keeping her real identity under wraps isn’t easy, especially as Yi-jun becomes increasingly suspicious of his new employee. As the investigation progresses, their complicated working relationship takes some unexpected turns.

Watch "Love in Disguise" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Terminal List" (2022)

2. "Carrie" (2026)

3. "Neagley" (2026)

4. "Reacher" (2022)

5. "Off Campus" (2026)

6. "The Rainmaker" (2025)

7. "Wild Cards" (2024)

8. "Love in Disguise" (2026)

9. "Sterling Point" (2026)

10. "On Call" (2025)

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