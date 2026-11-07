Every major iOS update brings a wave of headline features, but Apple has a habit of tucking some of its most practical tools away in obscure corners of the Settings app, or omitting them from your iPhone's main menus entirely.

Instead of novelty gimmicks you will try once and forget, these tucked-away toggles eliminate the daily friction points you thought you just had to live with. Here are five built-in iPhone features Apple buried beneath the surface, and how to turn each one on right now.

1. Impersonation Risk Detection Sophisticated AI-cloned voices and spoofed messages make it increasingly difficult to spot social engineering scams targeting your personal data or finances. This on-device protection analyzes unusual communication patterns locally, without Apple reading your messages or emails, and alerts supported apps if high-risk fraud is suspected before you authorize a transfer or surrender credentials. You can turn this on by opening Settings, tapping Privacy & Security and Impersonation Risk Detection, then toggling the switch on.

2. Voice Isolation Taking phone calls in noisy environments often turns into a shouting match against street traffic, background chatter, or high winds. Voice Isolation uses machine learning to prioritize your vocal frequencies while aggressively filtering out surrounding racket. It lives outside the main Settings app and surfaces contextually while a call is underway. To activate Voice Isolation, start or answer any cellular or FaceTime call. Swipe down from the top-right corner to open Control Center, tap Phone Controls (or Mic Mode), and select Voice Isolation.

3. Instant document signing Your iPhone includes a built-in signature tool tucked inside the native Markup suite that saves your signature permanently, allowing you to drop, resize, and place it on any document in seconds. Open the document in Files or Photos (or take a screenshot of it), then tap the Markup pen icon. Tap the plus icon on the toolbar, select Signature, write your name once, and tap Done. All you need to do now is position and resize your saved signature over where you need to sign.

4. Unlinking alarm volume Lowering your daytime ringtone to avoid interrupting meetings used to create a real risk of sleeping straight through a silent alarm the next morning. iOS finally decouples these controls, allowing you to set a fixed wake-up volume that remains entirely untouched no matter how often you adjust your ringtone or alert slider. Open Settings and tap Sounds & Haptics. Under Alarms & Timers, toggle Match Ringtone Volume to off. Then simply drag the dedicated slider to your preferred alarm level.

5. Screen Distance Night Shift changes display tones to warmer colors, but it does nothing to prevent the primary driver of digital eye strain: holding a screen inches away from your face for extended periods. Screen Distance uses the front TrueDepth camera to gauge proximity. If you hold your iPhone closer than 12 inches for several minutes, it temporarily pauses the display with a prompt to step back. Simply open Settings, tap Screen Time, Screen Distance and toggle Screen Distance to on.

(Image credit: Future)

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