3 best new to Netflix shows you should binge-watch this weekend (August 28-30)

September may mark the unofficial end of summer (the season actually ends on September 22), but that doesn't mean the top streaming services are cooling things down anytime soon. A new month means a wave of great new movies and television shows coming to Netflix, but before you dig into all of those fresh titles, let's make sure you haven't missed any of the top-notch new releases from August.

The final weekend of the month sees several high-profile TV additions to the streamer, including the second season of Leanne Morgan’s hit sitcom "Leanne" and two Netflix newcomers based on books: the supernatural horror series "Revival," based on the American comics of the same name; and "All the Truth in My Lies," a five-episode Spanish drama adapted from the bestselling novel by Elísabet Benavent.

If you’re looking for something new to watch this weekend, here are three Netflix shows worth a binge-watch before August ends.

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'Leanne'

Leanne | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The namesake comedy series from comedienne Leanne Morgan is back for season two, with our title character continuing to navigate post-divorce life, including returning to the dating scene at age 60 after three decades of marriage. The 10-episode second season will add a fresh batch of chaos in the form of Leanne's elderly parents (Celia Weston and Blake Clark) moving in with her.

The original cast from season one will return, including Kristen Johnston as Leanne's sister Carol. The new episodes will also feature several notable guests, including Jaime Pressly, Billy Gardell, country superstar Lainey Wilson and six-time Emmy winner Tyne Daly.

Watch "Leanne" season 2 on Netflix now

'All the Truth in My Lies'

All the Truth in My Lies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on Elísabet Benavent’s 2017 novel of the same name, this five-part Spanish limited series centers on Coco (Itziar Manero) and Marín (Daniel Ibáñez), two longtime best friends and roommates who embark on a caravan trip with their friend group to celebrate their pal Blanca's (Clara San) bachelorette party.

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But what starts as a joyful, carefree getaway between six friends turns into a tense and emotionally messy experience, as unspoken feelings threaten to erupt and shake up their entire social group. Along with the aforementioned actors, the ensemble also includes Ricardo Gómez, Brays Efe and Lucía de la Fuente.

Watch "All the Truth in My Lies" on Netflix now

‘Revival'

Revival Season 1 Trailer | 'Starring Melanie Scrofano!' - YouTube Watch On

After premiering last year on Syfy, this supernatural horror series—which is based on the American comic book series of the same name by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton—made its way onto Netflix on August 24, bringing with it 10 episodes of offbeat zombie noir.

When the recently deceased start to rise from their graves in a rural Wisconsin town, looking and acting just like they did before they died, local officer and single mom Deputy Dana Cypress (Melanie Scrofano) must investigate that "undead" conundrum as well as a mysterious murder in which everyone in town—both the living and the "revived"—is a suspect. Romy Weltman, David James Elliott and Andy McQueen also star.

Watch "Revival" on Netflix now

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