Apple event is official for September 9 — iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Watch 12, and more

Just as the rumors predicted, Apple’s "surprise and shine" fall event is officially slated for Wednesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. If that sounds slightly unusual, it's because the company has historically favored Tuesdays. However, with the date falling right after Labor Day, pushing it back a day makes complete sense.

Regardless, anticipation is running high for what Apple will reveal at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. While there's plenty of buzz surrounding flagship models like the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, they may be eclipsed by the debut of Apple’s first foldable: the iPhone Ultra.

That’s not all. The keynote has always served as a launchpad for the broader portfolio, including the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and more. Here’s everything we expect to see.

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Everything to expect at Apple’s September 9 event

(Image credit: Apple)

If past events have proven anything, it’s that this keynote will continue to focus on the iPhone. While there’s a strong likelihood we’ll finally see the long-awaited iPhone Ultra, Apple may break from tradition if rumors pan out that the standard iPhone 18 is being pushed to an early 2027 event — potentially alongside an iPhone 18e.

While we already have a sense of what Apple won't announce this fall, here’s everything we do expect to see.

iPhone Ultra: Apple’s first foldable smartphone is expected to steal the spotlight, featuring a wide passport-style design, dual cameras, the A20 Pro chip, and a crease-free main display.

Apple’s first foldable smartphone is expected to steal the spotlight, featuring a wide passport-style design, dual cameras, the A20 Pro chip, and a crease-free main display. iPhone 18 Pro Max: The top-of-the-line flagship is tipped to introduce cutting-edge 2nm A20 Pro silicon alongside a mechanical variable aperture camera, a larger battery pack, and a longer optical zoom.

The top-of-the-line flagship is tipped to introduce cutting-edge 2nm A20 Pro silicon alongside a mechanical variable aperture camera, a larger battery pack, and a longer optical zoom. iPhone 18 Pro: While it’s the smaller, more compact flagship, you can still expect it to flex its muscles by packing the same high-performance A20 Pro chip, a reduced Dynamic Island, and a 48MP triple-lens camera setup.

While it’s the smaller, more compact flagship, you can still expect it to flex its muscles by packing the same high-performance A20 Pro chip, a reduced Dynamic Island, and a 48MP triple-lens camera setup. Apple Watch Series 12: Slated to arrive with a more refined, thinner chassis, the Series 12 is expected to debut an updated S12 chip and enhanced health sensors for sleep and recovery.

Slated to arrive with a more refined, thinner chassis, the Series 12 is expected to debut an updated S12 chip and enhanced health sensors for sleep and recovery. Apple Watch Ultra 4: Geared toward endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the Ultra 4 looks to bring brighter display technology, improved battery endurance, and deeper Siri AI integration.

Geared toward endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the Ultra 4 looks to bring brighter display technology, improved battery endurance, and deeper Siri AI integration. iOS 27: The next major OS rollout will arrive with deep Apple Intelligence optimizations, refined visual interfaces for Siri, and perhaps a sneak peek at apps optimized for foldables.

The next major OS rollout will arrive with deep Apple Intelligence optimizations, refined visual interfaces for Siri, and perhaps a sneak peek at apps optimized for foldables. Apple TV 4K (2026): Rumored to receive a new chip, the updated streaming box should deliver faster navigation and could add an integrated camera for FaceTime calls and gesture-based controls.

Rumored to receive a new chip, the updated streaming box should deliver faster navigation and could add an integrated camera for FaceTime calls and gesture-based controls. HomePod mini 2: The compact smart speaker is poised for its first true refresh, featuring an upgraded processor and improved audio performance.

The compact smart speaker is poised for its first true refresh, featuring an upgraded processor and improved audio performance. HomePod Home Hub: Apple’s rumored smart display device is set to blend HomePod-quality audio with an integrated touchscreen, acting as a dedicated command center for the home.

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