What to watch tonight: 39 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (Aug. 28)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 28), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Netflix movies to stream this weekend.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'The Whisper Man' (Netflix)

The Whisper Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What it's about: Adam Scott stars in "The Whisper Man" as Tom Kennedy. He's a successful crime writer, but his world comes crashing down when his son, Jack (Acston Luca Porto), is abducted. Now, Tom is forced to turn to his estranged father (Robert De Niro), a former police detective, for help. But when they discover Jack might have been taken by someone purporting to be a convicted serial killer known as "The Whisper Man," there are suddenly more questions than answers.

Why you should watch it: I'm more excited by the cast than anything I saw, though the trailer for this thriller does look properly creepy. Alongside Scott and De Niro, this movie also stars Michael Keaton, Hamish Linklater and Michelle Monaghan.

Watch "The Whisper Man" on Netflix now

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'Dark Matter' season 2 premiere (Apple TV)

Dark Matter — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller series

What it's about: Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) is a physicist teaching college students. Or he was, until a variant of him from another reality came to his world and stole his life. After wandering multiple versions of Chicago using a mysterious device called the "Box," he finally managed to get back to his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and son Charlie (Oakes Fegley), only to be attacked by numerous Jasons. Now, the three of them are on the run through the multiverse, hoping to find a world where they can live a quiet life.

Why you should watch it: I've already seen the season 2 premiere, and I felt it was one of the stronger episodes of the series to date. This show is great for people who love putting together theories about new worlds, but it can definitely be too convoluted for its own good. Check out our "Dark Matter" season 2 review for a spoiler-free breakdown of what works and doesn't work in this new season.

Watch the premiere of "Dark Matter" season 2 on Apple TV now

'Silo' season 3 (Apple TV)

Silo — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi dystopian drama series

What it's about: "Silo" is back, and Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is now the Mayor of the massive underground bunker. This is a problem for several reasons, including that she's suffering from amnesia following the events of season 2. But that's just what's happening in the present; this season, we're also in the past. By the end of season 3, we might finally see the events that sent humanity underground into the silos decades ago.

Why you should watch it: The first two seasons of "Silo" were great, so expectations were high for the season 3 premiere. Thankfully, our Managing Streaming Editor, Kelly Woo, praised the show in her "Silo" season 3 premiere review, giving it a 4.5 out of five stars. The season as a whole seems to have been worth watching as well. It's currently 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch episode 9 of "Silo" season 3 on Apple TV now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Aug 28

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"All the Truth in My Lies"

"Graveyard" season 3

"The Secret Woman" (2026)

"The Whisper Man" (2026)

PRIME VIDEO

NWSL - Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns, 8 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

NFL - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. ET

Serie A - AC Milan vs. Venezia, 2:45 p.m. ET

HBO MAX

"House Hunters: Volume 11" season 261 (HGTV)

"The Producer" season 1

Banana Ball - Savannah Bananas vs Loco Beach Coconuts, 7 p.m. ET

NASCAR - Daytona Qualifying, 5 p.m. ET

HULU

"Flex X Cop" season 2 (new episode)

"Desert Warrior" (2026)

DISNEY+

"Flex X Cop" season 2 (new episode)

APPLE TV

"Silo" season 3 (new episode)

"Dark Matter" season 2 (premiere)

MLB - Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET

MLB - Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

"Fear Lake Lanier" (2025)

La Vuelta a España Stage 7

MLB - Game of the Day #152

MLB - Baltimore Orioles vs. Athletics, 9:40 ET

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:15 ET

USLS - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 22

SHUDDER

"Penny Lane is Dead" (2026)

STREAMING MOVIES TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)

"Olmo" (2026)

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