UFC 330 live stream — how to watch Makhachev vs Machado Garry online from anywhere, fight card

Islam Makhachev puts his welterweight title on the line for the first time when he faces Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The Russian is currently on a 16-fight winning streak but will face a stern examination against a dangerous counter-striker with just one defeat to his name.

Here's how you can watch UFC 330 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

UFC 330 live stream, date, time, TV Channels UFC 330 is taking place on Saturday, August 15.

► Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 11 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• U.S. stream — Paramount Plus / Walmart Plus trial

• Watch anywhere — Try Proton VPN

Rightfully recognized as one of the most feared welterweights on the planet, Makhachev has come a very long way since his sole defeat, by Adriano Martins. Beaten in just his second fight in the UFC, the Russian has since racked up 16 straight victories, a run that ties him with Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in company history.

Now the 34-year-old will be aiming to make the record his own and solidify his position as a pound-for-pound great. However, standing in his way is a hungry fighter who boasts an equally impressive record.

Machado Garry has won 10 of his 11 fights in the UFC, with his only loss coming against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December 2024. Since then he’s gained unanimous victories over Belal Muhammad and Carlos Prates, and is fully deserving of a title shot.

The Irishman is extremely skilled at using his tall frame and long reach to his advantage, but can be found lacking in the wrestling and grappling department. Something he will have to address if he hopes to shock Makhachev, who is a master of chain wrestling and Sambo.

Keep reading for where to watch UFC 330 live streams online and on TV.

Can I watch UFC 330 free of charge? The cheapest way to watch UFC 330 is by getting the Walmart Plus trial ($1) — the Paramount Plus Essential plan is included as part of the subscription. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service from abroad. More details below.

How to watch UFC 330 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC 330 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Makhachev vs Machado Garry live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is Proton VPN.

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How to watch UFC 330 live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Paramount Plus is showing UFC 330 headline act Makhachev vs Machado Garry, as well as each of the 11 supporting fights. Best of all, there's no PPV!

Paramount+ offers two plans: Essential and Premium. Essential is priced at just $8.99/month (or $89.99/year) and includes standard Paramount Plus content, plus UFC numbered events.

We've found a sneaky hack that will get you an Essential (not Premium) subscription — the plan comes bundled with a 30-day trial to Walmart Plus, which costs just $1!

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN such as Proton VPN to tap into your usual coverage.

Paramount+ deal UFC 330 will be shown in its entirety on Paramount Plus in the U.S., and you'll be able to tune in whether you have an Essential or a Premium plan. Essential costs $8.99 a month or $89.99/year, while Premium costs $13.99 a month or $139.99/year. You can also get an Essential subscription through the $1 Walmart Plus trial.

How to watch UFC 330 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the UFC 330 main card is available through a variety of PPV providers, including YouTube, DAZN, Sportsnet, Bell, Rogers and UFC Fight Pass.

The PPV cost for this one is CA$69.99, with main card action starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims, meanwhile, are also on Sportsnet Plus and TVA.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform — we'd recommend trying Proton VPN.

How to watch UFC 330 live streams in the U.K.

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The UFC 330 card will be shown in its entirety on TNT Sports 1 in the U.K.

A TNT Sports subscription is available through TV providers such as Sky TV, Virgin Media and EE TV. Alternatively, UFC fans can live stream TNT Sports' prelims coverage via HBO Max from £25.99/month.

Away from the U.K. right now? Proton VPN will unblock your Makhachev vs Machado Garry live stream.

How to watch UFC 330 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, Makhachev vs Machado Garry and the rest of the UFC 330 main card is being shown on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event for a PPV costing AU$59.95.

All of the action before that goes out on Paramount Plus too, while the prelims are available to watch on the free-to-air 10 platform from 7 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to stream your preferred coverage.

UFC 330 full fight card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET)

MAIN EVENT: Islam Makhachev (c) v Ian Machado Garry - UFC Welterweight Championship

Mackenzie Dern (c) v Gillian Robertson - UFC Women's Strawweight Championship

Charles Johnson vs. Jose Ochoa (Flyweight)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (Middleweight)

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics (Lightweight)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET)

Joel Alvarez vs. Chidi Njokuani (Welterweight)

Kaue Fernandes vs. Jalin Turner (Lightweight)

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico (Middleweight)

Tresean Gore vs. Vicente Luque (Middleweight)

Early prelims (5 p.m. ET)

Lucas Fernando vs. Rafael Tobias (Light Heavyweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Neil Magny (Welterweight)

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Jeremiah Wells (Welterweight)

Makhachev vs Machado Garry tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Islam Makhachev Ian Machado Garry Nationality Russian Irish Date of birth October 27, 1991 November 17, 1997 Height 5' 10" 6' 3" Reach 70" 74" Total fights 29 18 Record 28-1 17-1

Where is the UFC 330 venue? UFC 330 is taking place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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