Stop overpaying for holiday travel: 3 Google Flights hacks to try before booking
Use Google Flights to score cheaper holiday airfare
Booking flights often feels like a game designed for you to lose, with fluctuating algorithms, sneaky add-on fees, and airline websites that push expensive fares by default. Google Flights levels the playing field, but only if you know where to look.
Once you're on the site, the real savings come down to three simple moves: browsing without a locked destination, reading the color-coded calendar, and flipping past curated recommendations to lock in the absolute lowest price.
1. Use the calendar pick your dates
If your destination is non-negotiable but your dates have a little wiggle room, never book off the first search result. Click directly onto the departure date field to open the full monthly calendar view.
Google automatically scans fares across several months and highlights the cheapest departure and return days in bright green. Shifting your flight forward or back by just 24 hours can routinely cut fares in half, particularly by avoiding popular Thursday and Sunday travel surges in favor of off-peak Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
2. Check out the dedicated "Cheapest" tab
When your flight list first populates, Google naturally sorts your options under a "Best departing flights" banner. While convenient, this list is a curated compromise: Google prioritizes shorter layovers and reputable mainline carriers over raw savings.
Look just above the top flight card for the Cheapest tab. Switching to this tab strips away those convenience filters, exposing rock-bottom fares from budget airlines, longer self-transfer layovers, and third-party booking agents that frequently undercut direct airline pricing.
3. Set real-time price tracker alerts
Airfare prices fluctuate constantly based on seasonal demand, fuel hedging, and seat inventory. If you are planning a trip several months out, do not panic-buy early.
On your route’s search results page, toggle the Track prices switch on. Google will monitor fare movements in the background and ping your inbox the moment prices drop significantly, ensuring you buy at the bottom of the curve rather than during an artificial peak.
What are your tips to booking cheaper airfare? Let me know in the comments!
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Kaycee is the How-To Editor at Tom’s Guide, crafting no-nonsense tutorials across phones, home hacks, TVs, beauty tech, and grooming. If it plugs into a wall, sits on a vanity, or refuses to work when you need it most, she’s probably written a guide on it. Beyond troubleshooting everyday life, Kaycee is an award-winning poet, a quintessential Aries, and perpetually replaying the same four RPGs on repeat.
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