It may have taken a while for me to adjust to seeing AI Mode become a permanent part of the Google Search bar, but I’ve slowly but surely gotten used to using it in certain circumstances.

Asking it to summarize the most up-to-date news, requesting it to help in listing highly reviewed tech product recommendations and even telling it to build YouTube Music-powered playlists are just some of the ways Google Search’s AI Mode has assisted me. Planning and booking a trip with AI Mode’s help has come across my mind, but I’ve never had the urge to see that experiment through.

But after coming across an official Google blog post that details AI Mode’s three newest features that are perfectly tailored toward helping everyone have an easier vacation planning experience, I’m now inclined to do so.

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Here are the three primary updates that have come to AI Mode in Google Search that help ease the stress that comes with booking your next major getaway.

Worthwhile trip-planning features, thanks to AI Mode

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AI Mode in Google Search now allows you to use Google Flights’ price tracking tool to show you the prices of numerous flights, which is determined by telling the chatbot where you want to go and when you want to go.

You can follow that action up by telling AI Mode to track certain flight prices, which will make Google send you an email alert whenever the final destination and travel dates are changed. This feature is currently available for use in locations and languages where AI Mode is usable, excluding countries and territories in the European Economic Area.

Secondly, AI Mode can now show you the cost in points and miles for flights and hotels. Simply tell the chatbot where you want to go, when you want to travel and the accompanying airline’s reward points/miles you want to use for that flight and AI Mode will show you the latest info from Google’s participating airline and hotel partners. Those partners include Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Choice Hotels International, Hilton and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

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Further support for Accor, Flying Blue, Hyatt, LATAM Airlines, and Lufthansa Group will arrive in the coming weeks.

And finally, AI Mode users can directly book their next hotel stay. Once you’ve detailed your trip and room preferences to the chatbot, it will bring up a variety of hotel options alongside trusted guest reviews. Once you’ve decided what hotel you’re planning to stay at, you can use Google Play to complete the booking and payment. This feature will begin rolling out in the U.S. in English.

Over the next couple of weeks, the following partners will become integrated with this feature: Booking.com, Choice Hotels International, Expedia, Hilton, Hotels.com, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Priceline, Trip.com, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Final thoughts

Finding a flight, discovering how much that flight & a hotel stay cost in miles/reward points and booking a hotel altogether with AI Mode in Google Search sounds like a useful proposition I may have to take up at some point. With the following three prompts, you’ll have a good idea of what to ask AI Mode to take advantage of its three new travel-friendly tools. Plus, you'll have a prompt template to work with when trying to come up with ways to explain your future vacation plans:

Help me find some nonstop flights from New York to San Diego from August 31 to September 6.

I want to travel from Chicago to Miami using my AA miles. Help me find some options for nonstop flights departing on September 7 and returning on September 13.

I’m planning a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. What are some good hotel options around $2000 close to Lower Broadway, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum?

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