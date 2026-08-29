Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (August 29-30)

We lost three real ones this week: Dolly Parton, Tim Curry, and Peter Cullen, the voice of Optimus Prime. If you're looking for a distraction in these Unprecedented Times, the best streaming services are serving up plenty of new movies to watch this weekend. But with so many to chose from, it can be a headache figuring out which ones are worth your time.

That's where I come in. I'm here every weekend combing through the Netflix top 10 to help you skip the scrolling and get to streaming. Because who wants to waste their precious streaming time with an overhyped dud?

This week, the movies that made the cut include a heartwarming family drama starring Adam Sandler's daughter and "Yellowjackets'" Melanie Lynskey, a Spanish language theater that's taken over the world, and a spectacular animated Spider-Man movie from the studio behind "K-Pop Demon Hunters."

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None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 29 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Don't Say Good Luck' (2026)

Don't Say Good Luck Trailer #1 (2026) - YouTube Watch On

I love a comedy that makes me cry, especially when I go in with low expectations. "Don't Say Good Luck" is the latest movie from the Adam Sandler clan, starring his daughter Sunny alongside "Yellowjackets'" Melanie Lynskey in a charming mother-daughter story that can't help put pull at your heartstrings.

When 16-year-old Sophie (Sandler) lands her dream role in her high school's production of the popular Broadway musical “Waitress, the timing couldn't be worse. Her mom (Lynskey) just learned that her cancer has come back, leaving Sophie torn between spending what time she has left with her and preparing for the part that could determine her college prospects. Meanwhile, her dad (Max Greenfield) struggles to hold down the fort while her two overbearing grandparents (Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi) insist on moving in to "help."

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Watch "Don't Say Good Luck" on Netflix now

'Facing El Chapo"

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Spanish-language crime thriller is holding strong in the top 10 for the second week in a row, bumped from its #1 spot by two heavy-hitters: Adam Scott's and Robert DeNiro's serial killer thriller "The Whisper Man" and our first peek at Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto VI."

Based on a true story, "Facing El Chapo" stars Noé Hernández and Alfonso Herrera as a pair of cops on a routine traffic stop that ends up changing their lives forever. When they open the car, they find none other than cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, one of the world's most dangerous criminal. Now, they just have to survive bringing him in, which is easier said than done.

Watch "Facing El Chapo" on Netflix now

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"Into the Spider-Verse" made the top 10 once again this week, which means I get to continue my streak of screaming about how good it is. This Spider-Man movie sparked a modern-day animation renaissance by leveraging 3D technology with 2D design principles to create a vibrant new style. Here's a really neat video on it if you're interested in learning more!

It's from the same studio as "K-Pop Demon Hunters," and one of the best "Spider-Man" adaptations to date imo. It's your standard Spider-Man origin story with a multiverse twist, starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a normal teenager who learns with great power comes great responsibility from his washed-up mentor Spidey (voiced by Jake Johnson) and a bunch of other multiverse web-slingers.

Watch "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Whisper Man" (2026)

2. "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look" (2026)

3. "Facing El Chapo"(2026)

4. "The Secret Woman" (2026)

5. "The Angry Birds Movie 2" (2019)

6. "Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young" (2026)

7. "Don't Say Good Luck" (2026)

8. "The Last House" (2026)

9. "72 Hours" (2026)

10. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)

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