3 thrilling Liam Neeson action movies to watch after seeing ‘The Mongoose’ — and where you can stream them this weekend

Have you recently checked out a certain Irishman's latest action-thriller involving a combat veteran? Then you’re likely keen to revisit some of Liam Neeson’s past action work. I’ve got you covered on that front. Cold, charismatic and with an iconic accent that could melt steel, how can you not love this actor’s stellar CV?

I’ve adored Liam ever since I first saw him in 1995’s “Rob Roy”, even if his Highland accent isn’t the best. Hey, I’m Scottish (I can judge). Over the last 20 years of tackling terrorists and timber wolves, Neeson has become a slightly unlikely action star. After all, how many performers can claim to be an actual Jedi who has also starred in a Steven Spielberg Best Picture winner? ‘One’ is the answer. His name is Liam Neeson, and here are three action movies you need to watch after seeing “The Mongoose”.

‘Taken’ (2008)

Taken (2008) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Ah yes, the film that alerted the world to Mr. Nesson’s “very particular set of skills”. Said skills happen to include beating bad guys rotten, should they be silly enough to kidnap Big Liam’s daughter. Though it seems bizarre to say, considering he played the main role in 1993’s widely acclaimed “Schindler’s List”, 2008’s “Taken” does feel like the iconic North Irishman’s most pivotal part.

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However “The Mongoose” ultimately performs at the box office, you could argue the main reason Neeson’s latest project exists is because of “Taken”. In playing a vengeful father capable of kicking serious ass well into middle age, Liam laid down the blueprint for 20 years’ worth of solid action work. This thriller pinned Neeson as the go-to hard guy with a heart. He’s deservedly lived well off that image ever since.

Watch "Taken" on Prime Video (buy/rent) now

‘The Grey’ (2011)

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Let me paint you a picture: Liam Neeson vs wolves. That’s it. You’re either in or you’re out… and you should definitely be in. The premise is semi-absurd — Neeson’s refinery worker survives a plane crash in Alaska then has to beat up fluffy timber predators — but “The Grey” totally works as a no-frills ‘guilty pleasure’ movie. Don’t let anyone ever judge you for enjoying Liam kicking CGI wolves to the turf.

Admittedly, said effects haven’t aged that well. Hollywood continues to have a problem nailing down convincing CG fur. Still, that shouldn't put you off this chilly thriller. The whole reason the movie works is because Neeson treats proceedings with his trademark sense of unironic gravitas. When he kicks a computer-generated canine in the face, you know he believes it. After the all-timer that is 1981’s “American Werewolf in London”, this is definitely my second favorite lupine flick.

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Watch "The Grey on Prime Video (buy/rent) now

‘Unknown’ (2011)

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The Year of our Lord 2011 was a big one for Mr. Neeson. Qui-Gon Jinn really enjoyed getting into crashes over this 12 month period (see “The Grey” above). A handsome man who is at least six feet and four inches tall shouldn’t be able to play a low-key doctor so well, but that’s Jedi mind tricks for you. Hollywood has seen Neeson as an every man for a couple of decades now, even in real life you know the actor could slay you with an upper eyebrow.

A Berlin-set tale of stolen identities, there’s a hint of Hitchcock classic “North by Northwest” about this Neeson thriller; even if the film takes itself more seriously than Alfred’s iconic dark comedy. The convenient "Amnesia Effect” trope is admittedly on the nose, but Neeson plays out the action with his typified class. It’s no "Schindler's List”, but "Unknown" is still worth 113 minutes of your time.

Watch "Unknown" on Prime Video now